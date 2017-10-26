Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti: Three Cards, Unboxed

Synchronized at Factory Picture 1 of 30



When GeForce GTX 1070 Ti launches, Nvidia will require that all cards ship with its reference base and GPU Boost clock rates. But that's just one side of the story. You'll still see boards with different coolers and power supplies. Does that mean all 1070 Tis perform the same, though?



We can't talk about specifications yet; today is for unboxing only. But a lot of the rumors we've read are true (with a few exceptions). Those exceptions are what we hope to tease today. One of the cards we already have on-hand is going to play a leading role in this. But which one is it? Read on!

