Fullsize Mechanical Keyboard Price List

Introduction

In recent years the mechanical keyboard market has exploded to include hundreds of products from dozens of companies. We have now compiled a list of most of the mechanical keyboards currently available. We only excluded old models that are no longer in production and products from small companies that have no real presence in the market. By compiling this list, we hope to make it easier for readers to find and pick out a new keyboard for their build. Also check out our reviews below for more detailed information on select models.

