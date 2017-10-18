AMD Radeon RX 570 Graphics Card Price List

Login | Sign Up
AMD's Radeon RX 570 uses the same Polaris 10 GPU as the company's faster RX 580, but with four compute unites disabled. The RX 570 also employs lower base and boost clock rates. But at least it retains the processor's complete back-end, including 32 ROPs and a 256-bit memory interface.

In games, the RX 570 is notably slower than AMD's Radeon RX 580 and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1060. However, it's considerably faster than the Radeon RX 560 and GeForce GTX 1050 Ti.

At its original price between $150 and $190, the RX 570 filled a niche in the market between low-end and mid-range GPUs. However, due to supply issues caused by a resurgence in cryptocurrency mining, the RX 570 currently sells at much higher prices.

AMD Radeon RX 500 Series GPUs

GPU

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 550

Code-name

Ellesmere XT

Ellesmere

Baffin

Lexa

Shader Units

2304

2048

1024

512

Texture Units

144

128

64

32

ROPs

32

32

16

16

Transistor Count

5.7 Billion

5.7 Billion

3 Billion

2.2 Billion

Base Clock / Boost Clock

1257 MHz / 1340 MHz

1168 MHz / 1244 MHz

1175 MHz / 1275 MHz

1100 MHz / 1183 MHz

Memory

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

128-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

128-bit

TDP

185W

150W

80W

50W

Below is a list of all currently available RX 570 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon FX 570 Aorus 4GB GDDR5
$239.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 Gaming 4GB GDDR5
$229.99 Newegg

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Devil 4GB GDDR5
$289.99 Newegg

PowerColor Radeon RX 570 Red Dragon 4GB GDDR5
$449.99 Amazon

Sapphire

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ 4GB GDDR5
$249.99 Newegg

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Nitro+ 8GB GDDR5
$269.99 Newegg

Sapphire Radeon RX 570 Pulse 4GB GDDR5
$259.99 Newegg

XFX

XFX RX 570 RS XXX Edition OC+ 4GB GDDR5
$309.99 Newegg

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
