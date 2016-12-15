Login | Sign Up
Adata XPG Dazzle 16GB DDR4-2800 Dual-Channel Memory Kit Review

by
9 Comments

Dazzle LEDs add light effects to Adata’s XPG memory, but what is the price of bling? We compare its DDR4-2800 16GB kit to some unlit rivals to see if it’s still a reasonable bargain.

[Editor’s Note: Timing and pricing fluctuations have impacted availability of this product at this capacity (2x 8GB) and rated performance (DDR4 2800) during our test period. We’ve noted this and made some recommendations regarding capacity and performance options in our conclusion notes on page 2.]

The popularity of glass cases has brought with it a resurgence in lighted components, from graphics card fan shrouds with lighted logos to motherboards with lighted faux-traces. Lighted RAM goes back farther to the introduction of side panel windows, and users looking for a good deal on these will appreciate the lowering of prices as production volume increases.

Adata’s XPG Dazzle doesn’t have the fancy RGB lighting of certain high-priced competitors, but it also doesn’t require a separate RGB controller or cable. Instead, its lights follow the classic “breathing” pattern, which speeds up as the memory gets warm.

  • Adata-XPG-Dazzle_AX4U2800W8G17-DRD_lit
  • Adata-XPG-Dazzle_AX4U2800W8G17-DRD_face
  • Adata-XPG-Dazzle_AX4U2800W8G17-DRD_top

XPG logos on a frosted clear background are oriented with the bottom facing the socket on most motherboards.

  • adata-xpg-dazzle-2800-auto
  • adata-xpg-dazzle-2800-spd
  • adata-xpg-dazzle-2800-xmp

XPG Dazzle DDR4-2800 is programmed with JEDEC-standard DDR4-2133 CAS 15 timings, and boards that support XMP will automatically configure these to rated values after enabling the XMP setting in firmware. Though the CAS 17 timings seem fairly lengthy for DDR4-2800, these coincide with a memory-controller-friendly 1.25V rating.

DDR4 Rated Specification Comparison

Those timings look particularly weak when comparing XGP Dazzle 2800 to our most recent 2x 8GB kits, but it’s important to note that the Dazzle modules are also about 20% cheaper than those rival products. That could be a great sign for value, almost making the LED lighting appear to be a free bonus feature. (Note that in the table above, the pricing reflects the current cost of the DDR4 3000 version of the XGP Dazzle.)

9 comments
    Your comment
  • lola213
    Is Adata going out of business soon or something? I was trying buy RAM from them but it seems I cant find the model I want and I kept hearing that they wont have it.
    -1
  • JamesSneed
    Bedazzled RAM isn't that cute. The year of the lets slap LED's on stuff and make it shiny continues.
    0
  • SCANNERMAN777
    Another company struggling to stay afloat in troubled times. But let's be fair. ADATA has made some pretty tough stuff in the past and what most memory companies won't tell you is they get all get most of their chips from the same place. So whether it's Kingston, Hynix, or Adata it really doesn't matter much now does it? ADATA made the right move going to 16Gb because we will be seeing a lot more of this thing in the future. The demand for "extensive" memory is on the upswing.
    0
  • cletus_slackjawd
    Join the air force, we need good people
    0
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Bedazzled RAM isn't that cute. The year of the lets slap LED's on stuff and make it shiny continues.
    I couldn't help but think the word "medazolam" every time I wrote the product name :D
    0
  • Olle P
    Isn't it supposed to default at 2,800MHz? (At least with XMP enabled.) Why running it at 2,666MHz and not mention 2,800?
    0
  • Crashman
    Anonymous said:
    Isn't it supposed to default at 2,800MHz? (At least with XMP enabled.) Why running it at 2,666MHz and not mention 2,800?
    Do you see where it says "Rated Data Rate Rated Timings"? Those results use the XMP settings for each module set.
    0
  • PCDesignerR
    Well I can't knock it. It seems like a cool idea as long as no performance is sacrificed for the sake of getting the RAM that has the cool LED on top.
    0
  • Stephen Sanchez
    I think the Corsair Vengeance LEDs look way better
    0
