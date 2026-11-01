Anycubic and Thingiverse announce exclusive 3D printing partnership — MakerOnline platform to offer '1-click' multicolor 3MF models

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Eight months after leaving UltiMaker, the world’s largest 3DP file site teams up with Anycubic.

Thingiverse Partners with Anycubic
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Anycubic has announced an exclusive partnership with Thingiverse, the world’s oldest and largest repository of free STL models for 3D printing. The move comes roughly eight months after Thingiverse was purchased from UltiMaker by MyMiniFactory. This is clearly a “collaboration,” not an acquisition, as Thingiverse remains part of the MyMiniFactory family and dedicated to the SoulCrafted, human-made art movement.

Instead, Anycubic will gain permission to share the files directly with its own users on the MakerOnline platform. Selected models will be adapted for multicolor printing and converted by Anycubic from STL to 3MF format for compatible printers (such as the Kobra X), helping reduce manual setup and making it easier for users to move from choosing a model to preparing it for printing.

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Denise Bertacchi
Denise Bertacchi
Freelance Reviewer

Denise Bertacchi is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering 3D printing. Denise has been crafting with PCs since she discovered Print Shop had clip art on her Apple IIe. She loves reviewing 3D printers because she can mix all her passions: printing, photography, and writing.