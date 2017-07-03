Login | Sign Up
Search

Fullsize Mechanical Keyboard Price List

by

Introduction

In recent years the mechanical keyboard market has exploded to include hundreds of products from dozens of companies. We have now compiled a list of most of the mechanical keyboards currently available. We only excluded old models that are no longer in production and products from small companies that have no real presence in the market. By compiling this list, we hope to make it easier for readers to find and pick out a new keyboard for their build. Also check out our reviews below for more detailed information on select models.

MORE: How We Test Mechanical Keyboards

MORE: Mechanical Keyboard Switch Testing Explained

MORE: All Keyboards Content

1st G Switches

1st G Blue Switches

1stPlayer Steampunk (BS-BLACK4H)
$54.99 Amazon

1stPlayer Steampunk Master Version (LYSB01C56NTAO-CMPTRACCS)
$56.99 Amazon

1st G Brown Switches

1stPlayer Steampunk Master Version (LYSB01CRXY06C-CMPTRACCS)
$56.99 Amazon

1st G White Switches

1stPlayer Steampunk Master Version
$53.99 Amazon

Alpha-Zulu Switches

Alpha-Zulu Green Switches

Das Keyboard X40 Pro Gaming (DKDIVZX40LNR)
$129.00 Amazon

Alpha-Zulu Yellow Switches

Das Keyboard X40 Pro Gaming (DKDIVZX40SFT)
$129.00 Amazon

Cherry Switches

Cherry MX Black Switches

Corsair Strafe (CH-9104023-NA)
$79.99 Amazon

Roccat Ryos MK Glow (ROC-12-751-BK)
$96.99 Amazon

Roccat Ryos MK Pro (ROC-12-851-BK)
$130.99 Amazon

SteelSeries 7G (64022)
$110.00 Amazon

Cherry MX Blue Switches

Cherry (G80-3850LSBEU-2)
$99.99 Newegg

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L (SGK-4070-KKCL1-US)
$105.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L (SGK-6020-KKCL1-US)
$119.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 Lux (CH-9101021-NA)
$106.99 Amazon

Corsair Strafe (CH-9000226-NA)
$79.99 Amazon

Cougar Ultimus 6 Blue
$64.50 Amazon

Cougar Attack2 (ATTACK2-3B)
$80.09 Amazon

Cougar Attack2 (Attack2-3B)
$124.91 Amazon

Cougar Attack2 (Attack2-3B)
$124.91 Amazon

Cougar Attack2 (Attack2-3B)
$124.92 Amazon

Cougar Attack X3 RGB (CGR-WM3MB-ATR)
$109.00 Amazon

Das Keyboard Model S Professional (DASK3MKPROCLI)
$129.99 Amazon

Das Keyboard 4 Professional (DASK4MKPROCLI)
$165.99 Amazon

Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate (DASK4ULTMBLU)
$165.99 Amazon

Das Keyboard 4 Professional (DASK4MACCLI)
$169.96 Amazon

Fnatic Gear Rush (1202003-1101)
$79.99 Amazon

Gigabyte GK-FORCE K83
$79.99 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R (GK-KSR1C2-KM780RS10NA)
$83.00 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX
$86.98 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 MX
$74.99 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 RGB
$89.99 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB (GK-KCL1C2-KM780S10NA)
$74.99 Newegg

iKBC F108 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D75S411003)
$119.99 Amazon

Kingston HyperX Alloy FPS (HX-KB1BL1-NA/A1)
$99.99 Amazon

Logitech G710 (920-006519)
$128.09 Amazon

Perixx PX-5200 US (11215)
$90.00 Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate (RZ03-01702700-W3M1)
$99.99 Amazon

Roccat Ryos MK FX (ROC-12-851-BE)
$118.50 Amazon

Roccat Suora FX (ROC-12-251-BE)
$134.25 Amazon

Rosewill Apollo (RK-9100xR)
$91.23 Amazon

Rosewill Apollo (RK-9100xB)
$99.28 Amazon

Tesoro Colada Evil (TS-G3NL-B-BL)
$119.22 Amazon

Tesoro Colada Saint (TS-G3NL-S-BL)
$113.95 Amazon

Tesoro Durandal Ultimate (TS-G1NL-BL)
$89.79 Amazon

Turtle Beach Impact 700 (TBS-4820-01)
$158.22 Amazon

MORE: Turtle Beach Impact 700 Mechanical Keyboard Review: The Sweet Spot?

