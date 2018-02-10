The underwater city of Rapture is home to some of city’s strangest citizens, but none more so than Sander Cohen, who uses this level as his base of operations. In Rapture’s heyday, the area was the center of entertainment. Now it’s home to Cohen’s art “pieces.” As you explore Fort Frolic, you’ll notice multiple plaster figures. On closer inspection, you discover that these are actual human beings trapped within the molding. To pass through the area and onto Andrew Ryan’s office in Hephaestus, you’ll need to help Cohen with his final masterpiece by taking photographs of four corpses throughout Fort Frolic. The level itself isn’t terrifying, but the fact that humans are trapped within molds of plaster makes Fort Frolic looks like a haunted amusement park.
MORE: Top 16 PC Games With Adult Themes
MORE: Worst PC Ports
MORE: Best GPU-Melting Games