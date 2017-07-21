Bloody B188 8 Light Strike Keyboard Review

Login | Sign Up
Bloody is a Chinese peripherals manufacturer seeking to innovate in the gaming market with mechanical keyboards based on optical switch technology, named “Light Strike” (LK Optic 1). It’s these Light Strike switches that are the main unique selling point of these keyboards.

Although optical switches aren’t new (Burroughs used them all the way back in the 1980s) their resurgence with these keyboards are an interesting re-introduction of the optical keyboard switch. Although quite simple in construction (an infrared LED and photoresistor separated by a movable view blocker between the two), such a type of switch offers several inherent advantages.

Specifications

Bloody B188-8 Light Strike
-
    Specifications
  • Type
    Fullsize (104-key)
  • Switch
    Bloody LK Optic 1
  • Lighting
    3 colors (green, blue, cyan)
  • Onboard Storage
  • Media Keys
  • Game Mode
  • Microcontroller
    Sonix SN32F2 series
  • Key Rollover
    2KRO
  • Polling Rate
    1,000 Hz
  • Interface
    USB
  • Cable
    ~ 1.8m, Braided
  • Additional Ports
  • Keycaps
    ABS, doubleshot, translucent letters on black body for main body keys; TPU/ABS, doubleshot, translucent letters on orange body for QWERASDF keys
  • Construction
    Plastic
  • Accessories
    Keycap ring puller
  • Software
  • Dimensions (WxDxH)
    46.6 x 15.5 x 3.2cm
  • Weight
    0.91kg
  • Warranty
    ?

The Bloody B188 is one of the lowest-priced models in the company’s extensive keyboard range. This budget version is a stripped-down model with limited three-color backlighting, and crucially, Bloody’s proprietary optical Light Strike switches on just eight keys (QWERASDF). The rest of the keyboard has rubber domes (non-mechanical). The idea behind this is obviously that gamers who don’t care too much about all the bells and whistles can still enjoy the technology where it benefits them most - around the WASD cluster.

Unfortunately, in a bid to appeal to the (nowadays highly lucrative) gamer market, Bloody has gone rather over-the-top with its advertisement of its products, using aggressive marketing buzzwords and misleading, unsubstantiated, or even outright false claims. We have discussed these issues extensively with Bloody, but even so, not all our questions could be answered, and some answers were conflictive or demonstrably untrue.

This is unfortunate, especially because the Light Strike technology is actually quite appealing and has several key benefits, which are being mis-advertised by overly aggressive marketing.

Aside from the Light Strike switches, the B188 also includes a gaming lock; the aforementioned three-color backlighting; and textured, high-grip QWERASDF keycaps - all of which to appeal to the gamer market. Media shortcuts are also available, and there’s an included ring keycap puller. It also has rubber-coated feet to prevent the keyboard from slipping.

The Bloody B188 comes in an ISO international layout, which is a hybrid between the U.S. and UK layouts.

Next
Summary
  1. Introduction & Specifications
  2. Debunking Switch Claims
  3. Lighting & Key Caps
  4. Teardown
  5. Benchmark Results & Final Analysis
About the author
Thomas Ran & Seth Colaner

Thomas Ran is an Associate Contributing Writer covering keyboards and mechanical switches.

Read more
2 comments
    Your comment
  • Jake Hall
    No media keys. No thanks
    0
  • ZRace
    Chinese marketing is just ridiculous. Apparently nobody cares what the marketing says about a product over there, so they just threw together some random keyboard stuff to appeal western clients (that's at least how it reads).

    In the end, I'd very much like a review of a fully optical keyboard, as it seems those might be quite interesting!
    0
