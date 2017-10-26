Login | Sign Up
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

by
7 Comments

Synchronized at Factory

Picture 1 of 30


When GeForce GTX 1070 Ti launches, Nvidia will require that all cards ship with its reference base and GPU Boost clock rates. But that's just one side of the story. You'll still see boards with different coolers and power supplies. Does that mean all 1070 Tis perform the same, though?

We can't talk about specifications yet; today is for unboxing only. But a lot of the rumors we've read are true (with a few exceptions). Those exceptions are what we hope to tease today. One of the cards we already have on-hand is going to play a leading role in this. But which one is it? Read on!

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - ISO

Picture 2 of 30

Take the well-known cooler used for Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1080 Gaming G1, put it on a shorter PCB, and you get a new card. But why shorten the board? It turns out that the Aorus cooler trades length for thickness. But there are no Aorus cards that run at reference clock rates (they're all factory overclocked). So, we end up with a G1 Gaming model instead. Unfortunately, the true special feature of the card is not visible from this angle.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Front

Picture 3 of 30

As with Gigabyte's GTX 1070 and 1080 G1 Gaming, the three fans have a rotor diameter of 78mm and an opening of ~82mm.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Back

Picture 4 of 30

The backplate overlaps a significantly shortened PCB, matching the thermal solution's length. This makes it easy for Gigabyte to continue using components that already exist.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Slot Cover

Picture 5 of 30

We get a total of three DisplayPort 1.4-ready connectors, one HDMI 2.0 output, and the obligatory dual-link DVI interface. Four of those five connectors can be used at any given time.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - End Of Card

Picture 6 of 30

Gigabyte's fan cover closes off the card's back side. Consequently, there is not much to see.

Measuring 10.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card should still fit into narrower enclosures.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Bottom

Picture 7 of 30

We measure 28.3cm from the slot cover to the outside edge of the front cover. The cooling fins are oriented vertically, and the overlapping fan shroud deflects airflow a little towards the back.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - Top

Picture 8 of 30

The view from above shows how much shorter Gigabyte's PCB is than the cooler. There's just one eight-pin auxiliary power connector, an illuminated Gigabyte logo, and the Fan Stop LED indicator for when the card is idle in its passive mode. A thickness of 3.5cm is flat enough to pass for a true dual-slot model.

Gigabyte GTX 1070 Ti G1 Gaming - First Impression

Picture 9 of 30

Even though the card looks very similar to its two G1 Gaming relatives, the BIOS includes some surprises for us. While the test results will have to wait, the card's performance should come out somewhere between the 1070 and 1080. No surprise there.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Golden Sample

Picture 10 of 30

GS usually stands for Golden Sample. By that, Gainward means a selection of cards that should be able to achieve the highest overclocks. But since Nvidia isn't allowing factory-tuned clock rates, this is a card that technically shouldn't exist.

Those restrictions weren't made clear to board vendors until after the cards and components were already manufactured, though. As a result, this product was allowed to find its way into our hands. Be that as it may, the BIOS still plays by Nvidia's rules.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix

Picture 11 of 30

Gainward's GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix (let's forget about the GS for now) is identical to Palit's GTX 1070 Ti JetStream except for the fan shroud and warranty coverage. Here, the "Super" of Palit's usual Super Jetstream suffered the same fate as Gainward's GS: mainly, Nvidia neutered it.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Front

Picture 12 of 30

Bold, compact, and pleasantly quiet: that's how Gainward presents its GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix. The two rotors have a diameter of 95mm, and their opening is 100mm wide. Thanks to metal highlights up front, the card's injection-molded cover exudes high quality.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Back

Picture 13 of 30

Gainward and Palit didn't develop anything new for their cards, either. Instead, both brands rely on the very same components used to build GeForce GTX 1080s. If you've seen one, you've seen them all. No surprises here.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Slot Cover

Picture 14 of 30

Three DisplayPort connectors, one HDMI 2.0 output, and an obligatory dual-link DVI interface grace the I/O bracket.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - End Of Card

Picture 15 of 30

The Phoenix is closed off in the back as well, so there's not much to see.

Measuring 12.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card is one of the taller implementations you'll see. Factoring in cables and connectors, you'll need somewhere around 16cm of clearance to get the Phoenix installed.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Bottom

Picture 16 of 30

We measure 28.7cm from the slot cover to the fan shroud's outside edge. The fins are oriented vertically, directing heated air down to your motherboard and out the top. Gainward's overlapping cooler cover deflects exhaust slightly towards the back, even if the airflow isn't consistent.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - Top

Picture 17 of 30

The view from above shows this card with its eight- and six-pin auxiliary power connectors, as well as a back-lit Gainward logo. A width of 5cm means the GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix consumes three expansion slots.

Gainward GTX 1070 Ti Phoenix - First Impression

Picture 18 of 30

That's two cards down, and no real surprises yet. Shall we open our third GeForce GTX 1070 Ti?

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Colorful's Exotic Model

Picture 19 of 30

It pains us to say it, but even though this card's model number sticker says iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X OC, there is no overclock to speak of. That's probably why it was re-named at the last second to iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top.

