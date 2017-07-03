Fullsize Mechanical Keyboard Price List
Introduction
In recent years the mechanical keyboard market has exploded to include hundreds of products from dozens of companies. We have now compiled a list of most of the mechanical keyboards currently available. We only excluded old models that are no longer in production and products from small companies that have no real presence in the market. By compiling this list, we hope to make it easier for readers to find and pick out a new keyboard for their build. Also check out our reviews below for more detailed information on select models.
1st G Switches
1st G Blue Switches
1st G Brown Switches
1st G White Switches
Alpha-Zulu Switches
Alpha-Zulu Green Switches
Alpha-Zulu Yellow Switches
Cherry Switches
Cherry MX Black Switches
Cherry MX Blue Switches
Cherry MX Brown Switches
Cherry MX Red Switches
Cherry MX Silver Switches
Gaote Switches
Gaote Blue Switches
Gateron Switches
Gateron Blue Switches
Gateron Red Switches
EG Switches
EG MMS Orange
EG MMS Purple
EG MMS Purple
Kailh Switches
Kailh Black Switches
Kailh Blue Switches
Kailh Brown Switches
Kailh Red Switches
Kailh Yellow Switches
Omron Switches
Omron Romer-G
Outemu Switches
Outemu Blue Switches
Outemu Brown Switches
Outemu Purple Switches
Razer Switches
Razer Green Switches
Razer Orange Switches
Razer Yellow Switches
SteelSeries Switches
SteelSeries QX1
TTC Switches
TTC Blue Switches
TTC Red Switches
gurok2No mention of Unicomp? Their keyboards are the best on the market!