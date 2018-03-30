Nvidia GTC 2018 Highlights: AI Trucks, Mega-Video Cards & Ray Tracing

Nvidia also debuted its new Quadro GV100 GPU at this year's GTC. The latest Quadro brings the Volta architecture to Nvidia's line of professional graphics cards. The GV100 comes packing 32GB of HBM2 memory, 5,120 CUDA cores, and 640 Tensor cores. Nvidia claims the beastly card delivers up to 7.4 TeraFLOPS of double-precision and 14.8 TeraFLOPS of single precision. Nvidia says the card can also provide up to 118.5 TeraFLOPS of deep learning performance (a measure of Tensor Core performance).
The company plans for workstation users to leverage its RTX technology. This will open up real-time raytracing to broader use cases, such as media creation.
If one GV100 isn't enough, Nvidia has also infused the new cards with NVLink 2, which means you can combine two cards into a single unit (much like SLI). Pairing two of the cards will cost you, though. A single card retails for $9,000.