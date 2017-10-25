AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics Card Price List
AMD designed the Radeon RX 560 around its Polaris 11 GPU (code-named Baffin). The card comes armed with exactly half the resources of Radeon RX 570, yet operates at slightly higher clock rates. RX 560 succeeds AMD's Radeon RX 460, which used the same GPU with two of its Compute Units disabled. Radeon RX 560 cards start in the $115 range for 2GB of GDDR5 and $130 for 4GB models. They compete directly with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050.
AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs
GPU
Code-name
Ellesmere XT
Ellesmere
Baffin
Lexa
Shader Units
2304
2048
1024
512
Texture Units
144
128
64
32
ROPs
32
32
16
16
Transistor Count
5.7 Billion
5.7 Billion
3 Billion
2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock
1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
Memory
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s
128-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s
128-bit
TDP
185W
150W
80W
50W
Below is a list of all currently available RX 560 graphics cards, separated by brand:
Asus
Gigabyte
MSI
PowerColor
Sapphire
VisionTek
XFX
Can't say enough about the 1050ti... you can even get some that don't even require a power connection from your PSU.... NEAT