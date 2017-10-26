Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

GS usually stands for Golden Sample. By that, Gainward means a selection of cards that should be able to achieve the highest overclocks. But since Nvidia isn't allowing factory-tuned clock rates, this is a card that technically shouldn't exist.
Those restrictions weren't made clear to board vendors until after the cards and components were already manufactured, though. As a result, this product was allowed to find its way into our hands. Be that as it may, the BIOS still plays by Nvidia's rules.
Being $50 cheaper with commensurate performance. Mostly to fill in the gap between 1070 and 1080 that Vega hits (especially Vega 56).
and you really think that bitcoin miners will keep that $50 difference ? it will sky rocket to more than GTX 1080 in no time . you will see .
That's not really nvidia's worry, though, is it? This is what matters to them: people are buying Vega, this product is to get some of that market back. Doesn't matter if the customers are miners or gamers. Besides, as far as I know, Vega 56 wasn't that desirable for miners, but these things seem to change every other week, so who knows?
[EDIT] Clarified "First Ti card in a generation or so" -> referring to x70 series.
I mean there is the 1080ti which came out a little while ago but yeah this is just to hit that same market that Vega has targeted with a product that is 'newer'. Still wouldn't go with Vega due to the manufacturing problems they have had with different HBM2 module height, even if the price point wasn't the same. http://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-vega-package-problem,35281.html