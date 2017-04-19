Login | Sign Up
AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

by

AMD’s Radeon RX 570 is an updated version of last year's RX 470. It's based on the same 5.7 billion transistor Ellesmere GPU with an equal number of compute units, enabling an identical list of resources (2048 Stream processors and 128 texture units). The two cards feature interchangeable back-ends with 32 ROPs and a corresponding 4GB of GDDR5 memory. Not surprisingly, AMD again targets 1920x1080 with its Polaris Redux.

Because we've run out of synonyms to show just how similar Radeon RX 570 and its predecessor really are, enthusiasts who want to know more about this card's composition are invited to check out our AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB Review. The only specs you'll find different are the core and memory clocks AMD imposes to make the RX 570 a little faster. And of course, if you see how this same GPU fares with a few more compute units turned on and twice as much GDDR5 memory, take a look at our AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB Review.


Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
AMD Radeon RX 470
Asus RX 470 Strix OC
Asus RX 570 Strix OC
Shader Units
10241152   
204820482048
ROPs32
48
3232
32
GPUGM206GP106
EllesmereEllesmereEllesmere
Transistors2.54 Billion
4.4 Billion5.7 Billion5.7 Billion5.7 Billion
Memory Size
2GB3GB
4/8GB4GB4GB
Interface192-bit192-bit
256-bit256-bit256-bit
GPU Clock Rate (MHz)1080+1502+
12061270
1300
Memory Clock Rate (MHz)1502
2002
1650
1650
1750

AMD doesn't have a reference-class Radeon RX 570, and it didn't make its own RX 470 either. That means we're definitely testing a partner board. Last time, we received Asus' Strix RX 470 OC for our review. As luck would have it, Asus' Strix RX 570 OC found its way to our U.S. and German labs, facilitating an excellent comparison from one generation to the next.

Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 570 4GB
$199.00 Suggested price

Next
Summary
  1. AMD Radeon RX 570
  2. Asus Strix RX 570 OC
  3. Test System & Methodology
  4. Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (DirectX 12)
  5. Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)
  6. Civilization VI (DirectX 12)
  7. Doom (Vulkan)
  8. Grand Theft Auto V (DirectX 11)
  9. Hitman (DirectX 12)
  10. Metro: Last Light (DirectX 11)
  11. Rise of the Tomb Raider
  12. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)
  13. Tom Clancy's The Division (DirectX 12)
  14. The Witcher 3 (DirectX 11)
  15. Power Consumption
  16. Temperature & Clock Frequency
  17. Noise
  18. Final Analysis
About the author
Igor Wallossek & Chris Angelini

Igor Wallossek is a Senior Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware DE. He tests and reviews CPUs, GPUs, games and headsets.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • shrapnel_indie
    Again...
    Quote:

    Confusion caused by re-branding existing hardware


    Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
    0
