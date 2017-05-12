Login | Sign Up
Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum Keyboard Review

by
3 Comments

We review the Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum, outfitted with the company’s own Romer-G switches instead of the industry standard Cherry, plus full RGB lighting.

  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 9_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 10_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 1_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 7_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 2_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 4_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 5_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 6_result
  • logitech g810 orion spectrum 8_result

The exterior of the Logitech G810 Orion is identical to the G610 Brown and G610 Red, in fact, with the lighting disabled, there's no way to tell the difference.

Specifications

Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum
-
  • Type
    Fullsize (104-key)
  • Switch
    Romer-G
  • Lighting
    RGB
  • Onboard Storage
  • Media Keys
    8
  • Game Mode
  • Microcontroller
    STM32L100
  • Key Rollover
    26KRO
  • Polling Rate
    1,000 Hz
  • Interface
    (1) USB 2.0
  • Cable
    1.83m (~6ft), Braided
  • Additional Ports
  • Keycaps
    Laser-etched ABS plastic
  • Construction
    Plastic (chassis), steel (backplate)
  • Accessories
  • Software
    Logitech Gaming Software (LGS)
  • Dimensions (WxDxH)
    444 x 343 x 153mm
  • Weight
    2.87lbs (1.3kg)
  • Warranty
    2 Years

The Romer-G Switches

Logitech went to great lengths to develop its own switches, and from everything we’ve seen (and touched), they are the real deal. In terms of specifications, they’re probably most similar to Cherry MX Browns, in that both types of switches are tactile and require 45gf. However, Romer-G switches actuate at 1.5mm instead of 2mm, and the total switch travel is 3mm instead of 4mm.

Objectively, then, there are some small but notable differences between the standard Cherry MX switch (and it clones) and Romer-Gs. Subjectively, Romer-G switches feel softer, and they’re much quieter, too.  

Therefore, they’re rather ideal for conservative-looking keyboards like the G810 - it’s like your dad’s gaming keyboard. That’s not an insult, these keyboards are by no means out of place in an office setting, so the quieter clicking is less likely to disturb coworkers (or roomates, or significant others, for that matter).


Logitech Romer-GCherry MX BrownCherry MX Speed Silver
TypeTactileTactileLinear
Actuation Point1.5mm2mm1.2mm
Actuation Force45gf45gf45gf
Lifespan70 million clicks50 million clicks50 million clicks
Total Travel3mm4mm3.4mm

At the same time, speed-addicted gamers may find them preferable, because, as noted in the table above, Romer-G switches have similar short actuation and shallow travel to the Cherry MX Speed Silver switch.

Another significant difference between Romer-G and Cherry switches is the stem. Instead of the familiar Cherry cross-stem design, Romer-G switches have a through-stem LED design. There’s a hole in the middle of the stem that lets light shine right up into the middle of the key cap.


Keyboard modders, then, will be disappointed to learn that the Romer-G switches are not Cherry-compatible. On the other hand, users who are more keen on better lighting, by contrast, may be falling in love with the G810.

As a purely subjective note, I’ve found Romer-G switches to be my favorite to type on. Some users may be turned off by their softer feel and shallower travel, but I find these features to be quite comfortable. I tend to struggle a bit when typing on, for example, Speed Silver switches, which have similarly short actuation and travel, but the tactile bump in the Romer-G’s travel seems to make up for it.

When gaming, some might find that the slightly softer feel of the Romer-G switches is not ideal (it doesn’t bother me at all), but any real or imagined performance hit may be offset by the shorter actuation and travel (for some, “short and soft” may be the least desirable characteristic of a gaming keyboard switch).

Regardless, I spend far more time typing than I do gaming (eh, adulthood, what can you do), so if I’m going to compromise a bit, it will be on the gaming front.

Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum
-

  • zthomas
    logitech user here.. I got G510s.. this one been discontinued.. amazon still has a few I thinks.. this is my second logitech board.. yes I'm a believer.. you gotta love the volume wheel, a real must.. my board is superior to these new ones.. has a little view screen.. has this one mode you can watch your cpu and ram.. and how much is being used at this very moment.. cpu 21% ram 23% .. great to watch while gaming.. its a gas..
    0
  • F00l1shn3ss
    Dvorak layout?
    0
  • F00l1shn3ss
    Dvorak Layout?

    And yes, I can type on a keyboard with the letters wrong, but why would I want to? You clearly charge over $90.00 for the fancy lighting, can you move the keys around and get the specialized ones that move? It's a trivial thing for you to do, but you've made it impossible to use the decals to move the letters, so what is your alternative? You realize that the FIPS requires that if you are going to sell to the Government... You do realize it is illegal to sell a keyboard that doesn't meet FIPS? Don't you? Or is that such an old standard that you think you can ignore it?
    0
