About Our Mission & How We Test
The Tom’s Hardware editors proudly consider themselves members of the enthusiast community. The team includes experts in CPUs, graphics processing, motherboards, cases, display technology, system memory, consumer and enterprise storage, power supplies, peripherals, smartphones, tablets, games, gaming consoles and more.
Our Mission
Tom's Hardware is the exhaustive, trusted resource for early adopters and experts who are passionate about technology. We create comprehensive product reviews, expert technical analysis and how-to guides, and the latest news, peppered with unique insight.
Tom’s Hardware plays host to the world’s largest community of experts and enthusiasts, who provide their own technology insights and answer questions through the Tom’s Hardware forums.
How We Test
Tom’s Hardware is renowned for its benchmark testing. We subject every product we review to a rigorous set of quantifiable tests based on a combination of homegrown, Tom’s Hardware-only benchmarks, and industry standard benchmarks where applicable. We analyze those results, put them in context, and compare them across products within a category. We take special care to isolate potential variables, and to make our testing repeatable. We also design tests that reflect real world conditions.
MORE: How We Test Keyboards
MORE: How We Test Monitors
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Storage
Our History
Tom’s Hardware has its name and roots in Dr. Thomas Pabst, who was one of the first people to bring technology journalism to the internet, as early as 1996.
Back in these early days, the site was still called “Tom’s Hardware and Performance Guide” and its domain was sysdoc.pair.com — pair.com being a Pittsburgh-based hosting company. Today’s domain, tomshardware.com, was added on September 11, 1997, followed by additional language versions over time, including German, Japanese, Polish, French, Chinese, Italian, Turkish and others — some operated by Tom’s Guides Publishing, Inc., and others based on franchise agreements.
The German operation test lab resources were the basis for a majority of the website’s content early on, including our real-time stress testing of power supplies, and some of the first overclocking records, like the 5 GHz project using liquid nitrogen.
In 2007, the French BestofMedia Group took over Tom’s Hardware in an effort to grow its publishing business internationally. Although Tom Pabst was no longer part of Tom’s Hardware operations, most of the staff and spirit remained. In 2013, BestofMedia Group, including Tom’s Hardware, became part of the U.S.-based Techmedia Network, now known as Purch. (There was another old family member called "Gear Digest" that became Tom’s Guide in 2007. It is now a leading resource for mainstream consumer technology buyers, rather than technology enthusiasts, and is created by an entirely different editorial team, led by Mark Spoonauer.)
One of Tom’s Hardware’s journalistic milestones was Tom’s findings regarding the Intel Pentium III 1.13 GHz processor, which forced the chip company to postpone its launch by months. Since then, Tom’s Hardware has kept up the tradition with unrivaled scrutiny of technology.
Today, when people ask us, "Who is Tom?," we are happy to tell them how everything evolved from the spirit and hard work of the visionary Dr. Thomas Pabst, who referred to himself as Tom. At the same time, the impressive growth of Tom’s Hardware and its communities provides an additional reply: "We’re all Tom."
The History Of Tom's Community
Founded in 1998, shortly after the advent of Tom’s Hardware Guide, the 18-year-old Tom’s Community consists of millions of members across seven continents actively participating in discussions about the latest computer hardware and technology. Its experts exchange ideas, system builds, troubleshooting advice, and more.
Tom's Hardware is the world leader in technology discussion because we offer a welcoming atmosphere to all levels of expertise, from the novice starting out with their very first computer to the most hardcore veteran of overclocking. Our skilled moderators and engaged users guide the community through the wisdom of consensus, creating a forum of discussion that is civil, vibrant, and accessible.
Our forum has grown over time from a primal Perl-driven system of bulletin boards to encompass a multitude of content types and customized forum features. In 2001 our forum software ran on the popular WWWThreads platform, and in 2008, we migrated to the MesDiscussions.net platform. We added gamification features in 2009, with member rankings and titles. In 2013 the forums moved to a homegrown forum platform, with badges, filters and ranked leaderboards.
By October 2011, the forums were receiving an average of about 540 new threads posted per day, and in mid-2015 we were up to 1500 new threads per day. In February of 2016 we hit the 2-million-member mark. In 2010 we had seven moderators (arthurh, Mousemonkey, Grumpy9117, Maziar, randomizer, TheGreatGrapeApe, and 4ryan6). Now we have, at any given time, around 100 or more.
Today we’re the host for thousands of system builds, technical support threads, best answers, discussion mega-threads, and advanced tutorials. Our contributing members are recognized with badges and titles to demonstrate their wealth of expertise. We run community initiatives over the course of a year, promoting activity and engagement through contests, giveaways, user reviews, and forum collaborations with all the top brands our members are passionate about.
MORE: Tom's Hardware Forums
Our Staff
I oversee both AnandTech and Tom’s Hardware, which is to say that I let our enthusiast-tinged staff and contributors run amok under the loose guiding theory that what appeals to them will also appeal to you. I have a long history in technology journalism, much of it on the enterprise side, running publications like Network Computing, where we conducted hands-on product reviews in real-world settings. I also ran publications like InformationWeek and Dr. Dobb’s.
I have only been here since the end of 2013, but I find Tom’s Hardware a refreshing place to be — a place where people thirst for technology knowledge not because it’s their job, but because they actually want to.
My gaming days are well behind me, unless you count the court as a gaming platform and a basketball as a peripheral, as I do. VR may just bring me back. I also read modern literature as if my life depended on it.
I oversee both AnandTech and Tom’s Hardware, which is to say that I let our enthusiast-tinged staff and contributors run amok under the loose guiding theory that what appeals to them will also appeal to you. I have a long history in technology journalism, much of it on the enterprise side, running publications like Network Computing, where we conducted hands-on product reviews in real-world settings. I also ran publications like InformationWeek and Dr. Dobb’s.
I live and breathe community and I couldn’t be more proud to be at the helm of the Tom’s Community with oversight of more than a 100 volunteer moderators, social media specialists and staffers that help make our community the number one tech-enthusiast forum in the world. Community excites and inspires me, and I get warm fuzzies watching the unending parade of interesting new threads, reviewing insightful commentary in articles and witnessing new visitors registering on the forums for the first time. There’s a constant exhilaration to growing and steering a community of millions of passionate people, and this is the stuff I live for.
I grew up on the Space Coast in Florida, and tech was a big focus of my early years. Like many of the experts in our community, I learned to build my own PC in order to play the latest games available and squeeze every last drop of power from my rig. I got my start in Community Management through online gaming, working for some of the great online game developers to build up and improve their forum communities. I’m still a die-hard PC gamer (strategies, RPGs, Indie).
In my spare time, I game, dabble in local politics, cook and write. My pet peeve is spammers. My favorite books would have to be the table-top RPG series Vampire: The Masquerade for the depth of plot and system dynamics. Favorite car would undoubtedly be the Prius, a sentiment reaffirmed at the gas pump.
I live and breathe community and I couldn’t be more proud to be at the helm of the Tom’s Community with oversight of more than a 100 volunteer moderators, social media specialists and staffers that help make our community the number one tech-enthusiast forum in the world. Community excites and inspires me, and I get warm fuzzies watching the unending parade of interesting new threads, reviewing insightful commentary in articles and witnessing new visitors registering on the forums for the first time. There’s a constant exhilaration to growing and steering a community of millions of passionate people, and this is the stuff I live for.
MORE: Best PC Builds
I started reading Tom’s Hardware in the late 1990s and picked up the habit once again in the late 2000s — now there’s simply no turning back. I began writing feature articles for the site in 2009 after responding to a news post that challenged readers and forum members to become writers. From reviewing Linux distros, to running the Web Browser Gran Prix and scripting test suites, within a few years I had become “the software guy" at Tom’s Hardware.
