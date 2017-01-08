Login | Sign Up
Search

Intel X99 Motherboard Price List

by

Intel's X99 Chipset

Intel's X99 chipset has been out for a few years now, but it is still the most powerful and feature rich consumer oriented platform on the market. Intel continues to release new processors for the chipset based on its latest CPU architectures that rejuvenate the platform and keep it at the top of the market.

Most of the advantages of the X99 platform are inherent inside of the CPU and not in the chipset itself. LGA2011-3 processors support an aggregate number of PCI-E 3.0 lanes and quad-channel memory configurations. The X99 chipset itself is not particularly robust. Intel's more modern Z170 uses newer technologies compared to the X99 chipset, and Z170 also supports a greater number of HSIO lanes and USB 3.0 ports.

The different features supported by the X99 and Z170 chipsets will likely create a dilemma for consumers. On the one hand, the X99 platform will give you the best overall performance. A Z170 build, however, will give you more connections and allow you to use faster storage devices due to the improved 20 PCI-E 3.0 lanes embedded in the chipset.

MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List

MORE: Intel B150 Motherboard Price List

Intel Consumer Chipsets

ChipsetX99Z170H170B150H110
CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 81 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 41 x 161 x 161 x 16
Independent Display SupportN/A3332
Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel4/22/22/22/22/1
DMI2.03.03.03.02.0
CPU Overclocking Support
RAID Support 0/1/5/10
I/O Port Flexibility
Maximum HSIO Lanes1826221814
Chipset PCI-E Support8 PCI-E 2.020 PCI-E 3.016 PCI-E 3.08 PCI-E 3.06 PCI-E 2.0
USB Support (USB 3.0)14 (6)14 (10)14 (8)12 (6)10 (4)
SATA 3.0 Ports106664

MORE: Best PC Builds

MORE: How To Build A PC

MORE: All PC Builds Content

Intel X99 Mini-ITX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock X99E-ITX/ac
$259.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock X99E-ITX/ac Motherboard Review

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Intel X99 MicroATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock X99M Extreme4
$199.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock X99M Extreme4 Review

ASRock Fatal1ty X99M Killer
$229.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock Fatal1ty X99M Killer Review

ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99M Killer/3.1
$233.99 Newegg

Asus

Asus X99-M WS
$275.99 Newegg

EVGA

EVGA X99 Micro 2
$195.87 Amazon

Gigabyte

Gigabyte G1 Gaming GA-X99M-Gaming 5
$199.99 Newegg

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: Best Cooling

MORE: Best CPUs

Intel X99 ATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock X99 Extreme3
$189.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review

ASRock X99 Extreme4
$200.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme4 Review

ASRock X99 Taichi
$219.99 Amazon

ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99 Killer/3.1
$244.99 Newegg

ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional Gaming i7
$253.99 Newegg

ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming X99 Killer
$254.99 On Newegg

ASRock X99 Extreme6/ac
$259.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme6/ac

Asus

Asus X99-E
$209.00 Newegg

Asus X99-A/USB 3.1
$229.99 Neweg

Asus X99-A II
$239.53 Newegg

Asus TUF Sabertooth X99
$249.99 Amazon

Asus X99-Pro/USB 3.1
$319.99 Newegg

Asus ROG Strix X99 Gaming
$334.99 Amazon

Asus X99-Deluxe/U3.1
$349.99 Newegg

Asus X99-Deluxe II
$399.99 Amazon

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GA-X99-UD3P
$179.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GA-X99P-SLI
$237.38 Amazon

Gigabyte GA-X99-Ultra Gaming
$258.97 Amazon

Gigabyte GA-X99-Phoenix SLI
$309.99 Amazon

Gigabyte GA-X99-Designare EX
$418.95 https://www.amazon.com/Gigabyte-Broadwell-E-Motherboard-GA-X99-Designare-EX/dp/B01FY8CC4E/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1481168025&sr=8-1&keywords=GIGABYTE+GA-X99-Designare+EX

MSI

MSI X99A SLI Plus
$179.89 Amazon

MSI X99A Raider
$194.99 Newegg

MSI X99A Tomahawk
$224.99 Newegg

MSI X99A SLI Krait Edition
$229.99 Amazon

MSI X99A SLI
$229.89 Amazon

MSI X99A Gaming 7
$254.21 Amazon

MSI X99a MPower
$279.99 Amazon

MSI X99A Gaming Pro Carbon
$325.49 Amazon

MORE: Best Graphics

MORE: Best Memory

MORE: Best Monitors

Intel X99 Extended ATX Motherboards

ASRock

ASRock X99 Professional
$225.99 Newegg

ASRock X99 WS
$273.99 Newegg

ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1
$299.99 Newegg

MORE: ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1

ASRock X99 WS-E
$399.00 Newegg

ASRock X99 Extreme11
$549.99 Newegg

ASRock X99 WS-E/10G
$599.99 Amazon

ASRock Fatal1ty X99 Professional/3.1
$264.41 Amazon

MORE: ASRock X99 Professional/3.1

Asus

Asus Rampage V Extreme/U3.1
$460.38 Amazon

Asus Rampage V Extreme
$484.99 Newegg

Asus Rampage V Edition 10
$566.57 Amazon

EVGA

EVGA X99 FTW K
$269.99 Amazon

EVGA X99 Classified
$329.99 Newegg

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GA-X99-UD5 Wifi
$292.99 Newegg

MSI

MSI X99A XPower Gaming Titanium
$354.99 Amazon

MSI Gaming X99A Gaming 9 ACK
$424.99 Newegg

MSI Gaming X99A Godlike Gaming
$539.99 Newegg

MORE: MSI Gaming X99A Godlike Gaming Review

MSI X99A Godlike Gaming Carbon
$557.99 Amazon

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

Intel X99 CEB Motherboards

Asus

Asus X99-E WS/USB 3.1
$537.77 Amazon

MORE: Best Deals

About the author
Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. ASRock Fatal1ty Z270 Gaming K6 ATX Kaby Lake Motherboard Review
  2. MSI Z270 Gaming M5 ATX Kaby Lake Motherboard Review
  3. AMD Unveils 16 AM4 Motherboards, X300 And X370 Chipsets, And 17 Full Systems
Also for graphics-cards
XFX Double D R9 270X GPUs
No Review
$143.76 On Amazon
Crucial 8GB Kit (4GB x 2) DDR3
No Review
$68.99 On Amazon
Samsung 840 Pro 256GB
No Review
$139.99 On Amazon
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices