GETIHU PB-01 Power Bank Tear-Down

After getting more intimate with GETIHU’s PB-01 than most people who weren’t involved in its design, I can say that the board’s manufacturing quality is lacking. I am displeased with its fake rating and peeved about seemingly being lied to about it. I wish I could call the real 8Ah cell a saving grace, but it is in no way, shape, or form an excuse for the clearly fake 10Ah marketing claim. Cell jumpers soldered on the exposed side of the PCB, where they could potentially short against the enclosure, are cause for concern. It also irks me that GETIHU sacrificed clean output to save a $0.01 part. Lastly, the lack of an efficient charging circuit is fair enough considering the price.
This is an unfortunately long laundry list of things to be disappointed about. For what it is worth, I do like the form factor, the overall construction, and the convenience of having a basic LED lamp built-in.
What do you think are the chances that GETIHU was honest when it told me it will investigate that 8Ah cell?
Just keep in mind that UL, CSA, VDE, etc. mainly deal with electrical, fire and mechanical safety issues, not misleading or fraudulent marketing or performance. Fraudulent claims is something for the consumer protection, advertising standards and other similar agencies to deal with. You could get the most blatant PoS falsely advertised gizmo you can conceive of UL-listed as long as it passes safety checks for whatever applicable UL categories you apply for. If your gizmo has power outlets on it, you can probably get it UL-listed for UL 1363 (relocatable power tap) regardless of how unsafe unrelated additional functions might be as the UL listing pertains exclusively to the power bar function and related aspects of the product. Secondary features such as built-in USB ports would be covered separately under something like UL/CSA 60950 which is specifically about information technology equipment safety.