Today, I oversee editorial operations of the U.S. site, where I develop content strategy, set standards for testing and layout, and coordinate worldwide coverage with our four international bureaus.
I started reading Tom’s Hardware in the late 1990s and picked up the habit once again in the late 2000s — now there’s simply no turning back. I began writing feature articles for the site in 2009 after responding to a news post that challenged readers and forum members to become writers. From reviewing Linux distros, to running the Web Browser Gran Prix and scripting test suites, within a few years I had become “the software guy" at Tom’s Hardware.
I grew up reading Tom’s Hardware and Anandtech. Tom’s was there when I built my first PC and installed my first mod. Without Tom’s I’d hardly be the nerd I am today, which is why I’m super excited to be on the Tom’s Hardware Community Team.
As the Associate Community Manager it’s my job to help make our community the venue of choice for tech-focused discussion. I help manage our legions of volunteer moderators and come up with cool ideas (giveaways, AMAs) to help the community grow. When I’m not dreaming up cool stuff for the Tom’s Hardware Community, I serve as a point of contact between the Editorial and Community departments. This means I oversee and edit content for new tutorials, threads, community articles and more. I still can’t believe that I get paid to work with millions of tech enthusiasts. It’s a passion I know, share, and love.
Before Tom’s, I worked in the 3D Printing industry, also on the community side of things. Outside of work I’m a hardcore gamer and hobbyist board game designer. I’m proud to have defeated all WEAPONs in Final Fantasy VII and horrified to have clocked 600+ gameplay hours in Civilization V.
I grew up reading Tom’s Hardware and Anandtech. Tom’s was there when I built my first PC and installed my first mod. Without Tom’s I’d hardly be the nerd I am today, which is why I’m super excited to be on the Tom’s Hardware Community Team.
I’m tasked with curating, editing and occasionally contributing to the daily Tom’s Hardware news feed, seeking stories that serve and challenge our readers and also bring new enthusiasts to the site.
I’ve been on the professional side of the tech world since 2007, and in that time I’ve written news, reviews and features on a wide swath of tech topics, from components to systems to mobile to enterprise to various compelling tech stories of the day.
I was raised low tech (“analog,” as it were), with no TV in the house and no computer until I was in high school. It was music and related technology (recording, sound editing, composition and audio software, web publishing) that steered me to the wider world of computing technology in my college years and beyond.
I’d rather be hanging out with my rambunctious, growing family than anywhere else, but you can also frequently find me playing or coaching ultimate frisbee, walking up a mountain with my old man, or plucking at stringed instruments. About half the year, I spend my weekends shouting at the TV while I watch my favorite football teams lose.
I’m tasked with curating, editing and occasionally contributing to the daily Tom’s Hardware news feed, seeking stories that serve and challenge our readers and also bring new enthusiasts to the site.
Although I was trained in BASIC on an Apple II, I bought my first used PC-compatible in 1997 from a surplus auction while attending my local university. I quickly progressed from a self-styled technician to a low-cost systems integrator after learning that, at the time, there was money in used equipment.
Fast forward to my most active days in the Tom’s Hardware forums, where I studied Coppermine, Willamette, and Tualatin tech papers. I wrote a pin-modification overclocking guide for overclock-locked machines while becoming an expert at explaining memory compatibility.
After unwittingly finding myself the initial source in the first international press coverage of “capacitor plague,” I was given the chance to write for SysOpt, and later began writing motherboard roundups for Tom’s Hardware.
Although I was trained in BASIC on an Apple II, I bought my first used PC-compatible in 1997 from a surplus auction while attending my local university. I quickly progressed from a self-styled technician to a low-cost systems integrator after learning that, at the time, there was money in used equipment.
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: Best Cooling
MORE: Best Memory
MORE: Best Motherboards
As Editorial Coordinator for Tom’s Hardware and AnandTech, I put my love for technology and my past IT experience to good use. Although my background has mainly been in Enterprise software, I’ve definitely caught the hardware bug and have loved every minute of it!
