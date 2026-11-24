The Black Friday sales season is in full swing with plenty of great deals on tech, especially on our favorite 3D printers. Now is the perfect opportunity to take up 3D printing as a new hobby or maybe replace your aging 3D printer with a shiny new upgrade.

One of our favorite reviewed 3D printer manufacturers, Anycubic, has a host of their best printers available at a discount during their Black Friday sales promotion. Save money on a new printer, and have cash left over to pick up some filament to kick off your 3D printing journey.

We've collated a selection of what we believe are the best deals on mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) and SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers. If we've reviewed the model, we've listed a handy link to the full review of that model to help you with any research.

So whether you want to create spare parts to repair that old broken piece of tech, knock up a customizable gadget from a print schematic that you found online, or even create your own 3D miniature to paint, there's a 3D printer model that will suit your needs. From beginner to expert users, check out the excellent deals below.

Anycubic Deals

Save 22% ($180) Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max: was $829.99 now $649.99 at Amazon With its amazing speed and a huge build volume, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max produces high-quality prints in just a fraction of the time it takes other machines. You can print entire armies of gaming miniatures or full-sized sculptures with excellent detail using ordinary resin. If you want to crank up the speed, switching to a thinner high-speed resin will let the machine run twice as fast. The massive 298 x 164 x 300mm build volume is incredible for a resin (SLA) 3D printer, and the print speed is exceptional. If you need large, precise 3D prints, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 is what you need. Check out our full review to learn more about this great printer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($80) Anycubic Photon Mono 4: was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The Photon Mono 4 is Anycubic's latest iteration of its entry-level Mono resin 3D printers. It features a higher resolution compared to the previous model and an even larger build volume of 2.2 liters. It also comes packed with features you'll find on more expensive models, like the activated carbon air purifier and a resume last print option in case of power interruption. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($200) Anycubic Kobra S1 Max Combo: was $1,099 now $899 at Anycubic The Anycubic Kobra S1 Max Combo is a Core XY 3D printer that produces high-quality 3D prints. The 350 x 350 x 350mm build volume is a large size, and the 0.4mm high-flow nozzle and direct-drive extruder are compatible with PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and ASA up to 320 °C. The multi-material system, ACE Pro, provides a means to serve up four additional filaments, either in multi-color or multi-material configurations. This is a great FDM printer at a really low price. Check out our Kobra S1 review to learn more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($280) Anycubic Photon P1 Max: was $1,129.99 now $849.99 at Amazon An 18.3-liter resin 3D printer with auto-leveling supports dual-color and dual-material printing with an optional upgrade kit. Make large creations with less chance of defects, thanks to the heated resin vat. Read more Read less ▼

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.