AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics Card Price List

by

AMD designed the Radeon RX 560 around its Polaris 11 GPU (code-named Baffin). The card comes armed with exactly half the resources of Radeon RX 570, yet operates at slightly higher clock rates. RX 560 succeeds AMD's Radeon RX 460, which used the same GPU with two of its Compute Units disabled. Radeon RX 560 cards start in the $115 range for 2GB of GDDR5 and $130 for 4GB models. They compete directly with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050.

AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPU

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 550

Code-name

Ellesmere XT

Ellesmere

Baffin

Lexa

Shader Units

2304

2048

1024

512

Texture Units

144

128

64

32

ROPs

32

32

16

16

Transistor Count

5.7 Billion

5.7 Billion

3 Billion

2.2 Billion

Base Clock / Boost Clock

1257 MHz / 1340 MHz

1168 MHz / 1244 MHz

1175 MHz / 1275 MHz

1100 MHz / 1183 MHz

Memory

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s

128-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s

128-bit

TDP

185W

150W

80W

50W

Below is a list of all currently available RX 560 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus Radeon RX 560 OC Edition 2GB GDDR5
$109.99 Amazon

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 560 Gaming OC Edition 4GB GDDR5
$139.99 Amazon

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon RX 560 Gaming OC 2GB GDDR5
$109.99 Amazon

Gigabyte Radeon RX 560 Gaming OC 4GB GDDR5
$149.99 Newegg

MSI

MSI Radeon RX 560 Aero 4GB GDDR5
$139.99 Newegg

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 560 Red Dragon OC 2GB GDDR5
$109.99 Newegg

PowerColor Radeon RX 560 Red Dragon OC 4GB GDDR5
$149.99 Newegg

Sapphire

Sapphire Radeon RX 560 Pulse 2GB GDDR5
$109.99 Amazon

VisionTek

VisionTek Radeon RX 560 900962 2GB GDDR5
$119.00 Newegg

XFX

XFX Radeon RX 560 P4SFG5
$139.99 Newegg

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
  • mactato
    I have to say I'm an AMD fanBoi BUT, I LOVE my 1050ti.... I am always for the underdig (AMD) but the cryto mining thing is kicking their arse.
    Can't say enough about the 1050ti... you can even get some that don't even require a power connection from your PSU.... NEAT