I’m happy to be able to work with such a diverse and talented group of authors and editors. There’s definitely never a dull moment providing them content development support and coordinating editorial initiatives. I also enjoy my role overseeing sweepstakes, giveaways and events.
Outside of Tom's I'm a mom of two tech-savvy girls. If I'm not testing a new recipe to bake, I'm binge-watching another sci-fi/fantasy movie series with my Linux evangelist husband.
As Editorial Coordinator for Tom’s Hardware and AnandTech, I put my love for technology and my past IT experience to good use. Although my background has mainly been in Enterprise software, I’ve definitely caught the hardware bug and have loved every minute of it!
Our Contributors
Since 2009, I’ve read through every feature story published on Tom’s Hardware, editing for grammar, spelling and technical accuracy. My mission is making sure that everything you read is technically correct. I have also written much of our CPU and Graphics coverage, providing deep-dive analysis anytime a new architecture is introduced. On one side of my office you’ll find a Falcon Northwest Tiki for writing and editing (and gaming), while on the other side are several open-air and enclosed stations for running our tests.
I’ve taken a step back from managing the site in order to work full-time at the family business. But I just can’t stay away, so I’m still here part time editing reviews and writing high-profile launches.
I started working on PCs very young, built my first system in 1995 and began reviewing hardware professionally in 1998. When I’m not busy in the lab, I enjoy wine, gaming and golf.
Since 2009, I’ve read through every feature story published on Tom’s Hardware, editing for grammar, spelling and technical accuracy. My mission is making sure that everything you read is technically correct. I have also written much of our CPU and Graphics coverage, providing deep-dive analysis anytime a new architecture is introduced. On one side of my office you’ll find a Falcon Northwest Tiki for writing and editing (and gaming), while on the other side are several open-air and enclosed stations for running our tests.
MORE: Best CPUs
MORE: Best Graphics
I remember my first 386 computer well, and after working all summer long I managed to scrape up enough money to buy a 486 with a Turbo button. Yes - a Turbo button. Back when floppies were still popular I was already chasing after the fastest spinners for my personal computer, which led me down the long and winding storage road. The days of DOS instilled a fondness of the command line interface, which is still remarkably useful today.
I began writing reviews of storage hardware for client applications, but my hobby of pairing SSDs with RAID controllers sparked my evolution to the enterprise segment. Now I test the latest bleeding-edge hardware and write up the occasional news item.
There never seems to be enough time in the day, and I enjoy every second spent away from my inbox. In my spare time, you will find me hanging out with my kids or watching the Chiefs and Royals play.
I remember my first 386 computer well, and after working all summer long I managed to scrape up enough money to buy a 486 with a Turbo button. Yes - a Turbo button. Back when floppies were still popular I was already chasing after the fastest spinners for my personal computer, which led me down the long and winding storage road. The days of DOS instilled a fondness of the command line interface, which is still remarkably useful today.
My fascination with tech began in the early 1990s when I purchased my first PC — a 286 running at 12MHz with 2MB RAM, a 40MB hard disk and VGA video. DOS 3.3 was the OS of the day and residential Internet was still a few years away.
Fast forward to 2006, when I undertook training with the Imaging Science Foundation, earned my certification and started a display calibration company. Once established, I began blogging about my experiences with different displays and that led to my first writing gig with Secrets of Home Theater And High Fidelity. In 2012 I was thrilled to join the writing team here at Tom’s Hardware.
My formal education took place in Boston at the New England Conservatory where I graduated in 1988 with a degree in Bassoon Performance. I joined the Army in 1987 and served 26 years as a bassoonist with the West Point Band. I retired from Active Duty in 2013 and now perform as a freelancer in Central Florida.
During my spare time I like to ride my recumbent trike at least 100 miles per week. In between rides and writing I enjoy watching movies and listening to music in my dedicated and extremely well-equipped home theater.
