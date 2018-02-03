Aukey PA-U32 USB Power Adapter Tear-Down

Back To Compact Picture 1 of 41

After our first look at compact adapters in the Apple 5W Adapter Knock-offs: The Colorful A1265 Tear-Down, it's time to test something a little more reputable and hopefully see how much safety can be crammed into a compact form factor designed correctly.

Stepping in as the first ~$10 entry is Aukey’s PA-U32, with its foldable prong design to reduce travel volume and poking hazard, two USB ports to plug devices into, and a claimed output of up to 2.4A.



