Award-winning Anycubic 3D Printers on sale with up to 47% off — massive discounts available on the most popular models

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Leap into the 3D printing space with a fantastic deal on a new Anycubic printer

Anycubic 3D printer deals
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Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer
Save 38% ($175)
Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer: was $459.99 now $284.99 at Amazon

A Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award winner, the Anycubic Kobra X is a large, open, multi-color 3D printer with native 4-color printing and the ability to reach up to 19 colors. A fast 600 mm/s print speed brings your creations to life as quickly as possible.

See our review of the Anycubic Kobra X for more details on performance and specifications.

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Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max
Save 22% ($180)
Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max: was $829.99 now $649.99 at Amazon

With its amazing speed and a huge build volume, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max produces high-quality prints in just a fraction of the time it takes other machines. You can print entire armies of gaming miniatures or full-sized sculptures with excellent detail using ordinary resin. If you want to crank up the speed, switching to a thinner high-speed resin will let the machine run twice as fast.

The massive 298 x 164 x 300mm build volume is incredible for a resin (SLA) 3D printer, and the print speed is exceptional. If you need large, precise 3D prints, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 is what you need.

Check out our full review to learn more about this great printer.

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Anycubic Photon Mono 4
Save 19% ($64)
Anycubic Photon Mono 4: was $329.99 now $265.99 at Amazon

The Photon Mono 4 is Anycubic's latest iteration of its entry-level Mono resin 3D printers. It features a higher resolution compared to the previous model and an even larger build volume of 2.2 liters. It also comes packed with features you'll find on more expensive models, like the activated carbon air purifier and a resume last print option in case of power interruption.

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Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo
Save 47% ($402)
Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $861 now $459 at Anycubic

The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is a Core XY 3D printer that produces high-quality 3D prints. The 250 x 250 x 250mm build volume is a good size, and the 0.4mm high-flow nozzle and direct-drive extruder are compatible with PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and ASA up to 320 °C.

The multi-material system, ACE Pro, provides a means to serve up four additional filaments, either in multi-color or multi-material configurations.

This is a great FDM printer at a really low price. Check out our review to learn more.

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Anycubic Photon P1 Max
Save 25% ($280)
Anycubic Photon P1 Max: was $1,129.99 now $849.99 at Amazon

An 18.3-liter resin 3D printer with auto-leveling supports dual-color and dual-material printing with an optional upgrade kit. Make large creations with less chance of defects, thanks to the heated resin vat.

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Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo
Save 32% ($260.16)
Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo : was $812.98 now $552.82 at Amazon

This Anycubic bundle offering pairs the Kobra 3 Max printer with its ACE multi-color printing system. Fast print speeds of up to 600mm/s, and a large build volume of 420 x 420 x 500 mm, with auto bed leveling for stable prints.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.

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