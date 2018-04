EVGA And The Open Air Picture 10 of 17

EVGA came to PAX East 2018 with all of its hard-hitting components, but instead of hiding them away in some of its cases (which were also on display), the company put it all out in an open-air chassis to give them a proper showcase. An EVGA X299 Dark motherboard equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor sports the company’s staple components, including dual GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 graphics cards (attached to each other with the company’s RGB LED HB SLI bridge) and a 240mm CLC CPU cooler. The colorful RGB RAM is a finished production model of ADATA’s Project Jellyfish liquid-cooled memory, but we weren’t given any specifications or pricing for the now-confirmed ADATA endeavor.