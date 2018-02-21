Enermax MaxTytan 1250W PSU Review

Remember back to when we wondered why anyone would need more than 1kW from a PSU, given efficient graphics cards and a general trend away from multi-GPU configurations? Obviously, mining wasn't so popular back then. Nowadays it is, though, and every brand faces shortages of power supplies with more than 1kW of capacity. In some cases, we even have trouble finding review samples.

PC enthusiasts generally aren't fond of miners, since they affect the hardware ecosystem so dramatically. Nevertheless, given the ongoing cryptocurrency craziness, we have to continue looking at high-capacity PSUs in order to figure out if they're suitable for mining rigs. You will find our suggestions in this article, which is based on models we've already evaluated.

MaxTytan is Enermax's high-end PSU line. So far, it features 1050W and 1250W models. They're both 80 PLUS Titanium-certified, and the flagship was certified by Cybenetics, carrying the ETA-A+ and LAMBDA-A badges.

Besides high efficiency and quiet operation, the EDT1250EWT features Enermax's Dust Free Rotation (DFR) technology, which prevents build-up inside the PSU's chassis. There is also an embedded wattage meter that, through a small digital display panel, shows power consumption in real-time. Unfortunately, this panel is installed where you'll probably never see it. It would have been better if Enermax made this detachable, allowing you to monitor power on your desk.

Specifications

    Specifications
  • Manufacturer (OEM)
    CWT
  • Max. DC Output
    1250W
  • Efficiency
    80 PLUS Titanium, ETA-A+
  • Noise
    LAMBDA-A
  • Modular
    ✓ (Fully)
  • Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
  • Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
    0 - 50°C
  • Over Voltage Protection
  • Under Voltage Protection
  • Over Power Protection
  • Over Current (+12V) Protection
  • Over Temperature Protection
  • Short Circuit Protection
  • Surge Protection
  • Inrush Current Protection
  • Fan Failure Protection
  • No Load Operation
  • Cooling
    140mm Magnetic Cyclone Bearing Fan (ED142512M-PA)
  • Semi-Passive Operation
  • Dimensions (WxHxD)
    150 x 87 x 200mm
  • Weight
    2.4kg (5.29lb)
  • Form Factor
    ATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
  • Warranty
    5 Years

The EDT1250EWT is fully modular, which is great, given the huge number of provided cables and connectors. A maximum operating temperature of 50°C for full continuous load is what we like to see, as are all of the usual protection features Enermax includes.

The company's cooling fan is of excellent quality; it uses a magnetic bearing that's much more resilient in hot environments than fluid dynamic bearings. This is why we only accept double-ball or magnetic bearings in our recommendations for PSUs used in hardcore mining applications.

A 20cm length measurement makes the EDT1250EWT longer than most power supplies. Meanwhile, a five-year warranty seems low compared to what you get from Corsair, EVGA, and Seasonic. But we think that's a fairly realistic guarantee.

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202010430.3
Watts1001248153.6
Total Max. Power (W)1250

The minor rails look weak. However, no modern PSU is going to need more from them than what Enermax offers. Conversely, the single +12V rail is nice and beefy. On paper, it can deliver up to 104A, though in real life it goes even higher before OCP kicks in. Maximum power on the 5VSB rail is set at 15W, which should be enough in most cases.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1116-20AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)1116AWGNo
Eight-pin EPS12V (700mm)1116AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm) 8816-18AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm)41618AWGNo
Four-pin Molex (500mm+140mm+140mm+140mm)2818AWGNo
FDD Adapter (+100mm)1120AWGNo
Coolergenie - Power Supply Cable (+600mm)1122-24AWGNo
Coolergenie - Four-pin Fan Cable (+500mm)1126AWGNo
Coolergenie - Four-pin Fan Extension Cable (+500mm)1
1
26AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

As expected, we find two EPS connectors and plenty of PCIe connectors. There are an astounding 16 SATA connectors available, along with eight four-pin Molex ones. All cables are quite long, while the distance between peripheral connectors is adequate. The best part for mining applications is that the PCIe connectors are installed onto dedicated cables. 

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

