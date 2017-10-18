AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics Card Price List
AMD's Radeon RX 570 uses the same Polaris 10 GPU as the company's faster RX 580, but with four compute unites disabled. The RX 570 also employs lower base and boost clock rates. But at least it retains the processor's complete back-end, including 32 ROPs and a 256-bit memory interface.
In games, the RX 570 is notably slower than AMD's Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060. However, it's considerably faster than the Radeon RX 560 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.
At its original price between $150 and $190, the RX 570 filled a niche in the market between low-end and mid-range GPUs. However, due to supply issues caused by a resurgence in cryptocurrency mining, the RX 570 currently sells at much higher prices.
MORE: Best Deals
AMD Radeon RX 500 Series GPUs
GPU
Code-name
Ellesmere XT
Ellesmere
Baffin
Lexa
Shader Units
2304
2048
1024
512
Texture Units
144
128
64
32
ROPs
32
32
16
16
Transistor Count
5.7 Billion
5.7 Billion
3 Billion
2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock
1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
Memory
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
128-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
128-bit
TDP
185W
150W
80W
50W
MORE: Best Graphics
MORE: AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Below is a list of all currently available RX 570 graphics cards, separated by brand:
Gigabyte
PowerColor
Sapphire
XFX