AMD X370 Motherboard Roundup

AMD's X370 is currently the most feature rich chipset for socket AM4 motherboards. X370 is closely followed by AMD's B350 chipset, and both are able to overclock Ryzen CPUs. X370 surpasses B350 thanks to four additional USB 3.0 ports and two more PCIe 2.0 lanes. It also is able split the CPU's PCIe 3.0 lanes between two GPUs, which B350 cannot do.
AMD X370 Motherboards
-
ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac
-
- Socket
- AM4
-
- Chipset
- AMD X370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 8+4 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI v1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A; 5Gb/s: (6) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (2) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- (2) WiFi Antenna
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (4) v2.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe v3 x4 / SATA3, (1) PCIe Gen2 x2 / SATA3, (1) E Key WiFi (pre-installed)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (4) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- COM, TPM, AMD Fan LED, 2x RGB, FP Audio
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- Intel® I211AT
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac / Bluetooth v4.2 / v3.0
-
- USB Controllers
- ✗
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC892
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗ / ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
MSI X370 Krait Gaming
-
- Socket
- AM4
-
- Chipset
- AMD X370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 8+2 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI v1.4, (1) DVI-D
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A; 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (6) Analog
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8) (1) v2.0 (x4)* *Shared with PCIe x1s
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v2.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe v3 x4/SATA 6Gb/s
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.1 5Gb/s, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (6) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- TPM, Serial, Parallel, FP-Audio, (1) RGB-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- (1) Realtek 8111H Gigabit LAN
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASMedia ASM2142
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC892
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗ / ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock X370 Gaming K4
-
- Socket
- AM4
-
- Chipset
- AMD X370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 8+4 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI v1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (6) Type A* *1 Fatal1ty Mouse Port
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (2) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- 2 Holes for WiFi Antenna
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (2) v2.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 4x / 4x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) M.2 Key-M PCIe v3.0 x4 / SATA (1) M.2 Key-M PCIe v2.0 x2 / SATA (1) M.2 Key-E for WiFi Module
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- COM, TPM, FP-Audio, AMD Fan LED, (2) RGB-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- /
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- Intel® I211AT
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ✗
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗ / ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
ASRock X370 Taichi
-
- Socket
- AM4
-
- Chipset
- AMD X370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 16 Phases (12+4)
-
- Video Ports
- ✗
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (6) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- CLR_CMOS Button
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0/, x8/x8), (1) v2.0 (x4)* (*Shared with 2nd M.2)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (2) v2.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 4x / 4x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA, (1) PCIe 2.0 x4, (1) M.2 Key-E (filled)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (8) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, (2) Aura-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/10), (1) ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI211AT PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.2 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3, ASM1074 Hub
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- DTS Connect
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Biostar X370 GT7
-
- Socket
- AM4
-
- Chipset
- AMD X370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 8+4 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI v2.0, (1) DVI-D, (1) DisplayPort
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8), (1) v2.0 (x4)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v2.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe v3 x4
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.1 5Gb/s, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, (2) RGB-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- LN2, BIOS, Capacitive Panel
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- (1) Realtek RTL8118AS Gigabit LAN
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ✗
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Gigabyte Aorus AX370 Gaming 5
-
- Socket
- AM4
-
- Chipset
- AMD X370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 (6+4) Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) HDMI v1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (3) Type A, 5Gb/s: (6) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (2) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8), (1) v2.0 (x4)*, *Shared with PCIe x1s
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v2.0 (Shared w/x16 slot 3)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe v3 x4 / SATA Key-M* *If using U.2, port is disabled
-
- U.2 Ports
- (1) PCIe v3 x4, SFF-8639
-
- SATA Ports
- (6+2) 6Gb/s (Port 3 shared w/SATA M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (8) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- (2) SATA Express, TPM, FP-Audio, SPDI-F, AMD Fan LED, (1) RGB-LED
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM, (2) Aura-LED
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- LED and Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset, CLR CMOS, OC / BIOS Mode, BIOS IC
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- (1) Intel® GbE LAN, (1) Rivet Networks Killer™ E2500
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASMedia® USB 3.1 Gen 2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- (2) ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗ / ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
Since X370 motherboards support overclocking, it's crucial to pick a motherboard with a well-designed power regulation sub-system. Boards that have less than eight power phases and relatively small heatsinks may limit performance, especially while overclocking. To avoid this, ensure any board you plan to overclock on has at least eight phases and beefy heatsinks to cool them.
RAM support is also highly important while selecting an X370 motherboard. According to our tests, due to Ryzen's Infinity Fabric, latency between CCXs (CPU Complexes) significantly improves as memory speeds increase. This effect levels off as memory speed hits around 3200MHz, but to get the most out of your CPU, you'll want to ensure that your motherboard can support memory of at least that speed.
You'll want to consider other motherboard features based on what you personally need out of your PC. The number of various other ports will vary greatly from one board to the next, and while everyone probably needs at least two SATA ports, you're the only one who can say exactly how many you'll need.
ATX AMD X370 Motherboards
ASRock X370 Killer SLI/ac is the first AM4 motherboard we’ve tested with AMD’s AGESA 1.0.0.6 update for enhanced memory compatibility. If you must have Wi-Fi, this board trumps the Krait.
A no-frills, no-brainer choice for anyone who wants value in an X370 and doesn’t care about RGB or efficiency. Look past the battle scars and cage this Krait in your case!
If gaming is your thing, the ASRock X370 Gaming K4 rises to the reputation of the Fatal1ty brand. It performs well, and does so at a competitive price.
The ASRock X370 Taichi is perfect for those wanting to jump into the deep end of Zen for a long-term system build. This board is meant to be used with LEDs, windows, swagger, and posted to YouTube for the world to see.
If this product is on sale, it is worth considering. The X370GT7 falls short in the flair department compared to its competition, and is priced a little too high for the basic X370 features it provides.
A great option for an all-around PC build, especially if expanding drive count or enhancing your desktop’s curb appeal.