Otherwise, this is one exotic-looking GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. To be honest, that's exactly why we wanted it in an unboxing story. If this looks like something you'd like to own, you'll need to import it from Asia. Our U.S. audience won't have access to it otherwise.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Accessories En Masse

Picture 20 of 30

The included accessories are extensive. In addition to a special tool, you get a bit set and a one-size-fits-all pair of gloves. Unfortunately, they're universally small. Still, we cannot deny that iGame's packaging and presentation are top-notch.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - ISO

Picture 21 of 30

This is a huge and elaborately-designed card that scores points for its high-quality materials and extra features, such as a display that shows clock rates.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Front

Picture 22 of 30

The front of iGame's GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top is dominated by two 85mm fans and one 80mm fan. Its mix of cool, light metal and matte plastic is acceptable by our standards.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Back

Picture 23 of 30

The elaborate backplate still bears an OC label, though that'll only last until the first batch of cards sells out.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Slot Cover

Picture 24 of 30

A total of two DisplayPort connectors, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, and a dual-link DVI interface seem better suited to gamers with VR headsets. A turbo button at the top-left of our picture sets all three fans to maximum speed for, ideally, higher GPU Boost clock rates.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - End Of Card

Picture 25 of 30

Now that's what we call an aggressive back side, styled right down to what looks like a hood ornament.

Measuring 12.5cm between the PCIe slot's edge to the top of the fan shroud, this card is one of the taller implementations you'll see. Factoring in cables and connectors, you'll need somewhere around 16cm of clearance to get the GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top installed.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Bottom

Picture 26 of 30

This card measures a lengthy 30.4cm from end to end. The heat sink's fins are oriented vertically, and the overlapping fan shroud deflects airflow towards the back a little.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - Top

Picture 27 of 30

The view from above reveals two eight-pin auxiliary power connectors and a clock rate readout. A width of 5cm means you're giving up three expansion slots with this card installed.

iGame GTX 1070 Ti Vulcan X Top - First Impression

Picture 28 of 30

Elaborate designs tend to be more expensive. But the price might not even matter, since U.S. readers probably won't be able to get their hands on this card.

Something To Look Forward To?

Picture 29 of 30

What was Nvidia thinking when it conceptualized this card? What price point will it target? What potential might there be for higher clock rates, despite the mandate that shipping cards abide by specific frequencies. We'll have to wait a few more days for the answers.

About the author
Igor Wallossek

Igor Wallossek is a Senior Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware DE. He tests and reviews CPUs, GPUs, games and headsets.

Create a new thread in the Photo reports comments forum about this subject
7 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • samer.forums
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?
    1
  • Sakkura
    Anonymous said:
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?


    Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).
    0
  • samer.forums
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?


    Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).


    and you really think that bitcoin miners will keep that $50 difference ? it will sky rocket to more than GTX 1080 in no time . you will see .
    0
  • poochiepiano
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    Anonymous said:
    What is the point of this card when the GTX 1080 is around ?


    Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).


    and you really think that bitcoin miners will keep that $50 difference ? it will sky rocket to more than GTX 1080 in no time . you will see .

    That's not really nvidia's worry, though, is it? This is what matters to them: people are buying Vega, this product is to get some of that market back. Doesn't matter if the customers are miners or gamers. Besides, as far as I know, Vega 56 wasn't that desirable for miners, but these things seem to change every other week, so who knows?
    0
  • shrapnel_indie
    First x70Ti card in a generation or so. Can't help but think that AMD's Vega cards had some influence on this, and that the choke-chain placed on manufacturers might have something to do with it could potentially dig into GTX1080 sales. Just my opinion and guesswork though. Can't help but want a Vega 56 or 64, but this 1070Ti just might change my mind. (Yeah, I prefer AMD, but I'm not so stuck on it as to ignore performance to price.... It's why I won't get a Vega 64 at its current price point.)

    [EDIT] Clarified "First Ti card in a generation or so" -> referring to x70 series.
    0
  • LilDog1291
    Anonymous said:
    First Ti card in a generation or so. Can't help but think that AMD's Vega cards had some influence on this, and that the choke-chain placed on manufacturers might have something to do with it could potentially dig into GTX1080 sales. Just my opinion and guesswork though. Can't help but want a Vega 56 or 64, but this 1070Ti just might change my mind. (Yeah, I prefer AMD, but I'm not so stuck on it as to ignore performance to price.... It's why I won't get a Vega 64 at its current price point.)


    I mean there is the 1080ti which came out a little while ago but yeah this is just to hit that same market that Vega has targeted with a product that is 'newer'. Still wouldn't go with Vega due to the manufacturing problems they have had with different HBM2 module height, even if the price point wasn't the same. http://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-vega-package-problem,35281.html
    0
  • warpuck
    I put a Wind Force cooler off a HD 7970 on a R9 285. Used the two fans from the original cooler and added a Arctic 92mm to the end. The fan on the end blows thru the cooler end. Oh and got 125 Mhz more out of the GPU and more out of the memory. The original cooler did not have VRAM thermal pads connected to the cooler or the VRs. Just more all around with nuch less GPU temps. Can't see why that would not work on a short GTX card also
    0
