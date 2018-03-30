Nvidia GTC 2018 Highlights: AI Trucks, Mega-Video Cards & Ray Tracing

Revolutionizing The Warehouse Picture 9 of 19

If you're wondering where all of the GeForce GTX 1060's have gone, we've got your answer. Kinema Systems brought its rather large robot to the show to demonstrate how it can detect and unload assorted items from a pallet, and it's all powered by that popular graphics card.



Multi-SKU picking involves sorting and moving packages of various sizes and weights from a randomly-packed pallet. In the past, training robots for these types of tasks was almost impossible because they couldn't sense the difference between different boxes.



AI changes that. Kinema trains deep-learning models to detect boxes and identify them automatically with information the system gathers online. The system then employs a video camera above the robot and runs an inference workload to analyze the video output, thus allowing the robot to detect the size, shape, and weight of the randomly-placed boxes. The company uses a GTX 1060 to power the robot. Nvidia recently changed its EULA for consumer devices to forbid their use in data centers. But we aren't aware of any restrictions on industrial use, so more of our gaming cards could be destined for the local robot-equipped warehouse.