Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card Prices
The GTX 1070 is based on a GP104 die with 25% of the SMs disabled. It also uses more traditional GDDR5 memory as opposed to the GDDR5X vRAM used on the GTX 1080 and GTX 1080 Ti. Nvidia opted to keep the GPU back-end fully enabled on the GTX 1070, however, which gives it a full 256-bit memory bus and 64 ROPs.
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
Here we've listed all of the GTX 1070 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:
Asus
EVGA
Gigabyte
MSI
Zotac
That handy chart showing the technical details of all of the Nvidia cards was also completely out of line
In all seriousness I didn't know the Geforce 1050 and the 1030 were made on a smaller process node than the others.
Seems odd they would use totally different manufacturing methods for the low end and not just use the worst of the 1060s with the defected areas disabled, but I'm sure they have their reasons.