Tool changers — 3D printers with multiple heads — have been a major focus of the industry for more than a year, and for good reason. Multiple heads mean you don’t have to purge the nozzle every time your print swaps colors or materials, which has the dual benefit of making complex prints much faster while saving a massive amount of filament waste or “poop,” which is a problem with more traditional multi-color AMS, single-toolhead printers.

But while these tool changers typically cost multiple thousands of dollars a few years ago, they’ve gotten much more affordable in the past year, starting with Snapmaker’s sub-$1,000 U1 (now just $699) and then Fashforge’s Creator 5 not long after. And both of those printers, plus a traditional four-color AMS printer designed to minimize wasted filament, are all on sale at their lowest-ever prices as we head into Black Friday.



So if you’re thinking of diving into the 3D printing realm or your existing printer is getting long in the tooth, now is a great time to make the leap to a tool changer and see how it can change your printing game — or perhaps your printing business.

Snapmaker’s U1 kicked off the affordable tool changer craze around this time last year, with an early Kickstarter price of $799 and a full retail price of $999. But now it’s widely available and on sale for $100 less than ever. When we reviewed the U1 , we praised its roomy build area (270 mm cubed), direct-drive tool heads, and its four-head tool-changing capabilities, earning it 4.5 stars and a spot on our best 3D printers list.

Save 18% ($150) Snapmaker U1: was $849 now $699 at Amazon Last year, this tool-changer was the most anticipated upcoming printer around. With four heads for swapping colors or materials without the need to "poop," it can breeze through complex multicolor prints much faster than single-head printers, without wasting nearly as much filament.

On the heels of the U1, Flashforge released the Creator 5, a tool changer that’s a bit more basic, but still a solid machine ( we gave it 4 stars in our review ), priced even lower than the Snapmaker, both when it launched (at $699) and now, when it’s on sale for $100 less. You can grab that base model, or the Creator 5 Pro, which adds an enclosure with a cooling fan and filtration for more consistent temperatures, which can prevent warping and generally lead to better prints.

Save 12% ($100) FlashForge Creator 5 Pro 3D printer: was $849 now $749 at Amazon An upgraded version of the Creator 5, you get the same 4 tool heads and build volume, now with an enclosed chamber with a fan and filter. If you're sensitive to PLA or PETG fumes, your workspace lacks ventilation (or is drafty), or you print with more exotic filaments, it's worth paying extra for.

Last up, and least expensive on this list, is Anycubic’s Kobra X. This isn’t a tool changer, as it has a single head. Instead, it’s a more traditional four-color printer that aims to reduce filament waste by putting the filament cutter much closer to the nozzle tip. It also takes up less space, as it's designed to keep four filament spools on a rack up top rather than a separate AMD.



I’ve owned this printer for going on a year, and you’ll still see a lot of filament waste when tackling multi-color prints, but it does create less poop than previous printers I’ve owned. And if you can’t afford to spend more than $500, the Kobra X delivers solid multi-color printing at a price that’s tough to beat. It’s currently on sale for its lowest-ever price of just $279.

Save 22% ($80) Anycubic Kobra X: was $359.99 now $279.99 at Amazon This low-priced, space-saving four-color 3D printer has a 260 mm X3 build volume, houses four filament spools up top, and is quick when swapping filaments. It also saves filament waste by cutting closer to the nozzle tip when switching, but it will still "poop," and can waste a lot of filament if you regularly tackle multi-color prints.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.