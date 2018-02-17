GETIHU PB-01 Power Bank Tear-Down

by
4 Comments
Today’s Sacrificial Lamb

Picture 1 of 41

Over the past year, I have torn open SilverStone’s PB06 and QQC’s Q-Swap. So, when I came across GETIHU’s 10Ah, I bought it on a whim, if only to see how a $16 power bank fares against more expensive competitors in a comparable capacity class.

The GETIHU power bank comes in the form of a 153mm-long, 76mm-wide, and 10mm-thick elongated "D" extruded aluminum body. It weighs in at 200g and features powder-coated paint to give it some grit for grip. Is this power bank intended to stand on the concave edge of its D-shell? Assuming it is, then the brand label was printed upside-down. If it isn’t, then the sharp corners and mild edges are unnecessary liabilities. I can only wonder why GETIHU didn’t go with the same comfortable five-millimeter radius on both edges. Either way, oops!

Box

Picture 2 of 41

To nobody's surprise, the inexpensive PB-01 ships in a modest cardboard box with monochrome print. Since these get distributed primarily via sites like Amazon, where marketing’s role is complete before hardware leaves the warehouse, there isn’t much of a point in wasting budget on full-color packaging meant to grab your attention on retail shelves.

Packaging

Picture 3 of 41

Simplicity continues within. The whole box, including the compartment-dividing tray, is made from one piece of cardboard, cut and folded cleverly.

Due to how much the switch sticks out, the tray features a matching notch to accommodate it along the left edge. From what I have been told by GETIHU, many customers complained about accidentally activating the PB-01. As a result, newer variants are apparently equipped with stubbier switches.

Black Or White

Picture 4 of 41

While I don't care about cable color all that much, I still find it funny when companies mismatch their kit. GETIHU includes a 27cm white A-to-micro-B cable to go with its black power bank.

Since such a short cable is rarely sufficient to reach wall adapters, even under favorable conditions like the kitchen counter, you’ll likely find yourself using some other cable to charge the PB-01 (unless you happen to have a desktop charger or hub).

Let There Be Light

Picture 5 of 41

My box also included an unexpected LED light on a flexible stem, which looks nearly identical to the one I bought in a $6 six-pack. Aside from the ‘G’ silk-screened on GETIHU's lamp, the other notable difference is that my generic light has a metallized plastic piece in the rear slot, while GETIHU’s has the same diffuse white plastic on both sides.

Both versions provide more usable and uniform light than the built-in LED. If you own something similar, but crave increased brightness, removing the diffuser triples output. Be forewarned, though: the blindingly bright dots will make you see spots for several minutes if you accidentally look at them for more than a few seconds.

Lighting Up

Picture 6 of 41

How do the light outputs compare? To the left, we have the power bank’s built-in LED, which produces a bright spot with a halo way out of the frame. In the middle, we have the gift lamp with its diffuser lens installed illuminating the wall with dim, yet usable light. The right is also GETIHU’s lamp, this time with its front diffuser taken off, making it many times brighter. If you are wondering why the back is so much brighter with the diffuser installed, that’s simply from light getting internally reflected.

If you like using USB LEDs a lot, you may want to look elsewhere for your lighting needs. GETIHU’s gift is about as bright at 230mA with its diffuser off as my generic USB lamps are at 200mA with their diffusers still attached.

All three photos were taken at 640 ISO, 1/13” shutter, and F/3.5 aperture.

(Re-)Stating The Obvious

Picture 7 of 41

What information do you get in GETIHU’s little single-sided manual? The first fold after the cover goes over the power bank’s interface, which is largely self-explanatory. The second page discusses the charging process and package contents; this is where I learned that the light is a "gift." The third fold calls out warnings and specifications, while the final fold contains warranty information. Of these, only the packing list and warranty information seem of any real use. The rest should be obvious to people with common sense.

The Dimensional Challenge

Picture 8 of 41

The PB-01 is 10% lighter and 27% smaller than QQC’s modular battery approach. SilverStone’s PB06, on the other hand, is in a league of its own at three times the thickness and 62% heavier weight courtesy of the heavy gauge construction necessary for its jump-starting capability.

