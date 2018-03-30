Samsung HMD Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset Review: MR Goes Premium

Samsung was late joining the Windows Mixed Reality party, but when it finally stopped by, it showed up with the fanciest toys. Samsung's Odyssey HMD is, in some ways, the Cadillac of Windows Mixed Reality headsets. It boasts a higher resolution than other Windows MR HMDs, and it includes built-in headphones that are tuned for 3D audio. It also features moisture-proof leather cushions, and to top it off Samsung redesigned Microsoft's controllers with more thought for ergonomics. If you’re looking for a high-end Windows Mixed Reality headset, the only metric where the Odyssey doesn’t compete well is the price.

Arrived Late With All The Fancy Toys

In late 2016, Microsoft announced that it would be bringing Windows 10 into the immersive computing age. The company revealed Windows Mixed Reality, a platform that encompasses the spectrum of immersive computing. Microsoft boasted that Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps from the Windows Store would be compatible with the 3D Windows Mixed Reality environment, and that you would be able to do your daily computing tasks while fully immersed in a 3D space.

Along with the announcement of the Windows MR platform, Microsoft revealed that it wouldn’t be making Microsoft-branded headsets. Instead, the company fostered relationships with several PC hardware makers to create Windows Mixed Reality head-mounted displays (HMDs). Microsoft set the hardware specifications for certified devices, and it created a reference design from which to build.

However, Microsoft left it up to its partners to decide what changes they wanted to make to differentiate their device from other Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Microsoft revealed the “Spectrum of HMD Design Freedom,” which outlined the range of specifications that HMD makers could implement. These included minimum resolution, refresh rate, and video and data interface compatibility requirements.


Windows Mixed Reality Windows Mixed Reality Ultra
Operating systemWindows 10 Fall Creators UpdateWindows 10 Fall Creators Update
CPUIntel Core i5-7200UIntel Core i5-4590 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.4GHz or better
RAM8GB8GB
Storage10GB10GB
GPUIntel HD Graphics 620 or greaterNvidia GTX 960/965M/1050 or AMD RX 460/560 or better
Display DriverWindows Display Driver Model 2.2 or laterWindows Display Driver Model 2.2 or later
MonitorExternal or integrated VGA (800x600) monitorExternal or integrated VGA (800x600) monitor
USBUSB 3.0 Type-A or Type-C (with adapter), minimum 900mA powerUSB 3.0 Type-A or Type-C (with adapter), minimum 900mA power
BluetoothBluetooth 4.0Bluetooth 4.0

Better Specifications

When Microsoft revealed Windows MR in December 2016, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo were already signed on to build headsets, and they all share relatively similar specifications. Samsung, however, didn’t announce its participation with Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality platform until October 2017, but the company brought its A-game when it finally did join the Mixed Reality mix. Samsung disregarded Microsoft’s “Spectrum of HMD Design Freedom” and went for a higher specs altogether. Of all the Windows Mixed Reality devices, the Samsung Odyssey boasts the most premium features. Really, it's in a class of its own.

Samsung Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality HMD
$498Amazon
    Specifications
  • Display Type
    AMOLED
  • Display Size
    Dual 3.5"
  • PPI
    615
  • Per-Eye Resolution
    1440x1600
  • Refresh Rate
    60Hz (integrated GPU) 90Hz (discrete GPU)
  • FOV (HxV)
    110° x ???°
  • Lens Type
    Fresnel
  • Lens Adjustment
    60 - 72mm mechanical IPD adjustment
  • Sensors
    Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Magnetometer, Proximity Sensor
  • Tracking Technology
    6 DOF Inside-out BW camera-based spatial tracking (stereo BW cameras)
  • Integrated Camera
    Stereo Tracking Camers - No Video Passthrough
  • Audio
    Integrated headphones with AKG spatial audio, 2x Array microphones
  • Wireless
  • HMD Ports
    1x Proprietary Cable (HDMI/USB 3.0)
  • HMD Cable Length
    4m (13.1ft)
  • Dimensions (WxHxD)
    201.9 × 131.6 x 111 mm
  • Weight
    644g

Most Windows MR headsets feature a pair of 1,440x1,440-resolution displays, whereas Samsung’s displays feature 1,440x1,600 pixels. Also, other Windows Mixed Reality headsets feature LCD panels, while Samsung employs its own AMOLED tech for richer colors and deeper blacks. And Samsung’s Odyssey is the only Windows Mixed Reality HMD with adjustable lens spacing and integrated headphones and a microphone. Samsung is also the only Windows Mixed Reality hardware partner that put the extra effort into refining the motion controllers to make them more comfortable and more robust. Let’s take a closer look.

  • P1nky
    The graphs are completely unreadable. There's no high quality version.
  • daviddalke
    I use my glasses all the time with the Odyssey. The are big and Geeky with progressive lenses (+2.25 for farsightedness). Other than a bit of vertical fuzziness at the bottom due to the progressive lens, I have no issues using it.
  • daviddalke
    The article comments that if you wear glasses to move on. I wear my glasses all the time with my Odyssey. The are big and geeky and have +2.5 progressive lenses. Other than a bit of fuzziness at the bottom of the screen due to the my lenses I have a very enjoyable experience with the Odyssey. I hope Microsoft doesn't abandon their MR effort.
