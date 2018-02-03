Aukey PA-U32 USB Power Adapter Tear-Down

  • Aukey PA U32 Isolation Test
Back To Compact

Picture 1 of 41

After our first look at compact adapters in the Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Tear-Down, it's time to test something a little more reputable and hopefully see how much safety can be crammed into a compact form factor designed correctly.

Stepping in as the first ~$10 entry is Aukey’s PA-U32, with its foldable prong design to reduce travel volume and poking hazard, two USB ports to plug devices into, and a claimed output of up to 2.4A.

Weight Classes

Picture 2 of 41

The first thing that struck me when I picked up the PA-U32 was how much heavier it seemed than our previous contender, which I promptly confirmed with a digital scale. At 33g (versus 16g), there is clearly more meat inside. We'd expect that from an adapter offering more than twice the nominal current output rating.

Body-to-body, the PA-U32 is also about 80% bigger than the fake A1265, including the space taken by the folded prongs. Subtracting their width from the U32’s height (giving us an approximate size without the folding mechanism) reduces the volume difference to 40%.

Box

Picture 3 of 41

The PA-U32’s packaging consists of one large cardboard sheet folded into a generic box with a label slapped on top to seal its contents. Since the box is about twice the size of the adapter, an additional piece of folded cardboard is used to cradle the adapter and prevent it from rattling around. There are no accessories, manuals, or other bundled items included.

Bottom

Picture 4 of 41

On the outlet-facing side, we find two prongs recessed flush with the adapter (apart from a ridge on the edge to facilitate flipping them to their working position). The folding mechanism provides a decent amount of holding force in both positions, so accidental flips should be uncommon. What does that random AQH31 stand for? Online searching failed to yield clues. My best guess would be an internal part number for the NA-style plug end.

As with any glossy black surface, keeping it free from dust and fingerprints proves impossible.

Online Oopsie

Picture 5 of 41

Much of the time, I tear through units without looking at their online product pages. But when I checked the one for Aukey’s PA-U32, I found some obvious copy/pasting issues. While the specs correctly state 12W, its 2.4A/5V output gets listed as the input. Moreover, the output gets listed at twice what the adapter is supposed to be rated for. There is no way a 12W adapter can output 4.8A at 5V.

I’m scratching my head about how these silly mistakes got through uncorrected and remained live for so long. Because I notified Aukey, they may have been corrected by the time you read this.

It’s Going To Be One Of Those Days

Picture 6 of 41

Looking at the only seam on the whole unit, and judging by the lack of movement when squeezing/pulling in various directions, this must be another one of those welded-shut affairs requiring the careful application of crushing force to crack open without destroying its internals.

Along the whole perimeter, this is the most promising area where the side wall bows out the most from the bottom cap.

Label

Picture 7 of 41

The label area contains identifying information, along with electrical specifications and applicable certifications. We get an ETL mark for compliance with CSA 22.2 and UL 60950-1, which are baseline safety against electric shock, heat injury, mechanical integrity, and fire hazard.

One thing that bothers me about ETL marks is that the “ETL-Listed” directory does not appear to be searchable by file number. At least searching for the model does return a sensible result telling us that this adapter is manufactured by Dongguan Oriental Hero Electrical Factory and distributed under the Aukey, BC Master, H, OPPC, PPC, and "blank" brands.

Also of interest is the Level-VI logo that promises modern-day efficiency.

Front

Picture 8 of 41

The adapter’s face features two “AiO” USB ports capable of providing a combined maximum of 2.4A, Aukey’s brand, and a small white power indicator LED to the left of those ports (though it's hard to see under the plastic film).

Molding Trouble

Picture 9 of 41

Upon removing the plastic film, I noticed hairline cracks radiating from the tiny LED hole. I’ll hazard a guess that fast, uneven cooling of the thin plastic shell caused these. The area still feels solid, which means these are only surface cracks. For now.

Goodbye Surface Finish

Picture 10 of 41

It's time to break out the mini-vise, work that seam until one side pops apart, stuff it with shims, and pry until the rest breaks off.

