Topre RealForce 104UW Keyboard Review

by
14 Comments

Topre, a contraction of its former company name “Tokyo Press Kogyo,” is a Japanese engineering company that has been making plastics and metal components since 1935. However, it also makes electronics, and the company has made a name for itself in the keyboard community for the Topre capacitive switch. These are famously used in the Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) and Realforce lines of keyboards, the latter of which we’re looking at today.

The Realforce comes in tenkeyless (87U) and full-size (104U) form factors, and in white (UW) or black (UB). We have the white, fullsize version (104UW) on hand.

Specifications

Topre RealForce 104UW
$229.45Amazon
    Specifications
  • Type
    Fullsize (104-key)
  • Switch
    Topre switch
  • Lighting
  • Onboard Storage
  • Media Keys
    *Unknown
  • Game Mode
    *Unknown
  • Microcontroller
    Xf01 00
  • Key Rollover
    NKRO limited to 6 keys over USB
  • Polling Rate
    125 Hz
  • Interface
    USB
  • Cable
    ~ 1.5m
  • Additional Ports
  • Keycaps
    PBT, dye-sublimated, black letters on white body (UB: black on dark grey body)
  • Construction
    Plastic
  • Accessories
  • Software
  • Dimensions (WxDxH)
    45.6 x 16.9 x 3.9cm
  • Weight
    1.4kg
  • Warranty
    *Unknown

*During this review, Topre stopped responding to our requests for information.

About the author
Thomas Ran & Seth Colaner

Thomas Ran is an Associate Contributing Writer covering keyboards and mechanical switches.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
14 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Xeres Forteen
    Wow. I like the retro look. Does it have an AT connector?
    1
  • dark_lord69
    Look an early 90's keyboard with a 2017 gamer hardware price!
    HA! If I knew I would have kept hundreds for those crappy keyboards!

    Don't let the price fool you... It's just a keyboard.
    2
  • therealduckofdeath
    Why not got full-tilt retro and make one with the super high keys of a VIC or a PET? They could charge 4-500 bucks for that, I bet...
    1
  • toddybody
    Coming from a CM Storm Quickfire Rapid TK...now on the Logitech G810 Orion Spectrum, I can't see the value of these 150.00+ keyboards.
    1
  • Co BIY
    Keyboard reviews need a Price/performance graph. Something to help the average reader find the "sweet spot" where good performance meets reasonable price.

    I'm on a Microcenter Inland DK-3001B - It's an obvious step-up in keyfeel from OEM boards and has nice LED mono-blue through key backlighting. All that for $25.
    0
  • husker
    Nice article, but I thought listing "Highly divisive--love it or hate it" on the Final Analysis page as a con is not fair. This seems to be saying that "you might love this!" is a negative. Agreed, you might hate it, but listing it as a con is pre-supposing you will hate it. With any product you have to determine whether or not you like it, but listing the fact that you might not like it as a con seems a bit unfair.
    0
  • techy1966
    They are kidding right over $200 for a keyboard that looks like it was made back in 1993. This is a flat out copy of the fujitsu keyboards from back in the day even the same color design. I know this because I still have one of them laying around which I paid a lot less than $200 for it at the time and it is most likely built a lot better as well since the thing weighs a fair amount and has a metal bottom and mech keys since back then that was the thing. O got mine back I think in 1991 maybe a bit older I used to have several of them but over the years they got lost or borrowed. Good to see they want to bring the retro look back but at least do not try to charge prices that are way above what they should be for it.
    1
  • Timothy_11
    >$200 for a keyboard that's made essentially the same as the $5 Dell/HP rubber dome keyboards? I'll pass.
    1
  • Rock_n_Rolla
    5 words for this Keyboard.

    "Wolf in a Sheep's Clothing"...
    1
  • daglesj
    I'll just get a Cherry keyboard instead.
    1
  • Jay_29
    I love it when people that have never used the item bash it and compare it to 10 dollar keyboards. Why not just grab one and try it? You can re-sell it for the same exact price you paid easily if you do not like the item.
    0
  • lorfa
    lol @ people that think Topre switches are the same as dome switches.
    0
  • DotNetMaster777
    The Keyboard looks very nice but to expensive from my point of view !?
    0
  • bit_user
    For its size, it could easily have a 6W laptop SoC built-in. I'm thinking like a throwback to the old Apple II, Commodore, Amiga, and Atari computers that had the keyboard integrated into the main housing.

    I'm not saying I'd buy it even if it were a complete PC... I guess my point is that its size just seems excessive, these days.

    Speaking of expensive keyboards, I finally pulled the trigger on a Kinesis Advantage 2:

    https://www.kinesis-ergo.com/shop/advantage2/
    0
