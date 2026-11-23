The Co Print Quadro is an Independent Quad Extrusion (IQEX) bedslinger 3D printer, carrying four fully functional printheads on one gantry. The 3D printer accessory company’s first 3D printer aims to bring IQEX technology to the masses at a budget price, with an SRP of only $899. It has already raised over $500,000, crushing its goal of only $9,820.

Independent Quad Extrusion, or IQEX, is unlike tool-changer 3D printers. Instead of one print head swapping assemblies, it has four individual print heads. This allows for increased productivity by printing with all four heads at once, or reducing waste by not going through any purging steps.

The Co Print Quadro is a non-enclosed bedslinger, and its design is quite similar to the Bambu Lab A1, albeit much beefier. The four print heads line up on one gantry, with space for three extruders on either side so they can get out of the way while either of the extruders on the edges can print. It has a large build volume of 300mm3, while the unit itself takes up a massive 780 x 620 mm footprint (2.5 x 2 feet).

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Co print claims the Quadro can switch colors in one second, beating out tool changers that still need to park, grab, and home each tool, possibly with some priming as well. The Quadro’s demonstration video still used a prime tower, but it’s likely optional, meaning it can achieve zero color-change waste. What’s even more impressive is the copy printing technology, allowing multiple or even all print heads to print the same objects at once, potentially increasing productivity fourfold. Of course, it also has its own slicer for added IQEX functions, and it’s based on OrcaSlicer, so we’ll likely see community mods that make it do even crazier things.

The Co Print Quadro is not without competition, however, as another IQEX printer finished its Kickstarter campaign earlier this year: the LightMake L4, raising $3 million in backing over its $50,000 goal. The L4 is an enclosed Core-XY printer with an even bigger print volume of 354 x 370 x 386mm in a smaller 610 x 620 mm footprint while still able to let each print head reach every corner of the build plate. The L4 has the size and enclosure advantage, but Co Print does plan to sell an enclosure for the Quadro as well for more demanding filaments. The L4 has two gantries and can also print four objects at once, but it has a much higher SRP of $2,400 compared to the Quadro’s $899.

The Quadro is Co Print’s first 3D printer, but the company is no stranger to 3D printing, providing multi-color upgrade kits for Creality, Elegoo, and Flashforge printers, including open-source printer brands like Sovol, Voron, and QIDI. While the products are mostly viewed positively, many forums complain about Co Print’s customer service and support. If Co Print wants to sell a whole 3D printer, it should be prepared to deal with issues and take feedback.

Our customary crowdfunder disclaimer applies. Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.

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