Cherry MX Brown Switches

Azio MGK-Armato-01
$117.99 Newegg

Asus ROG Claymore Core Brown
$159.99 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L (SGK-4070-KKCM1-US)
$105.43 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L (SGK-6020-KKCM1-US)
$135.09 Amazon

Cooler Master Storm Trigger (SGK-6000-GKCM1-UK)
$175.32 Amazon

Corsair Strafe (CH-9000092-NA)
$88.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 Lux (CH-9101022-NA)
$104.75 Amazon

Corsair Strafe RGB (CH-9000094-NA)
$139.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 Lux RGB (CH-9101012-NA)
$149.99 Newegg

Corsair Gaming K95 RGB Platinum (CH-9127012-NA)
$199.99 Newegg

Cougar Attack X3 (AttackX3-4IS)
$69.50 Amazon

MORE: Cougar Attack X3 Keyboard Review

Das Keyboard Prim 13 (DKP13-PRMXT00-US)
Amazon Amazon

Das Keyboard Model S Professional (DASK3MKPROSIL)
$135.99 Amazon

Das Keyboard Model S Ultimate (DASK3ULTMS1SI)
$139.00 Newegg

Das Keyboard 4 Ultimate (DASK4ULTMBRN)
$169.00 Amazon

Das Keyboard 4 Professional
$169.99 Amazon

Fnatic Gear Rush (1202002-1101)
$79.99 Amazon

Roccat Suora FX (ROC-12-251)
$123.43 Amazon

Roccat Ryos MK FX (ROC-12-871-BN-AM)
$149.99 Amazon

Roccat Ryos MK Pro (ROC-12-851-BN)
$161.99 Amazon

Rosewill Apollo (RK-9100xBBR)
$109.94 Amazon

Cherry MX Red Switches

Asus Strix Tactic Pro
$139.00 Amazon

Asus ROG Claymore Core RED
$159.99 Amazon

Cherry MX-Board 3.0 (G80-3850LYBEU-2)
$79.30 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L (SGK-4070-KKCR1-US)
$104.34 Amazon

Cooler Master MasterKeys Pro L (SGK-6020-KKCR1-US)
$118.99 Amazon

Corsair Strafe (CH-9000088-NA)
$79.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 Lux (CH-9101030-NA)
$109.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 Lux (CH-9101020-NA)
$99.99 Amazon

Corsair Strafe RGB (CH-9000227-NA)
$122.99 Amazon

Corsair Gaming K95 (CH-9000081-NA)
$128.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 Lux RGB (CH-9101010-NA)
$129.99 Amazon

MORE: Corsair K70 LUX RGB Keyboard Review

Cougar Attack X3 (AttackX3-1IS)
$69.50 Amazon

Cougar Ultimus 6 Red
$64.50 Amazon

Cougar Attack X3
$109.90 Amazon

Cougar 700K (KBC700-1IS)
$117.50 Amazon

Fnatic Gear Rush (1202001-1101)
$79.99 Amazon

Gigabyte Aivia (GK-OSMIUM)
$129.99 Amazon

Gigabyte Aorus (GK-Thunder-K7)
$149.99 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 MX
$74.99 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 MX (GK-KSR1C4-KM780S10NA)
$104.99 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 RGB
$94.99 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780 RGB (GK-KCL1C4-KM780S10NA)
$139.99 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 RGB (GK-K0CC4-KM570-S10NA)
$109.99 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 RGB (GK-K0CC4-KM570-S10NA)
$109.99 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM780R RGB (GK-KCL1C4-KM780RS10NA)
$134.99 Amazon

iKBC F108 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D75S411007)
$119.99 Amazon

