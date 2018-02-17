GETIHU PB-01 Power Bank Tear-Down

Calling A Spade A Spade Picture 40 of 41

After getting more intimate with GETIHU’s PB-01 than most people who weren’t involved in its design, I can say that the board’s manufacturing quality is lacking. I am displeased with its fake rating and peeved about seemingly being lied to about it. I wish I could call the real 8Ah cell a saving grace, but it is in no way, shape, or form an excuse for the clearly fake 10Ah marketing claim. Cell jumpers soldered on the exposed side of the PCB, where they could potentially short against the enclosure, are cause for concern. It also irks me that GETIHU sacrificed clean output to save a $0.01 part. Lastly, the lack of an efficient charging circuit is fair enough considering the price.



This is an unfortunately long laundry list of things to be disappointed about. For what it is worth, I do like the form factor, the overall construction, and the convenience of having a basic LED lamp built-in.



What do you think are the chances that GETIHU was honest when it told me it will investigate that 8Ah cell?



MORE: QQC Q-Swap Power Bank Tear-Down



MORE: SilverStone PB06 USB Power Bank Tear-Down



