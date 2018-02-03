Aukey PA-U32 USB Power Adapter Tear-Down

The label area contains identifying information, along with electrical specifications and applicable certifications. We get an ETL mark for compliance with CSA 22.2 and UL 60950-1, which are baseline safety against electric shock, heat injury, mechanical integrity, and fire hazard.
One thing that bothers me about ETL marks is that the “ETL-Listed” directory does not appear to be searchable by file number. At least searching for the model does return a sensible result telling us that this adapter is manufactured by Dongguan Oriental Hero Electrical Factory and distributed under the Aukey, BC Master, H, OPPC, PPC, and "blank" brands.
Also of interest is the Level-VI logo that promises modern-day efficiency.
