AMD Radeon RX 580 Graphics Card Price List
The Radeon RX 580 is AMD's fastest Polaris-based graphics card. Similar to its predecessor, RX 580 is based on a Polaris 10 GPU code-named "Ellesmere XT." But it outpaces the previous-gen Radeon RX 480 thanks to higher base and boost clock rates. Otherwise, it's unaltered.
Polaris 10 is manufactured using GlobalFoundries' 14nm FinFET process, helping the Radeon RX 580 deliver more performance than most of AMD's 28nm GPUs at a fraction of the power budget. This also helps improve the RX 580's value proposition. Radeon RX 580s with 8GB of GDDR5 launched for around $250. Models with 4GB of memory were also available at lower prices.
Today, these cards sell for more than when they were introduced, and may continue to do so for the foreseeable future. This is due to the sharp increase in cryptocurrency mining, which Polaris-based boards are well-suited to.
AMD Radeon RX 500-Series GPUs
GPU
Code-name
Ellesmere XT
Ellesmere
Baffin
Lexa
Shader Units
2304
2048
1024
512
Texture Units
144
128
64
32
ROPs
32
32
16
16
Transistor Count
5.7 Billion
5.7 Billion
3 Billion
2.2 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock
1257 MHz / 1340 MHz
1168 MHz / 1244 MHz
1175 MHz / 1275 MHz
1100 MHz / 1183 MHz
Memory
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8 Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
256-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
128-bit
Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7 Gb/s
128-bit
TDP
185W
150W
80W
50W
Below is a list of all currently available RX 580 graphics cards, separated by brand:
Gigabyte
MSI
PowerColor
Sapphire
XFX