Uncapped

Picture 11 of 41

Many minutes of squeezing and prying later, the plug-bearing cap came off with no wires attached. This adapter definitely won’t fall apart from normal use or minor accidents.

Instead of wires going to the pokey bits, the two prongs have a perpendicular pin slightly protruding from their respective sides making contact with fingers extending from the adapter’s AC board. To assist with assembly, two plastic posts near the top help support and locate the rest of the adapter’s guts on top of the cap.

Cam Lock

Picture 12 of 41

The locking action is achieved through the interaction of three components. The cap provides a structural foundation and two notched posts on the left side for the plastic spring to slot into (purple arrow). The two prongs are injection-molded into a single unit with the cam detents and top of an internal contact showing at the bottom. Then, there's a plastic spring with the cam follower molded into it on top (green arrow) providing the snap action.

It's a simple and effective solution.

First Peek At The Internal Construction

Picture 13 of 41

Nothing is left to chance with internal packing and clearances. The low-voltage output PCB is held in place vertically at the top by a plastic frame, which shields it from high-voltage components in the bottom half and maintains the spacing for the two contact arms to the prong pins. Very little space appears to be wasted, judging from this angle.

Welded Shut

Picture 14 of 41

Based on how small pieces of plastic were ripped off either side of the seam at different locations, I suspect that solvent-based welding was used here.

At this point, I’m just glad I managed to pop the PA-U32 open with only a few scuffs and a slightly bigger crack at the LED hole.

Assembly – Back

Picture 15 of 41

With the whole module now out of its enclosure, we can see the neat little package in more detail.

Up top, we have the output board sitting inside a plastic frame, which provides separation between the board and transformer underneath.

Only those two double-insulated wires connect the output board to the rest of the adapter. They shoot straight up from the winding to the output board.

Assembly – Left Profile

Picture 16 of 41

On the left profile, you can see how the plastic frame covers both input capacitors and provides a "shelf" under the USB connectors to separate them from the transformer underneath. Should anything catastrophic happen on the high-voltage side, there is very little chance of electrical current finding its way to the output board with so many barriers and so much distance in-between.

To the left, you can also see one of the plastic tabs going inside a contact arm.

Assembly – Right Profile

Picture 17 of 41

The opposite view prominently features the transformer, which occupies most of the adapter’s depth and half of its height. In front of the USB connector, below the filter capacitor, we also spot the easy-to-miss power indicator LED.

Assembly – Top

Picture 18 of 41

Viewed from up top, the transformer appears to account for roughly half of the high-voltage board's space. Its only other major visible component, aside from the capacitors, is a surface-mount input fuse.

Assembly – Front

Picture 19 of 41

From the front, we can see that the input capacitors come from Asia’x. These are poorly documented. Hiding between the capacitors and transformer is a small MOSFET, which does the heavy lifting.

Again, there's not much space going to waste.

MOSFET

Picture 20 of 41

Based on the partial model number visible from such a steep angle, along with my search results for "05N65," the power switch appears to be a TO-251 N-channel MOSFET rated for 5A and 650V.

None of what I found matched the logo in the middle. But among the manufacturer specs I looked at, RDSON ranged from 0.9Ω to 2.4Ω.

Assembly – Bottom

Picture 21 of 41

With most of the high-voltage board’s top occupied by the transformer and electrolytic capacitors, much of its magic gets shuffled to the bottom in surface-mount flavor. The two-prong contact arm resides at the bottom of the board, its right-most prong going through the fuse before reaching the rectifier in the bottom-left corner. DC voltage then goes through the electrolytics along the left edge, the primary-side sensing resistor, mains-side switch, and transformer primary in the top-left corner. The other components are start-up resistors, snubbers, and primary-side sensing circuitry for the SOT-363 controller in the top-right corner.

After seeing the generic ETL listing, I am a little surprised to find a custom-branded PCB in there.

Switching IC

Picture 22 of 41

Two things tend to happen with tiny surface-mount packages: either the shortened device codes are undecipherable (unless you happen to be familiar with the specific manufacturer’s codes) or most of the chip code is eaten away by the wave soldering process, as in this case.

