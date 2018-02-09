EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 PSU Review

Currently, the best PSU you can buy from EVGA is its SuperNOVA 1600 T2, which sports 80 PLUS Titanium and ETA-A+ (91-94%) efficiency. The 1600 T2 also achieves a LAMBDA-S++ (30-35 dB[A]) noise rating, which is great in light of this unit's high capacity.

The Leadex platform that EVGA leans on is the strongest one out there for desktop PSUs. Don't let the 1600W capacity point fool you. In our protection evaluation tests, we were able to push the 1600 T2 up to 2158W! Thanks to the huge power levels this PSU can deliver, along with its famously reliable platform, it is a favorite among cryptocurrency miners not intimidated by a $500 price tag. Now, EVGA's only problem seems to be making enough for everyone. Super Flower's production line isn't that large, so it's pretty common to see this model completely sold out (same for the P2 and G2 versions with 1.6kW capacity).

Besides monstrous power and high efficiency levels, the 1600 T2 also offers excellent performance in every discipline. This is one of the few analog PSUs that can stand up to digital platforms. Only Corsair's superb AX1600i enjoys a clear advantage in our benchmark results. Don't forget, though, that the Corsair model is based on a brand new design, while the 1600 T2 has been around for years and can still deliver a lot more power than Corsair's flagship.

At some point in the future, most PSUs will be digitally controlled, and the innovative totem-pole bridgeless PFC converter will be adopted by all manufacturers with high-end offerings. The 1600 T2 does use a bridgeless PFC circuit. However, it doesn't utilize the super-modern totem-pole topology, which requires gallium nitride FETs and not silicon-based ones. At the time this Super Flower platform was designed, GaN FETs weren't popular among PSU manufacturers yet. The first desktop PSU to feature them in the PFC converter is, in fact, Corsair's AX1600i.

Specifications

Again, this PSU is based on Super Flower's flagship platform, featuring 80 PLUS Titanium and ETA-A+ efficiency levels. Its maximum operating temperature for continuous full-power delivery is 50°C, and all necessary protection features are supported, including over-temperature protection.

Cooling duties are handled by a fluid dynamic bearing fan that measures 140mm across. The PSU is deeper than most, and its weight exceeds 3kg.

EVGA arms the SuperNOVA 1600 T2 with a 10-year warranty. That's 100% satisfactory for a PSU susceptible to mains power quality.

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 133.3 3 0.5 Watts 120 1599.6 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1600

The minor rails are strong enough for today's standards, while the +12V rail can go as high as 133.3A, at least on paper. In reality, it can go much higher. The 5VSB rail looks comparatively weak for the standards of this category, though it's also capable of delivering more amps.

Cables & Connectors

Modular Cables Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 16-22AWG Yes 4+4 pin EPS12V (750mm) 2 2 16-22AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (750mm+150mm) 5 10 16-22AWG Yes 6+2 pin PCIe (750mm) 4 4 16-22AWG Yes SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 3 12 18-20AWG No SATA (550mm+100mm) / Four-pin Molex (+100mm+100mm) 1 2 / 2 18AWG No Four-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm) 1 3 18AWG No FDD Adapter (+100mm) 1 1 20AWG No AC Power Cord (1720mm) - C19 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

EVGA exposes a ton of PCIe connectors, four of which are on dedicated cables. There are also two EPS cables/connectors, 14 SATA, and five four-pin Molex connectors. For those of you who still need a Berg connector, EVGA includes an adapter in its bundle. The main ATX, EPS, and PCIe cables mainly consist of 16-gauge wires with extra filtering caps attached for improved ripple suppression. The combination of thick wires and inline caps makes those cables bulky. With so much power available, though, 16-gauges wires are necessary.

Power Distribution

Since this PSU features a single +12V rail, we do not have anything to say about its power distribution.

