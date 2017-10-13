Login | Sign Up
AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics Card Price List

by

The Radeon RX 580 is AMD's fastest Polaris-based graphics card. Similar to its predecessor, RX 580 is based on a Polaris 10 GPU code-named "Ellesmere XT." But it outpaces the previous-gen Radeon RX 480 thanks to higher base and boost clock rates. Otherwise, it's unaltered.

Polaris 10 is manufactured using GlobalFoundries' 14nm FinFET process, helping the Radeon RX 580 deliver more performance than most of AMD's 28nm GPUs at a fraction of the power budget. This also helps improve the RX 580's value proposition. Radeon RX 580s with 8GB of GDDR5 launched for around $250. Models with 4GB of memory were also available at lower prices.

Today, these cards sell for more than when they were introduced, and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This is due to the sharp increase in cryptocurrency mining, which Polaris-based boards are well-suited to.

Alienware Graphics Amplifier

Model #: 9R7XN

Was $279.99. Is Now $139.99. See details on Amazon

AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs

GPU

AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX 560

AMD Radeon RX 550

Code-name

Ellesmere XT

Ellesmere

Baffin

Lexa

Shader Units

2304

2048

1024

512

Texture Units

144

128

64

32

ROPs

32

32

16

16

Transistor Count

5.7 Billion

5.7 Billion

3 Billion

2.2 Billion

Base Clock / Boost Clock

1257 MHz / 1340 MHz

1168 MHz / 1244 MHz

1175 MHz / 1275 MHz

1100 MHz / 1183 MHz

Memory

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

256-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

128-bit

Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s

128-bit

TDP

185W

150W

80W

50W

Below is a list of all currently available RX 580 graphics cards, separated by brand:

Gigabyte

Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Aorus 8GB GDDR5
$299.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Gaming 4GB GDDR5
$239.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Gaming 8GB GDDR5
$289.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Radeon RX 580 Aorus XTR 8GB GDDR5
$299.99 Amazon

MSI

MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 4GB GDDR5
$299.99 Newegg

MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X 8GB GDDR5
$309.99 Newegg

PowerColor

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Devil 8GB GDDR5
$499.95 Amazon

PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Dragon 4GB GDDR5
$373.99 Amazon

Sapphire

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ 4GB GDDR5
$279.99 Newegg

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ 8GB GDDR5
$309.99 Newegg

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Pulse 4GB GDDR5
$269.99 Newegg

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Pulse 8GB GDDR5
$299.99 Newegg

XFX

XFX Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5
$499.99 Amazon

XFX Radeon RX 580 8GB GDDR5
$359.99 Newegg

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTX Black Core Edition 8GB GDDR5
$389.99 Newegg

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition 4GB GDDR5
$329.99 Newegg

Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