All else being equal, which one of the three would I carry around on an everyday basis? The PB06 is clearly too big to casually tote around. Between GETIHU’s built-in extras and extruded aluminum body, and QQC’s more compact footprint, I’d call it a tie.

Here Come The Specs Again

Picture 9 of 41

As is common with power-related products, specifications, certification marks, and some of the warnings mentioned in the manual are also repeated somewhere on the device itself. Unsurprisingly, the last line here tells us that GETIHU’s power bank is manufactured in China.

Am I the only one who thinks it would have been neat to print the manual's most essential parts on there using discreet gray ink instead of throwing in the folded sheet?

Redundant Redundancy

Picture 10 of 41

In case you didn’t read the manual or the reasonably large print on the back side, certifications and some of the basic specs are also repeated on the end cap’s sticker.

I would have expected the sticker to say “GETIHU” instead of “POWER.” I suspect the company simply went with its power bank ODM’s sticker instead of paying extra for a custom one.

The Business End

Picture 11 of 41

GETIHU’s PB-01 features two output ports, a switch that turns the outputs on with a single press or toggles the LED lamp with double-presses, the LED lamp itself, and four tiny charge level indicator LEDs along the top edge.

If you remember my automotive USB power adapter round-up from 2016, you may suspect that both ports here are simply hooked up in parallel, sharing whatever output current capacity the power bank offers, with the only difference between them being battery charging resistors on the otherwise unused data lines.

Charging Test

Picture 12 of 41

Charging the PB-01 after running it flat using the bundled LED lamp yields a 7.777Ah charge on this run. At 5.04V coming from my SilverStone UC01 adapter for most of the process, we get 39Wh going into the power bank. That's in line with the ~37Wh you can expect to be stored in a typical 3.7V/10Ah lithium battery, albeit at an improbable 95% charging circuit efficiency.

Is the power bank incredibly efficient? Does it have a fake rating? Could it be something else? Let’s see how much energy can be pulled out of it for possible clues.

Discharge Test

Picture 13 of 41

Discharging the PB-01 at 1A constant current yields a usable output capacity of about 5.2Ah at 4.9V (this photo was taken shortly before the power bank cut off at 5.17Ah, rounded up to 5.2Ah to offset the USB meter’s own power draw). That's only 25.5Wh out of an allegedly 37Wh cell. Either the DC-DC boost converter is horribly inefficient or something suspicious is going on.

When GETIHU contacted me about my initial Amazon review, where I pointed out the lower-than-expected capacity, I was told the power bank uses a shallower charge-discharge cycle for improved endurance. At the time, I decided to accept this response as plausible until proven otherwise. I updated my review accordingly and GETIHU refunded my purchase.

Opening Up

Picture 14 of 41

How do you open one of these things up? First, you have to use a thin blade to get under the end cap’s sticker. Once it is out of the way, gain access to the clip pins attaching the end cap to the internal framework. With all four clips disengaged and the cap removed, the internal frame containing the polymer cell and circuit board can be pushed out through the front.

Strong adhesive between the sticker and cap, combined with no significant gap to pry from, make it seemingly impossible to remove without marring the housing’s finish.

Thin-Lipped

Picture 15 of 41

What prevents the power bank’s innards from spewing out when force is applied to either end? A 0.25mm lip milled around the inside of the extruded aluminum housing, giving the ends something they can rest against.

I was surprised to see the concave end flat on the inside apart from the milled areas. Then again, that would have required a more complex and delicate extrusion die.

If you ever take one of these apart, beware of how the sharp machined edges tend to bite into tape or anything that sticks out when you re-assemble it.

The Prize

Picture 16 of 41

After much prying and pushing, the battery, circuit board, and plastic tray securing everything within the aluminum housing slide out as a neatly packed assembly. Compared to loose cells or cells shoved down into the housing with double-sided adhesive, which we've seen in other cheap power bank tear-downs, I like what GETIHU has here.