Slightly Splattery

Picture 23 of 41

Since the transformer was connected to the board after being seated within the plastic frame, and from the other side, wire soldering had to be done in-place.

Soldering in awkward positions leads to oddly-shaped joints like the one on the diode, splatter, such as the flake you can see on the diode's body, and large blobs like the one to the right. To be fair, though, the negative terminal’s blob happens to be on top of the USB connector’s shield tabs.

Separating Sections

Picture 24 of 41

Are there any major top-side components hidden by the plastic frame? The only one we spot is a 470Ω resistor nestled between the transformer and two input capacitors. There's no Y-class capacitor or common-mode choke. And we can't find a hidden third or fourth wire going to the output board. It's really only connected through those two wires.

Since there is nothing else across the input and output boundary, I will be doing my isolation breakdown test directly between the AC input and the transformer’s output wires.

Output Board – Top

Picture 25 of 41

USB ports dominate the board’s footprint, which is only made slightly wider to flank them with a pair of 390µF filter capacitors and a few support components that won’t fit on the back, including a lone charger identification chip.

Output Board – Bottom

Picture 26 of 41

With most of the back’s edge making contact with the plastic frame, very little space is available for extra circuitry. We end up with a current-limiting resistor for the LED and support components for the tiny chip on the other side.

The surface-mount diode between the two USB connectors’ pins is labeled 45R20. I couldn’t identify its brand, and mostly came up with search results for radial tires, so I’ll hazard a guess that it stands for 4.5A/20V.

ID-ing The ID Chip

Picture 27 of 41

When I flipped the output board and didn’t see another SOT-363 package, I wondered where the second port was getting its ID from. After a few seconds of contemplation, I figured that a six-pin chip with power and ground pins had enough leftovers to afford two pairs of D+/D- pins by omitting the CW3002’s configuration pin. One quick microscope check later, my suspicion was confirmed by finding a CW3004A, a dual-port version of the CW3002.

Empty Frame

Picture 28 of 41

Photographing a translucent white subject while preserving its details is quite challenging. Thankfully, heavy contrast and edge enhancement help bring those back from oblivion, along with blemishes on my white sheet background.

The mold used to form this piece must have at least three parts: one for the bottom to form the output board's shelf, a front mold to form the recessed area above the transformer, and a back mold to form the transformer cut-out.

This may be one of the most expensive parts in there after the transformer due to its limited reusability.

Bare Frame On Base

Picture 29 of 41

How does this all fit together? The frame, with its two locator pins and contact arms, simply plugs into the base once all of its components are mounted onto it. Then, the whole block gets slipped inside the front housing. Since the prongs are outside the enclosure and their internal contacts are all the way out along the housing edges on the input side, no exposed prong metal comes anywhere near the transformer's low-voltage wires.

Some Pre-Assembly Required

Picture 30 of 41

This is likely what the adapter looks like before it's inserted and sealed into the housing. The printed board extends a few millimeters into the plug base for its contact arms to reach the prong’s contacts. Above and closer to the middle, you can see the low-voltage wires going to the low-voltage board with at least five millimeters of clearance from anything mains-related, including a two-millimeter air gap.

Short of the adapter catching on fire, the transformer is the only thing that could realistically fail and let high voltage out through the low-voltage side. Considering the amount of design effort that went into it, though, I'd be seriously disappointed if the transformer failed my withstand test.

Side By Side

Picture 31 of 41

Bringing one of my A1265 wannabees in for reference, the PA-U32’s transformer is roughly 50% larger in all three dimensions, making it about three times as large by volume. That's in the same ballpark as the look-alike’s whole input board. Now you know where most of the 17g difference comes from. The extra 15µF input capacitor, internal frame, and foldable mechanism must account for the rest.

By now, it should be abundantly clear that a good chunk of those extra ~$8 went into better and safer design.

Standby Power

Picture 32 of 41

With an integral power of 34mW at 115V and 71mW at 240V, Aukey’s adapter is well within Level-VI’s 100mW limit. If we were looking at apparent power, including harmonics, though, the noise would bump input power to 253mVA at 115V. Be thankful that most countries don’t bill residential consumers for reactive power, harmonics, and noise. At least not yet.

