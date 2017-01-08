Intel X99 Motherboard Price List
Intel's X99 Chipset
Intel's X99 chipset has been out for a few years now, but it is still the most powerful and feature rich consumer oriented platform on the market. Intel continues to release new processors for the chipset based on its latest CPU architectures that rejuvenate the platform and keep it at the top of the market.
Most of the advantages of the X99 platform are inherent inside of the CPU and not in the chipset itself. LGA2011-3 processors support an aggregate number of PCI-E 3.0 lanes and quad-channel memory configurations. The X99 chipset itself is not particularly robust. Intel's more modern Z170 uses newer technologies compared to the X99 chipset, and Z170 also supports a greater number of HSIO lanes and USB 3.0 ports.
The different features supported by the X99 and Z170 chipsets will likely create a dilemma for consumers. On the one hand, the X99 platform will give you the best overall performance. A Z170 build, however, will give you more connections and allow you to use faster storage devices due to the improved 20 PCI-E 3.0 lanes embedded in the chipset.
MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List
MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List
MORE: Intel B150 Motherboard Price List
Intel Consumer Chipsets
|Chipset
|X99
|Z170
|H170
|B150
|H110
|CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support
|1 x 16 or 2 x 16 or 2 x 16 + 1 x 8 or 5 x 8
|1 x 16 or 2 x 8 or 1 x 8 + 2 x 4
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|1 x 16
|Independent Display Support
|N/A
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Memory Channels/ DIMMs per Channel
|4/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|2/1
|DMI
|2.0
|3.0
|3.0
|3.0
|2.0
|CPU Overclocking Support
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|✗
|RAID Support 0/1/5/10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✗
|I/O Port Flexibility
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Maximum HSIO Lanes
|18
|26
|22
|18
|14
|Chipset PCI-E Support
|8 PCI-E 2.0
|20 PCI-E 3.0
|16 PCI-E 3.0
|8 PCI-E 3.0
|6 PCI-E 2.0
|USB Support (USB 3.0)
|14 (6)
|14 (10)
|14 (8)
|12 (6)
|10 (4)
|SATA 3.0 Ports
|10
|6
|6
|6
|4
MORE: Best PC Builds
MORE: How To Build A PC
MORE: All PC Builds Content
Intel X99 Mini-ITX Motherboards
ASRock
MORE: ASRock X99E-ITX/ac Motherboard Review
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
Intel X99 MicroATX Motherboards
ASRock
MORE: ASRock X99M Extreme4 Review
MORE: ASRock Fatal1ty X99M Killer Review
Asus
EVGA
Gigabyte
MORE: Best Cases
MORE: Best Cooling
MORE: Best CPUs
Intel X99 ATX Motherboards
ASRock
MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme3 Review
MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme4 Review
MORE: ASRock X99 Extreme6/ac
Asus
Gigabyte
MSI
MORE: Best Graphics
MORE: Best Memory
MORE: Best Monitors
Intel X99 Extended ATX Motherboards
ASRock
MORE: ASRock X99 OC Formula/3.1
MORE: ASRock X99 Professional/3.1
Asus
EVGA
Gigabyte
MSI
MORE: MSI Gaming X99A Godlike Gaming Review
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: Best SSDs
Intel X99 CEB Motherboards
Asus
MORE: Best Deals