Truth Exposed

Picture 17 of 41

Flipping the internal assembly over exposes the truth about the power bank’s unexpectedly lower capacity: if its markings are to be believed, the cell in this 10,000mAh power bank is actually only rated at 8000mAh. For this 29.6Wh cell to deliver 25.5Wh, as previously measured, the boost converter needs to be better than 86% efficient to offset the loss of effective capacity as current draw increases.

Since GETIHU lied about the unit’s lithium cell being 10Ah, let’s verify whether the 8Ah rating printed on it is genuine with a 1A constant-current discharge test.

Truth or Dare?

Picture 18 of 41

The cell started out with a 4.18V open-circuit voltage, dropped immediately to 4.09V when I turned on my load, and lost a steady 100mV/Ah until the seventh hour, where it began its increasingly steep dive from 3.38V to 3V. Since this C/8 discharge is harsher than C/20 cells are typically rated at, and the cell still held above its cut-off voltage for eight hours, its 8Ah rating is indeed true with 29.3Wh on the curve.

When I contacted GETIHU to share my discovery via both email and an updated Amazon review, its support staff was allegedly shocked that the OEM short-changed them on the cells and purportedly started an investigation into the matter. I was also offered a $35 Amazon gift card for my trouble, and have yet to respond to this offer at the time of writing.

Some Fillers Required

Picture 19 of 41

Of the PB-01's 10mm total thickness, 1.8mm are taken up by the extruded aluminum walls, 7.3mm by the lithium cell, and the rest by self-adhesive foam pads on the cell to keep it from rattling around inside.

While it may be possible to cram a 9Ah cell in there, doing so would leave no space for the cell to expand and delaminate should something go wrong. Since delamination provides lithium-polymer cells some degree of intrinsic self-limiting, as layers that no longer touch each other cannot produce any meaningful current, confining them in a rigid body with no room to expand greatly increases the rate of energy release, rendering a hazardous situation worse.

First Look At The PCB

Picture 20 of 41

Soldering quality varies considerably between components and even more so between through-hole pins. Leftover flux in the switch area makes it obvious that the switch either got reworked or manually soldered. Whatever the case may be, there's a definitely lack of consistency.

Drag Queen

Picture 21 of 41

Taking good pictures of small details is quite challenging, and I could not quite manage to do it in this case. Here, the bend at each lead's tip shows a tiny amount of solder on top, with the first two pins almost tented over with solder. This is typical of drag-soldering. I could not find signs of glue on any surface-mount component, which might mean the top was reflowed in an oven, while the bottom was assembled by hand. The two resistors to the right do not look like oven-reflowed jobs either.

Got Fiber?

Picture 22 of 41

What do you not want to see in a power bank that you intend to carry in your pockets, luggage, or backpack? Loose metallic objects likely to cause the lithium cell to spontaneously dump its ~100kJ charge. Here, we have a small solder bead, which could break loose from the flux it is stuck into and find a new home where it could short out the cell.

Did the manufacturer use cotton balls to clean this board? Whatever it was, it left a lot of fibers stuck in flux that didn’t get cleaned out by other means.

Inverted Soldering

Picture 23 of 41

At first sight, you’d think that someone forgot to solder the 5mm LED’s leads from the lack of solder around them. For some strange reason, they were soldered from the top instead.

Does the micro-B port have mechanical tabs poking into the holes? If it does, they are too short to be visible at the bottom of the dimples formed by the solder’s surface tension when it reflowed within them.

Unsightly Blob

Picture 24 of 41

As far as blobs on a pad go, the one on the switch’s top-right lead is about as big as it can be before spilling solder around the pad. Also, with the switch so close to the board’s edge, I’d be a little worried about excessive force on the switch cracking the PCB and breaking a trace.

In one of my e-mails with GETIHU, a representative told me that many people complained about the switch protruding too much and frequently getting activated by accident. This was allegedly addressed by a revision, which hopefully backs the switch off by about 2mm from the edge.

Battery Protection

Picture 25 of 41

What are the two integrated circuits on this side of the board? The 9926A in SO-8 packaging on the left appears to be a dual independent N-channel 6.5A/20V MOSFET, while the 8205A in SOT-26 packaging to the right looks like a dual N-channel MOSFET with common drain rated at a slightly more modest 6A and the same voltage.

A typical battery protection circuit only requires one dual-N package to operate, which makes me wonder why there are two of them here. But wait: there’s more!

The Other Side

Picture 26 of 41

The top is quite a bit more crowded, with a Legendary LDR5108 special-purpose chip doing practically everything apart from cell protection, a 2.2µH inductor for the DC-DC boost converter, and a handful of additional support components. Overall soldering quality looks much better on this side, suggesting that everything except the 5mm LED was oven-reflowed.

Top-Side Soldering

Picture 27 of 41

Soldering on the top side looks far more typical of reflow soldering. All of the surface-mount components show a smooth fillet between board pads and component leads, and just the right amount of solder paste. This is particularly evident on the inductor pad and C20, near the bottom.

Top Blobs

Picture 28 of 41

Here’s what soldering component leads from the top looks like. With long leads pulling heat and solder away from the pad and into that bend, you end up with oddly shaped blobs.

Both battery pads show the same inverted doughnut shape visible to the left of B+. This is caused by solder pooling on top of the jumper wire's tip when it was soldered from the back, and the rest of the pad not getting hot enough to reflow with it.

Also of interest are the unpopulated pads for C13, to the inductor’s right. No input filter capacitor on a boost regulator may have some interesting effects on output waveforms.

The Real Battery Protection

Picture 29 of 41

If you have ever seen tear-downs of gadgets powered by a single rechargeable lithium cell, you won’t be surprised to find a DW01A next to a dual N-FET (the textbook combo). What’s a DW01, for those who don’t know? Possibly the most common single-cell over-charge and over-discharge protection IC in the business. All it does is enable the charging path’s MOSFET for as long as the cell voltage is below the over-charge threshold, doing likewise with the discharge MOSFET and the over-discharge threshold. This is an awfully simple, yet important responsibility when the goal is to prevent lithium cells from spontaneously combusting.

Why So Many FETs?

Picture 30 of 41

Seeing three FETs where I was only expecting one made me pull the LDR5108’s datasheet to explore further. Page nine of the PDF provides Legendary's reference design, which shows its DW01 implementation in the top-left corner using a pair of 8205 dual-N FETs in parallel for reduced losses. That's one mystery solved. The bottom-left schematic reveals that the LDR5108 is a synchronous rectification controller using one half of the 9926 dual-N FET as its boost converter switch and a separate FET for the synchronous rectifier, while the 9926’s other half turns off the outputs by disconnecting them from the low (ground) side.

GETIHU or its ODM went for a seemingly verbatim implementation of Legendary's reference design.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All

Picture 31 of 41

There are two problems here. First, the connector’s mechanical tab is half-way off of its pad’s location. Second, the clearly visible seam between the tab and solder puddle is usually a clear sign of a cold (weak) solder joint. A good joint wets the surfaces it adheres to, leaving no visible seam. Another possible issue is that, since the mechanical pads aren’t connected to anything, and aren’t staked to the board with solder-filled vias or slots, the only thing preventing them from ripping off the board is the glue between the three pads and PCB core.

What happened to throw the positioning off? Did GETIHU under-size or misplace its pads? We’ll never know.

Wait, Three?

Picture 32 of 41

There are two connectors with two front mechanical tabs each. Shouldn’t that add up to four pads? Yes, but the second connector is missing a pad altogether due to the fiducial mark’s location. Having only one side of the connector correctly tacked down should be sufficient to prevent the port from wiggling and eventually breaking connections at the back. Unfortunately, there are none of those to be found in my sample.

Short Story

Picture 33 of 41

While re-assembling the power bank to re-take some photographs. I noticed something potentially dangerous that I initially missed: the lithium cell’s jumper wires connect to the board's unprotected back where their respective solder blobs could potentially short to the power bank’s aluminum housing if you apply enough pressure to it.

From the way the plastic shroud over the board's top side gives largely unimpeded access to the two battery pads, it looks like the jumpers were meant to be soldered after assembly on the inside, a safe distance away from the aluminum body.

Dumb “Smart” Detection

Picture 34 of 41

GETIHU’s manual claims that the PB-01 detects how much power attached devices need, but I didn't see a charging protocol detection chip on either side of the board to read data lines. Putting the data pins under a microscope shows that they are simply tied together. So much for smarts. The power bank's DC-DC converter simply provides whatever the load draws, as long as it is within its limits.

Output Waveform

Picture 35 of 41

What does the output look like? From 500mA, where the output enters steady operation, until it enters overload at 2.1-2.5A (depending on cell charge), the output maintains roughly the same noise waveform, progressing from 85mVPP to 160mVPP mainly due to switching transient peaks. RMS noise is much milder at 35mV.

At a switching frequency of 250 kHz, I was expecting better output filtering than this.

Overload Waveform

Picture 36 of 41

Once the regulator enters cut-off mode, presumably due to low cell voltage before hitting the over-current shutdown limit, the output voltage drops 0.4V below the cell’s voltage with sporadic peaks from the boost converter attempting to restart. This causes the cell voltage to droop, and the converter to shut down again.

I was expecting the power bank to simply shut down its output, rather than lingering one diode drop below cell voltage between converter restarts.

Output Performance

Picture 37 of 41

At 0.5A and 1A, the output quality is acceptable. Then, noise picks up starting from 1.5A. While 160mVPP may sound like a lot by PC power supply standards, the USB Battery Charging specification allows any amount of noise from 4.1V undershoots to 6V overshoots as long as the 250ms average is between 4.75V and 5.25V. By that standard, 160mVPP should be a non-issue for devices that follow the BC specifications.

Voltage does hold up quite well, starting at 5.04V until hitting 4.89V at 2A. Beyond that, it collapses from the boost circuit hitting its duty cycle limit until it outright shuts down at 2.5-2.6A, allowing straight cell voltage through.

Output Waveform With C13 Populated

Picture 38 of 41

Remember that missing C13 I pointed out earlier? In previous tear-downs, whenever I attempted to improve an adapter or power bank by fitting something onto vacant capacitor pads, I was rewarded with little to no improvement. Not the case here: adding the capacitor reduced peak-to-peak noise at 2A output from 150mVPP to 26mVPP. That's much better than my expectations.

This is a perfect example of how shaving $0.01 off the bill of materials (BoM) can drastically affect a product’s performance.

Linear Thinking

Picture 39 of 41

In the QQC and SilverStone power banks, cell charging is done by a dedicated switching regulator easily identified by the presence of separate inductors for input and output. To confirm that GETIHU’s design doesn’t use a clever bidirectional switching arrangement to share its inductor between charging and discharging, I measured current coming out of my UC-01 and current going into the cell. A 30mA difference between the two (1.27A vs 1.24A) can be attributed to GETIHU’s LEDs and DC-DC converter, which means we are definitely dealing with a linear regulator. That explains why it took a substantial 39Wh to charge a 29Wh cell.

Calling A Spade A Spade

Picture 40 of 41

After getting more intimate with GETIHU’s PB-01 than most people who weren’t involved in its design, I can say that the board’s manufacturing quality is lacking. I am displeased with its fake rating and peeved about seemingly being lied to about it. I wish I could call the real 8Ah cell a saving grace, but it is in no way, shape, or form an excuse for the clearly fake 10Ah marketing claim. Cell jumpers soldered on the exposed side of the PCB, where they could potentially short against the enclosure, are cause for concern. It also irks me that GETIHU sacrificed clean output to save a $0.01 part. Lastly, the lack of an efficient charging circuit is fair enough considering the price.

This is an unfortunately long laundry list of things to be disappointed about. For what it is worth, I do like the form factor, the overall construction, and the convenience of having a basic LED lamp built-in.

What do you think are the chances that GETIHU was honest when it told me it will investigate that 8Ah cell?

About the author
Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

