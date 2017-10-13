AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics Card Price List

The Radeon RX 580 is AMD's fastest Polaris-based graphics card. Similar to its predecessor, RX 580 is based on a Polaris 10 GPU code-named "Ellesmere XT." But it outpaces the previous-gen Radeon RX 480 thanks to higher base and boost clock rates. Otherwise, it's unaltered.

Polaris 10 is manufactured using GlobalFoundries' 14nm FinFET process, helping the Radeon RX 580 deliver more performance than most of AMD's 28nm GPUs at a fraction of the power budget. This also helps improve the RX 580's value proposition. Radeon RX 580s with 8GB of GDDR5 launched for around $250. Models with 4GB of memory were also available at lower prices.

Today, these cards sell for more than when they were introduced, and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This is due to the sharp increase in cryptocurrency mining, which Polaris-based boards are well-suited to.

AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 AMD Radeon RX 570 AMD Radeon RX 560 AMD Radeon RX 550 Code-name Ellesmere XT Ellesmere Baffin Lexa Shader Units 2304 2048 1024 512 Texture Units 144 128 64 32 ROPs 32 32 16 16 Transistor Count 5.7 Billion 5.7 Billion 3 Billion 2.2 Billion Base Clock / Boost Clock 1257 MHz / 1340 MHz 1168 MHz / 1244 MHz 1175 MHz / 1275 MHz 1100 MHz / 1183 MHz Memory Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s 256-bit Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s 256-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s 128-bit Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s 128-bit TDP 185W 150W 80W 50W

Below is a list of all currently available RX 580 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Gigabyte

MSI

PowerColor

Sapphire

XFX