Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum Keyboard Review

We review the Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum, outfitted with the company’s own Romer-G switches instead of the industry standard Cherry, plus full RGB lighting.

The exterior of the Logitech G810 Orion is identical to the G610 Brown and G610 Red, in fact, with the lighting disabled, there's no way to tell the difference.

The Romer-G Switches

Logitech went to great lengths to develop its own switches, and from everything we’ve seen (and touched), they are the real deal. In terms of specifications, they’re probably most similar to Cherry MX Browns, in that both types of switches are tactile and require 45gf. However, Romer-G switches actuate at 1.5mm instead of 2mm, and the total switch travel is 3mm instead of 4mm.

Objectively, then, there are some small but notable differences between the standard Cherry MX switch (and it clones) and Romer-Gs. Subjectively, Romer-G switches feel softer, and they’re much quieter, too.

Therefore, they’re rather ideal for conservative-looking keyboards like the G810 - it’s like your dad’s gaming keyboard. That’s not an insult, these keyboards are by no means out of place in an office setting, so the quieter clicking is less likely to disturb coworkers (or roomates, or significant others, for that matter).



Logitech Romer-G Cherry MX Brown Cherry MX Speed Silver Type Tactile Tactile Linear Actuation Point 1.5mm 2mm 1.2mm Actuation Force 45gf 45gf 45gf Lifespan 70 million clicks 50 million clicks 50 million clicks Total Travel 3mm 4mm 3.4mm

At the same time, speed-addicted gamers may find them preferable, because, as noted in the table above, Romer-G switches have similar short actuation and shallow travel to the Cherry MX Speed Silver switch.

Another significant difference between Romer-G and Cherry switches is the stem. Instead of the familiar Cherry cross-stem design, Romer-G switches have a through-stem LED design. There’s a hole in the middle of the stem that lets light shine right up into the middle of the key cap.





Keyboard modders, then, will be disappointed to learn that the Romer-G switches are not Cherry-compatible. On the other hand, users who are more keen on better lighting, by contrast, may be falling in love with the G810.

As a purely subjective note, I’ve found Romer-G switches to be my favorite to type on. Some users may be turned off by their softer feel and shallower travel, but I find these features to be quite comfortable. I tend to struggle a bit when typing on, for example, Speed Silver switches, which have similarly short actuation and travel, but the tactile bump in the Romer-G’s travel seems to make up for it.

When gaming, some might find that the slightly softer feel of the Romer-G switches is not ideal (it doesn’t bother me at all), but any real or imagined performance hit may be offset by the shorter actuation and travel (for some, “short and soft” may be the least desirable characteristic of a gaming keyboard switch).

Regardless, I spend far more time typing than I do gaming (eh, adulthood, what can you do), so if I’m going to compromise a bit, it will be on the gaming front.



