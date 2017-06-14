Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B CPU Cooler Review
The Scythe Mugen 5 Rev.B (SCMG-5100) adds AM4 support to a previous cooler model that we haven't tested yet (SCMG-5000). Both versions use a single large heatsink and a single 120mm low-speed fan to improve cooling and lower noise.
Specifications
Features
Within the box, you’ll find the heatsink, a 120mm stock fan, mounting brackets for the cooler, the owner’s manual, a long screwdriver, and thermal paste. Bracket options include every standard available from Intel and AMD motherboards, including the AM4 socket. The Mugen 5 also comes with a manufacturer’s one-year warranty.
The cooling pipes are plated the same color as the rest of the cooler, giving it a uniform silver finish across the surface. The fan is a matte black color. Those concerned with color coordination should find it a safe bet to go with many different build themes. The CPU contact surface is smooth and reflective. There’s plenty of room for airflow in between the heatsink's largely spaced out slabs. Six heat pipes support the CPU contact plate.
Brackets are easy to install with a screwdriver, and they are sturdy. An included plate that fits behind the socket of LGA 1150 through 1366 motherboards is not necessary in our LGA 2011-v3 system. The screwdriver is extra long to reach the spring-loaded screws at the base of the heatsink, securing it to these brackets. Fitting the fan to the heatsink requires some hand coordination, as the kit includes skinny metal clips to secure the fan. But the fit is secure, even with the small clips.
With the fan installed, it’s important to be aware of the cooler's 0.36” offset. If this offset interferes with some of the motherboard connections, the heatsink can be installed in the other direction. We didn’t experience this issue, however.
There's a small graphic logo featured on top of the heatsink, which would look good installed in either direction. The studs coming out of the heatsink add a nice aesthetic touch.
Sell just the Heatsink for around $30-40, and let us choose our own fan to buy? Then we fall responsible for its noise/performance ratio. Toms, would be nice to see these heatsinks done and compared also with a specified fan of the given size (ie. Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM for a 120mm fan, or other agreed upon model)... just to even out what the heatsinks alone can do (cooling performance, and its own contribution to noise, subject to fan blade design.)
I'm getting that on a lot of Toms pages lately. Just refresh until it works.
Perhaps Scythe coolers have improved since my experience with them, but based on past experience, I wouldn't recommend them.
After all, the best cooler for quiet builds is one that has decent performance at slow fan speeds as well as enough headroom to push the CPU when needed. This cooler is quiet, but I wouldn't want to run the CPU at 85 C (61+24C).
If you replace the fans on this cooler with faster models with similar airflow and noise at a given RPM, it would outpace the Gammaxx 400 in all realistic cases. This is based on the measured values in the article and a 40*log relationship between the delta-T and noise (usually quite accurate for estimating cooler performance).
Based on that model, this cooler even gives the NH-D15 a run for it's money. The D15S would probably turn out ahead, though.
And as noise has become a significant "feature" vendors are seeking to put products on the market that address user's wants / needs. The desired feature of low noise and higher cooling performance are competing. You can not increase one w/o decreasing the other. With that understood, a product that excels in one will invariably lose ground in the other. Therefore when a manufacturer seeks to hit a market niche by excelling in a specific category, it must be understood that the other is not high on the design goals. One one looks at a Porsche and says "Geez, it's mpg isn't all that great" or an economy car and complains that it doesn't get to 60 mph in < 4 seconds. Both are doing exactly what was expected of them by their designers.