AMD Radeon RX 560 Graphics Card Price List

AMD designed the Radeon RX 560 around its Polaris 11 GPU (code-named Baffin). The card comes armed with exactly half the resources of Radeon RX 570, yet operates at slightly higher clock rates. RX 560 succeeds AMD's Radeon RX 460, which used the same GPU with two of its Compute Units disabled. Radeon RX 560 cards start in the $115 range for 2GB of GDDR5 and $130 for 4GB models. They compete directly with Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050.

MORE: Best Deals

AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD Radeon RX 570 AMD Radeon RX 560 AMD Radeon RX 550 Code-name Ellesmere XT Ellesmere Baffin Lexa Shader Units 2304 2048 1024 512 Texture Units 144 128 64 32 ROPs 32 32 16 16 Transistor Count 5.7 Billion 5.7 Billion 3 Billion 2.2 Billion Base Clock / Boost Clock 1257 MHz / 1340 MHz 1168 MHz / 1244 MHz 1175 MHz / 1275 MHz 1100 MHz / 1183 MHz Memory Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gb/s 256-bit Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s 256-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s 128-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gb/s 128-bit TDP 185W 150W 80W 50W

MORE: Best Graphics

MORE: AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content

Below is a list of all currently available RX 560 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Asus

Gigabyte

MSI

PowerColor

Sapphire

VisionTek

XFX