AMD X370 Motherboard Roundup

by

AMD's X370 is currently the most feature rich chipset for socket AM4 motherboards. X370 is closely followed by AMD's B350 chipset, and both are able to overclock Ryzen CPUs. X370 surpasses B350 thanks to four additional USB 3.0 ports and two more PCIe 2.0 lanes. It also is able split the CPU's PCIe 3.0 lanes between two GPUs, which B350 cannot do.

Asrock X370 Killer SLI/ac

MIR: $20

Was $149.99. Is Now $99.99. See details on Newegg

AMD X370 Motherboards

Since X370 motherboards support overclocking, it's crucial to pick a motherboard with a well-designed power regulation sub-system. Boards that have less than eight power phases and relatively small heatsinks may limit performance, especially while overclocking. To avoid this, ensure any board you plan to overclock on has at least eight phases and beefy heatsinks to cool them.

RAM support is also highly important while selecting an X370 motherboard. According to our tests, due to Ryzen's Infinity Fabric, latency between CCXs (CPU Complexes) significantly improves as memory speeds increase. This effect levels off as memory speed hits around 3200MHz, but to get the most out of your CPU, you'll want to ensure that your motherboard can support memory of at least that speed.

You'll want to consider other motherboard features based on what you personally need out of your PC. The number of various other ports will vary greatly from one board to the next, and while everyone probably needs at least two SATA ports, you're the only one who can say exactly how many you'll need.

ATX AMD X370 Motherboards

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac
Pros
  • Similar capabilities to more expensive products
  • Comparable processor overclocking
  • DDR4-2933 on all DIMMs
Cons
  • Some performance hiccups
  • Fashion police violation for green PCB on black planar
  • Doesn’t fold my laundry
Verdict

ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac is the first AM4 motherboard we’ve tested with AMD’s AGESA 1.0.0.6 update for enhanced memory compatibility. If you must have Wi-Fi, this board trumps the Krait.

$149.99 Newegg

MSI X370 Krait Gaming
Pros
  • Value winner
  • Excellent performance
  • UEFI stability out of the box
Cons
  • Over-volting
  • Eats more power than Cartman eats Cheezy Poofs
Verdict

A no-frills, no-brainer choice for anyone who wants value in an X370 and doesn’t care about RGB or efficiency. Look past the battle scars and cage this Krait in your case!

$049.99 Amazon

ASRock X370 Gaming K4 in Best Motherboards
Pros
  • Excellent Performance
  • Overclocking Potential
  • Value!
Cons
  • Limited PCIe expandability
  • Fewer SATA ports than X370 Taichi
  • M.2s cover the PCB graphics
  • “No Help String” in UEFI
Verdict

If gaming is your thing, the ASRock X370 Gaming K4 rises to the reputation of the Fatal1ty brand. It performs well, and does so at a competitive price.

$149.99 -

ASRock X370 Taichi
Pros
  • Well-designed with great asethetics
  • Stable
  • Plenty of headroom to grow as the platform matures
Cons
  • Could have done without the Wifi
  • Too many UEFI options enabled
Verdict

The ASRock X370 Taichi is perfect for those wanting to jump into the deep end of Zen for a long-term system build. This board is meant to be used with LEDs, windows, swagger, and posted to YouTube for the world to see.

$209.99 Newegg

Biostar X370 GT7
Pros
  • Great performance
  • Just enough RGB
  • No nonsense wiring configuration
Cons
  • Clunky Overclocking
  • Memory compatibility in full configuration
  • Lack of polish in applications
  • Price
Verdict

If this product is on sale, it is worth considering. The X370GT7 falls short in the flair department compared to its competition, and is priced a little too high for the basic X370 features it provides.

$179.99 Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus AX370 Gaming 5
Pros
  • Strategically placed LEDs
  • Balance between connectivity options
  • Excellent sensor readings
Cons
  • UEFI still needs work
Verdict

A great option for an all-around PC build, especially if expanding drive count or enhancing your desktop’s curb appeal.

$194.99 Amazon

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

