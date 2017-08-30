Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Prices

Login | Sign Up
The GTX 1070 is based on a GP104 die with 25% of the SMs disabled. It also uses more traditional GDDR5 memory as opposed to the GDDR5X vRAM used on the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti. Nvidia opted to keep the GPU back-end fully enabled on the GTX 1070, however, which gives it a full 256-bit memory bus and 64 ROPs.

Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm

Here we've listed all of the GTX 1070 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Dual 8GB GDDR5
$469.99 Newegg

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Strix Gaming 8GB GDDR5
$479.99 Newegg

Asus ROG GeForce GTX 1070 Strix Gaming OC 8GB GDDR5
$489.99 Newegg

Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Turbo 8GB GDDR5
$429.99 Amazon

EVGA

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW Gaming ACX 3.0
$459.99 Amazon

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW HyBrid Gaming 8GB GDDR5
$519.99 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW2 Gaming iCX 8GB GDDR5
$509.99 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC Gaming ACX 3.0 Black Edition 8GB GDDR5
$449.99 Newegg

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 SC2 Gaming iCX 8GB GDDR5
$479.99 Newegg

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming 8GB GDDR5
$449.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GB GDDR5
$449.99 Newegg

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1070 Xtreme 8GB GDDR5
$479.99 Newegg

MSI

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Aero OC 8GB GDDR5
$459.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming 8GB GDDR5
$469.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming X 8GB GDDR5X
$499.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Sea Hawk EK X 8GB GDDR5X
$519.99 Newegg

MSI GeForce GTX 1070 Sea Hawk X 8GB GDDR5X
$479.99 Newegg

Zotac

Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini 8GB GDDR5
$459.99 Newegg

Michael Justin Allen Sexton

Michael Justin Allen Sexton is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware component news, specializing in CPUs and motherboards.

  • real810thug
    Ok, not really an "article" but more of a list of video cards with referral links. Maybe tomshardware can start a new section called clickbait and put it there, as to not confuse readers looking at articles since this is posted under "articles" on the main page. Nice quick money grab though. I'm sure there will be at least a few suckers who will click those links for you.
  • Poozle
    Meh. Its an article to me, a person who is interested in the increasing prices of Nvidia mid range cards such as this. Personally, it tells me a lot about the cards and how well they are selling as well as the mining issue and how long until Volta is released. The face that Pascal is no longer being manufactured to the amount to keep up with pricing tells me that volta is under 6 months away for sure, and I would bet 4 months until its revealed.
  • michaelzehr
    I have no complaints about it in part because the headline is completely accurate and the contents were exactly what I expected. If it had said review, or roundup, or something other than prices at the end I might feel differently.
  • bit_user
    Could use some plots of price over time. pcpartpicker has those, but only for specific models and not overall trends.
  • derekullo
    How dare you place self updating prices for the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 in an article about Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070 prices

    That handy chart showing the technical details of all of the Nvidia cards was also completely out of line


    In all seriousness I didn't know the Geforce 1050 and the 1030 were made on a smaller process node than the others.

    Seems odd they would use totally different manufacturing methods for the low end and not just use the worst of the 1060s with the defected areas disabled, but I'm sure they have their reasons.
