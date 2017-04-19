AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

AMD’s Radeon RX 570 is an updated version of last year's RX 470. It's based on the same 5.7 billion transistor Ellesmere GPU with an equal number of compute units, enabling an identical list of resources (2048 Stream processors and 128 texture units). The two cards feature interchangeable back-ends with 32 ROPs and a corresponding 4GB of GDDR5 memory. Not surprisingly, AMD again targets 1920x1080 with its Polaris Redux.

Because we've run out of synonyms to show just how similar Radeon RX 570 and its predecessor really are, enthusiasts who want to know more about this card's composition are invited to check out our AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB Review. The only specs you'll find different are the core and memory clocks AMD imposes to make the RX 570 a little faster. And of course, if you see how this same GPU fares with a few more compute units turned on and twice as much GDDR5 memory, take a look at our AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB Review.



Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

AMD Radeon RX 470

Asus RX 470 Strix OC

Asus RX 570 Strix OC Shader Units

1024 1152

2048 2048 2048 ROPs 32

48

32 32

32

GPU GM206 GP106

Ellesmere Ellesmere Ellesmere Transistors 2.54 Billion

4.4 Billion 5.7 Billion 5.7 Billion 5.7 Billion Memory Size

2GB 3GB

4/8GB 4GB 4GB Interface 192-bit 192-bit

256-bit 256-bit 256-bit GPU Clock Rate (MHz) 1080+ 1502+

1206 1270

1300

Memory Clock Rate (MHz) 1502

2002

1650

1650

1750



AMD doesn't have a reference-class Radeon RX 570, and it didn't make its own RX 470 either. That means we're definitely testing a partner board. Last time, we received Asus' Strix RX 470 OC for our review. As luck would have it, Asus' Strix RX 570 OC found its way to our U.S. and German labs, facilitating an excellent comparison from one generation to the next.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content

