Bambu Lab's Black Friday sale cuts up to $300 on the flagship H2C printer and more — deep cuts across company's 3D printer and filament lineup
Grab an early Black Friday discount on these top 3D printers ahead of the main event
Bambu Lab has arrived early for the Black Friday sales extravaganza. The big sales event doesn't hit retailers until late next month during the Thanksgiving Holidays, but Bambu Lab is striking out in front of the chaos by starting its Black Friday sales right now. You can already grab big savings on 3D printers and filaments ahead of the main event.
Bambu Lab's sale is running from October 16 to December 1, 2026. So you don't have to wait to find out what kind of discounts are going to arrive during Black Friday, as they're already here.
● Check out Bambu Lab's Black Friday deals
Already, we can see savings of up to $300 on their flagship H2C 3D printer combo directly from Bambu Lab. With further discounts across the entire 3D printer lineup. There are also big Black Friday deals available on filament and accessories.
We've listed the best Bambu Lab deals currently available below. We've included links to Bambu Lab printers that we've previously reviewed, too, which you can check before you buy to see a full run-through of each printer's performance to help you make your decision.
Bambu Lab Deals on 3D Printers
Bambu Lab's Flagship 3D printer comes with an AMS color printing unit for multicolor printing, as well as being able to print twice as fast as other Bambu Lab multicolor printers.
See our review of the Bambu Lab H2C for more details.
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Top-of-the-line performance with one of Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printers. Features include touchscreen controls, dual-nozzle printing, a 350mm x 320mm x 325mm build volume, and auto bed levelling, along with full AMS 2 compatibility.
See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.
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This H2D combo ships with the 3D printer mentioned above, along with the AMS add-on.
See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.
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The H2S is a variant to the H2D above, and it's a good, reliable option for large volume printing. This combo also ships with the AMS at a discount.
Check out our Bambu Lab H2S review next.
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A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more.
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This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto-calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.
Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.
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The latest version of the Bambu Lab A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features include full AMS compatibility, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume.
See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.
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A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured.
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Bambu Lab Filament Deals
You'll need plenty of colorful filament with your 3D printer too, and there are a few great filament deals in the Bambu Lab Black Friday sale. These discounts mean you can stock up on more spools of filament for all your 3D printing projects. All Bambu Lab filaments have been tested to perform well on Bambu Lab printers for more reliable printing results.
This pack of 4 x 1 kg spools comes in a variety of pastel colors and is a great choice for making toys. The PLA spools have passed EU food-contact testing and also give off fewer emissions whilst printing.
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This starter pack gives you four 1KG PLA (Polylactic Acid) filament spools, in bambu green, jade white, gray, and black colorways. This is one of the more forgiving materials for beginners.
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If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here.
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Bambu Lab Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals
AMS addons (Automatic Material Systems) for Bambu Lab printers will allow you to print with multiple different colors at the same time, while also helping to keep your filament dry and secure. Depending on the 3D printer combination and compatibility, you can link multiple units together for up to 16 different color combinations in your prints.
Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results.
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Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Check printer specs to see if additional accessories are needed for compatibility.
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Bambu Lab's AMS lite - Automatic Material System can be matched with Bambu Lab's A1-series of 3D printers for making prints using multiple filament colors.
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A single spool attachment for high-performance filaments. Air-tight containment can keep filament moisture-free, or dry filament with its up to 85°C temperature setting. Link them together for multi-color printing.
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Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.