Efficiency

Picture 33 of 41

While the PA-U32 uses a less efficient Schottky diode for rectification, trailing ~5% behind SilverStone’s UC01 that uses synchronous rectification, it still stays well ahead of Level-VI’s requirement throughout its output range.

On 115V input, Aukey’s adapter outputs 2.45A before its current limit kicks in. It hits 2.35A at 230V, landing 50mA short of its nominal output. Such a small discrepancy can be overlooked considering that primary-side feedback designs have no direct output monitoring.

Output Voltage Regulation

Picture 34 of 41

Output voltage holds steady from no load until 1.5A on 115V and 2A on 230V input, then it dips by roughly 100mV per additional 500mA. We find no problem here.

Output Noise Waveform

Picture 35 of 41

For an adapter lacking a Y-class capacitor, this is a surprisingly clean ripple waveform with no obvious switching transients. There has to be some, though; my oscilloscope says there is 124mVPP of noise in there, despite only ~60mV being clearly visible. Perhaps a shield winding between the secondary and other windings is mitigating leakage.

At 24 cycles spanning 12 divisions of 50µs each, the adapter operates at a surprisingly low switching frequency of 40 kHz. Simply increasing the frequency to 60 kHz, which is more common for monolithic off-line switching regulator ICs, would significantly reduce ripples.

Output Noise

Picture 36 of 41

Noise plots make the story more interesting. At 115V input, peak-to-peak noise remains nearly constant in the low 80mV range all the way through 2.4A, while it gets progressively worse on 230V starting from 1.5A.

On the RMS side of things, the adapter remains below 20mV in all cases other than hitting its limit, which is well within BC 1.2’s specs of anything from 4.45V through 5.25V measured at the end of a cable under load being fair game.

Transient Response

Picture 37 of 41

Upon applying an extra load, output voltage very briefly dips by 150mV and bounces back to being within 50mV in less than 5ms. When the extra load gets removed, the output overshoots to 150mV for 2-3ms, spends more than 5ms at 100mV above, and needs about 15ms to settle back down within 50mV. Both results land within BC 1.2’s 4.1V maximum undershoot (900mV dip) and 6V maximum overshoot (1V bump) limits.

Is laggy load dump response going to be a hallmark of primary-side sensing designs? We’ll see as I run into more of these in the future.

Short-Circuit Response

Picture 38 of 41

Under a short-circuit condition, the output current oscillates between ~2.2A and 3.4A for 15-30ms before the converter shuts down for 600-700ms, generating faintly audible chirps as it cycles on and off.

Isolation Withstand Test

Picture 39 of 41

Does Aukey’s PA-U32 survive my 3.5kVAC isolation withstand test? Yes, it does, and with considerably less hissing than my SilverStone UC01, although that could simply be due to me running the test on top of a cardboard box specifically to reduce electric field gradients caused by proximity to my grounded anti-static mat, which would promote ionization.

First Serious Recommendation?

Picture 40 of 41

Aukey’s PA-U32 landed 50mA shy of delivering its nominal 2.4A output current at 230V. It delivers cleaner power than what BC 1.2 requires, features an internal design that leaves very little to chance regarding safety, has a functional over-current limit that shouldn’t melt your cables or burn internal components, and it passed my 3500VAC insulation withstand test.

While the Asia’x capacitors may raise concerns about useful life, the only notable concern I have safety-wise is that solder splash on the diode, which came off as I removed the board from its frame. A loose solder flake isn’t something you want rattling around SMDs at 160-400VDC between pads.

Assuming this was merely bad manufacturing luck (it's impossible to tell from a single sample), the PA-U32 may very well make it onto my recommendable list.

Daniel Sauvageau

Daniel Sauvageau is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He’s known for his feature tear-downs of components and peripherals.

  • dpedrus
    Nice. Could you do the same for Ugreen 17W 3.4A?
    0
  • leclod
    Yeah ! me too, Ugreen. I have the CD132 dual USB 30W Quick Charge 3.0 but any will do.
    0
