3D-printed ghost guns may now have a way to be traced to their source — Australian researchers correctly identify 26 out of 28 printed PLA samples to their filament product

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It only tests for PLA, but it's a starting point.

Soldier in flip flops holding 3D printed gun
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A study published on October 22 in the journal Forensic Science International reports that researchers from Curtin University in Perth, Australia, have developed a forensic method to analyze 3D-printed PLA parts and match them to their respective filament, correctly matching 26 out of 28 samples of PLA. This potentially provides a way to link seized 3D-printed “ghost-guns” with other seized filament, allowing police to form a clearer network for the manufacturing and distribution of the 3D-printed firearms.

3D-printed firearms have become a big problem worldwide, as they are untraceable and even compostable in the case of PLA, with tools like this AI 3D-printed gun generator making it scarily accessible. Serial numbers, registration, and a network of licensed distributors are usually the first line of investigation when it comes to crime involving firearms, but easily manufacturable, untraceable, disposable plastic firearms are a new threat with no clear way to crack down on them yet.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.