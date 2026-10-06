Award-winning Anycubic 3D Printers on sale with up to 47% off — massive discounts available on the most popular models

The Prime Day sales season is in full swing, and there are plenty of deals on offer for anyone wanting to take up the hobby of 3D printing or for veteran creators to upgrade their existing equipment. One of our favorite 3D printer manufacturers, Anycubic, has a host of Prime Day deals available right now, where you can save big on the latest 3D printing tech.

There are numerous great deals on mainstream FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) printers that utilize common filaments such as PLA and PETG. In addition to resin, SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus) 3D printers utilize layers of cured resin to produce highly detailed prints.

So whether you want to create spare parts to repair that old broken piece of tech, knock up a customizable gadget from a print schematic that you found online, or even create your own 3D miniature to paint, there's a 3D printer model that will suit your needs. From beginner to expert users, check out the excellent deals below.

Anycubic Deals

Save 22% ($180) Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max: was $829.99 now $649.99 at Amazon With its amazing speed and a huge build volume, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max produces high-quality prints in just a fraction of the time it takes other machines. You can print entire armies of gaming miniatures or full-sized sculptures with excellent detail using ordinary resin. If you want to crank up the speed, switching to a thinner high-speed resin will let the machine run twice as fast. The massive 298 x 164 x 300mm build volume is incredible for a resin (SLA) 3D printer, and the print speed is exceptional. If you need large, precise 3D prints, the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 is what you need. Check out our full review to learn more about this great printer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($64) Anycubic Photon Mono 4: was $329.99 now $265.99 at Amazon The Photon Mono 4 is Anycubic's latest iteration of its entry-level Mono resin 3D printers. It features a higher resolution compared to the previous model and an even larger build volume of 2.2 liters. It also comes packed with features you'll find on more expensive models, like the activated carbon air purifier and a resume last print option in case of power interruption. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% ($402) Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $861 now $459 at Anycubic The Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo is a Core XY 3D printer that produces high-quality 3D prints. The 250 x 250 x 250mm build volume is a good size, and the 0.4mm high-flow nozzle and direct-drive extruder are compatible with PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, and ASA up to 320 °C. The multi-material system, ACE Pro, provides a means to serve up four additional filaments, either in multi-color or multi-material configurations. This is a great FDM printer at a really low price. Check out our review to learn more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($280) Anycubic Photon P1 Max: was $1,129.99 now $849.99 at Amazon An 18.3-liter resin 3D printer with auto-leveling supports dual-color and dual-material printing with an optional upgrade kit. Make large creations with less chance of defects, thanks to the heated resin vat. Read more Read less ▼