KBC F108 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D75S411004)
$119.99 Amazon

iKBC F108 RGB Double-Shot PBT (K6D75S411008)
$119.99 Amazon

Kingston HyperX Alloy FPS (HX-KB1RD1-NA/A1)
$99.99 Amazon

Roccat Ryos MK Pro (ROC-12-851-RD)
$131.99 Amazon

Rosewill Apollo (RK-9100xRRE)
$96.07 Amazon

Rosewill Apollo (RK-9100xBRE)
$99.25 Amazon

SteelSeries 6Gv2 [64255]
$77.65 Amazon

SteelSeries Apex M500 (64490)
$99.89 Amazon

Cherry MX Silver Switches

Corsair K70 Rapidfire (CH-9101024-NA)
$99.99 Amazon

Corsair K70 RGB RapidFire (CH-9101014-NA)
$169.99 Amazon

Corsair Gaming K95 RGB Platinum (CH-9127114-NA)
$169.99 Amazon

Corsair Gaming K95 RGB PLatinum (CH-9127014-NA)
$199.99 Amazon

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570
$99.00 Newegg

G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 (GK-K0CC5-KM570-S10NA)
$119.00 Newegg

Gaote Switches

Gaote Blue Switches

Tomoko (USAA1-VTGEPC035AB-VD)
$42.99 Amazon

Turbot RGB
$59.99 Amazon

Turbot (TBPC021B)
$48.99 Amazon

Gateron Switches

Gateron Blue Switches

Perixx PX-5100 (11366)
$69.99 Amazon

Gateron Red Switches

Perixx PX-5200 RD (11239)
$69.99 Amazon

Reidea KM06
$69.98 Amazon

EG Switches

EG MMS Orange

EpicGear Defiant Orange
$89.99 Amazon

EG MMS Purple

EpicGear Defiant Grey
$89.99 Amazon

EG MMS Purple

EpicGear Defiant Purple
$89.99 Amazon

Kailh Switches

Kailh Black Switches

Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$86.31 On Amazon

Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$76.77 On Amazon

Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$99.99 On Amazon

Tesoro Lobera Supreme (TS-G5NFL-B-BK)
$159.00 Amazon

Kailh Blue Switches

Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$79.99 On Amazon

Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$79.99 On Amazon


Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$99.99 On Amazon

Azio MGK1
$66.99 Amazon

Azio MGK-L80-03
$69.99 On Amazon

Azio MK Retro Typewriter (MK-Retro-01)
$99.97 Amazon

Azio MGK1-RGB-BLU
$119.99 Newegg

Azio Retro Gold Edition (MK-Retro-02)
$114.99 Amazon

IOGear Kaliber Mechlite (GKB710L)
$63.99 Amazon

Nixeus Moda Pro MK-104BL16
$66.43 Newegg

RK Royal Kludge Side108
$49.99 On Amazon

Tesoro Lobera Supreme (TS-G5NFL-B)
$168.12 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur (TS-G7NL-BL)
$48.80 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur (TS-G7NL-BW)
$64.99 Amazon

Tesoro Lobera Spectrum G5SFL (TS-G5SFL-BL)
$61.68 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur (TS-G7NFL-BL)
$77.28 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur (TS-G7NL-RD)
$89.63 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur Spectrum (TS-G7SFL-BL)
$89.99 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur V2 (TS-G7NL-V2-RD)
$89.99 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur V2 (TS-G7NL-V2-BW)
$89.99 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur V2 (TS-G7NL-V2-BL)
$89.99 Amazon

Tesoro Gram Spectrum (TS-G11SFL-B-BL)
$101.96 Amazon

Tesoro Gram Spectrum (TS-G11SFL-W-BL)
$118.99 Amazon

Kailh Brown Switches

Azio MGK1-K
$66.99 Amazon

Azio MGK-L80-02
$79.99 Amazon

Azio (MK-MAC-U01)
$88.99 On Amazon

Azio MGK-L80-01
$109.99 Amazon

Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. TE Tournament Edition (MCB43113N013/04/1)
$69.99 Amazon

Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. TE Tournament Edition (3157016066326733)
$69.99 Amazon

Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. TE Tournament Edition (MCB43113N0C2/04/1)
$69.99 Amazon

Mad Catz S.T.R.I.K.E. TE Tournament Edition (3157016066326743)
$69.99 Amazon

Nixeus Moda Pro MK-104BN16
$64.99 Amazon

Patriot Viper V760
$99.99 Newegg

RK Royal Kludge Pro104 (HV-KB389L)
$69.99 On Amazon

RK Royal Kludge Pro104
$79.99 On Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur Spectrum (TS-G7SFL-BW)
$87.79 Amazon