My fascination with tech began in the early 1990s when I purchased my first PC — a 286 running at 12MHz with 2MB RAM, a 40MB hard disk and VGA video. DOS 3.3 was the OS of the day and residential Internet was still a few years away.
MORE: Best Monitors
My parents bought my first computer almost 30 years ago. My first article was published in 2000, and so far, I’ve written over 400 articles covering almost all hardware categories, including graphics, monitors, storage, cooling, audio, networking and many others.
I hold a degree in Electronics and a PhD in Computer Science. Although I want to maintain my expertise in every hardware category, my main area of interest are PSUs, and I have devoted several years of research to develop optimal review methodologies, along with specially designed software for the evaluation of these products.
Today I’m a full-time reviewer, so I try to examine all aspects of the device being tested in each and every review. When I'm not reviewing products and have some free time, I usually go bike-riding or practice Kung Fu.
My parents bought my first computer almost 30 years ago. My first article was published in 2000, and so far, I’ve written over 400 articles covering almost all hardware categories, including graphics, monitors, storage, cooling, audio, networking and many others.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
Within hours of owning my first PC it was in pieces on the floor. An overclocking article in a magazine led me online to learn about the craft (before you could buy a prepackaged liquid cooling loop). Within a few days, I was at a machine shop with plans to build a waterblock to accompany a high volume pump used in outdoor fountains and an automotive oil cooler.
By the time Intel released the Pentium 4 I was setting world records in Mad Onion software (now Futuremark). I also started hosting LAN parties, which brought me into the inner circle of the computer hardware industry. Soon I was asked to write reviews at Adrenaline Vault, and within a few years took over the Editor-in-Chief role.
I learned that low latency access times is what leads to a better computing user experience. Back then, the best latency was found in enterprise SCSI HDDs that ran at 10K and 15K RPMs, but the payoff was worth the high price. I fell further into the rabbit hole with each new build — single socket turned into dual socket, and eventually quad-CPU servers were a fixture around the house.
After a few years reviewing various components I began to focus on storage. Storage hasn’t always been glamorous, but SSDs moving into the client space has made it a hot topic.
Within hours of owning my first PC it was in pieces on the floor. An overclocking article in a magazine led me online to learn about the craft (before you could buy a prepackaged liquid cooling loop). Within a few days, I was at a machine shop with plans to build a waterblock to accompany a high volume pump used in outdoor fountains and an automotive oil cooler.
MORE: Best SSDs
- Arne Weigold, Senior Contributing Translator (German)
- Lucian Armasu, Contributing Writer (News)
- Niels Brokejuiisen, Contributing Writer (News)
- Kevin Carbotte, Contributing Writer (Graphics, News & VR)
- Adam Darling, Contributing Page Setter (Layout)
- Derek Forrest, Contributing Writer (Desktops & News)
- Christopher Miconi, Contributing Writer (Cases)
- Alex Quejado, Contributing Writer (Laptops)
- Rexly Penaflorida II, Contributing Writer (News)
- Daniel Sauvageau, Contributing Writer (Features)
- Michael Justin Allen Sexton, Contributing Writer (News & Layout)
- Jacob Terkelsen, Contributing Writer (Motherboards)
- Joseph Trott, Contributing Writer (Motherboards)
- Eric Vander Linden, Contributing Writer (Motherboards)
Europe, Sister Sites & Contact
Tom's Hardware Europe
Isabelle Dumontiel: Vice President (Content)
- Tom's Hardware France - Bruno Cormier, Editor-in-Chief
- Tom's Hardware Germany - Gerald Stroemer, Managing Editor
- Tom's Hardware Italy - Andrea Ferrario, Editor-in-Chief
- Tom's Hardware Russia - Stanislav Vasilyev, Publisher
- Tom's Hardware UK - Isabelle Dumontiel, Vice President (Content)
Sister Sites
- Tom's Guide - Mark Spoonauer, Editor-in-Chief
- Tom's IT Pro - Anna Attkisson, Editorial Director
Contact Info
Purch / Tom's Hardware
12655 West Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066