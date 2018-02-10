11: Operation Overlord - ‘Medal of Honor: Allied Assault’ Picture 6 of 17

The landing of Allied forces in Normandy was one of the most notable events in World War II, and the intensity of that day was perfectly captured in the third installation of the Medal of Honor series. From the moment the door drops on the landing craft, Nazi forces begin to barrage you with machine gun fire. You’ll need to hide behind multiple obstacles on the beach if you want to survive. From there, you’ll fight your way into one of the bunkers to take out more enemies and ultimately secure the enemy position to allow more Allied soldiers to get in. It’s an intense experience from start to finish, to be sure.



MORE: Top 16 PC Games With Adult Themes

MORE: Worst PC Ports

MORE: Best GPU-Melting Games