Tesoro Lobera Spectrum (TS-G5SFL-BW)
$104.79 Amazon

Tesoro Excalibur (TS-G7NFL-BW)
$122.75 Amazon

Thermaltake TT eSports Poseidon Z (KB-PIZ-KBBLUS-01)
$79.99 Amazon

Kailh Red Switches

Gigabyte GK-Force K85
$78.07 Amazon

Tesoro Lobera Supreme (TS-G5NFL-B-RD)
$72.80 Amazon

Tesoro Lobera Spectrum (TS-G5SFL-RD)
$103.40 Amazon

Tesoro Gram Spectrum (TS-G11SFL-B-RD)
$118.99 Amazon

Tesoro Gram Spectrum (TS-G11SFL-W-RD)
$118.99 Amazon

Kailh Yellow Switches

Arion Rapoo V720 RGB
$76.77 On Amazon

Omron Switches

Omron Romer-G

Logitech G413 (920-008300)
$89.99 Amazon

MORE: Logitech G413 Mechanical Keyboard, Hands On

Logitech RGB G810 Orion Spectrum (920-007739)
$115.00 Amazon

Logitech RGB G910 Orion Spark (920-006385)
$126.99 Amazon

Outemu Switches

Outemu Blue Switches

1stPlayer Fire Rose Black (MK3)
$44.99 Amazon

1stPlayer Fire Rose White (MK3)
$44.99 Amazon

1stPlayer Fire Rose RGB
$59.99 Amazon

Havit (HV-KB366L)
$59.99 Amazon

Havit (HV-KB378L)
$59.49 Amazon

Havit (HV-KB366L)
$59.99 Amazon

Redragon K558 Anala
$46.98 On Amazon

Redragon K557 Kala
$54.99 On Amazon

Redragon K555 Indrah (B0171BSNYK)
$64.99 On Amazon

Shades K10 (K10MIX)
$49.99 Amazon

Sades K10 White
$49.99 Amazon

Outemu Brown Switches

Azio (MK-HUE-BU)
$49.99 On Amazon

Azio (MK-HUE-RD)
$60.58 Amazon

Azio (MK-HUE-BK)
$69.99 Amazon

Redragon K556
$65.99 Amazon

Outemu Purple Switches

Redragon K550 Yama (K550-W)
$79.99 On Amazon

Redragon K550 Yama
$79.99 On Amazon

Razer Switches

Razer Green Switches

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate (RZ03-01700200-R3U1)
$79.99 Amazon

Razer Black Widow Chroma Deus Ex Edition (RZ03-01223300-R3U1)
$90.17 Amazon

Razer BlackWidow X Ultimate (RZ03-01760800-R3U1)
$99.99 Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Chroma Call Of Duty: Black Ops III Edition (RZ03-01221800-R3M1)
$118.99 Amazon

Razer BlackWidow X Chroma (RZ03-01760100-R3U1)
$149.99 Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Chroma Overwatch Edition (RZ03-01222400-R3M1)
$179.99 Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Expert (RZ03-00392800-R3U1)
$119.99 Amazon

Razer Orange Switches

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Stealth (RZ03-01701700-R3U1)
$104.48 Amazon

Razer Yellow Switches

Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 (RZ03-02032400-R3U1)
$169.99 Amazon

MORE: Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 Keyboard, Hands On

SteelSeries Switches

SteelSeries QX1

SteelSeries Apex M400 (64555)
$79.99 Amazon

SteelSeries Apex M800 (64170)
$195.99 Amazon

TTC Switches

TTC Blue Switches

Gamdias Hermes P1 RGB
$78.57 Amazon

TTC Red Switches

Gamdias GD-Hermes E1
$49.84 Amazon

iBuyPower (iBP-MEK1)
$69.99 Amazon

MORE: iBuyPower MEK Mechanical Keyboard Review

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • gurok2
    No mention of Unicomp? Their keyboards are the best on the market!
    0
Most Popular
  1. Tex Yoda II Keyboard Is Up For Pre-Order
  2. Custom Keycaps Coming From Corsair, MSI, And Thermaltake
  3. Motherboard Makers Aren’t Pushing Their Mechanical Keyboards
Also for hewlett-packard
HP Z27x
No Review
$1499.00 On Amazon
NEC PA272W
No Review
$1549.00 On Amazon
AOC I2757Fh
No Review
$267.99 Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices