Anycubic's award-winning 3D printer hits all-time low pricing — Kobra X is an excellent, entry-level four-color printer that's now just $299.99 for Amazon Prime members

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This innovative bedslinger scored 4.5/5 in our review in February and is usually $359.99.

Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer
(Image credit: Anycubic on Amazon)

Anycubic's Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer is at the lowest price it's ever been since reaching retail availability. Prime members who head over to the Anycubic store on Amazon can now snag this well-reviewed device for just $299.99 for a limited time. The 17% or $60 off its MSRP makes the Kobra X a bargain, as it was highly praised as a contender in the entry-level four-color printer category by our reviewer earlier this year. It even won a coveted Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award.

Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer
Save 17% ($60)
Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer: was $359 now $299 at Amazon

All-time low price

The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.