Bambu Lab's Black Friday sale cuts up to $300 on the flagship H2C printer and more — deep cuts across company's 3D printer and filament lineup

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Grab an early Black Friday discount on these top 3D printers ahead of the main event

Tech Deals Cover featuring Bambu Lab Printers
(Image credit: Future)
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Bambu Lab has arrived early for the Black Friday sales extravaganza. The big sales event doesn't hit retailers until late next month during the Thanksgiving Holidays, but Bambu Lab is striking out in front of the chaos by starting its Black Friday sales right now. You can already grab big savings on 3D printers and filaments ahead of the main event.

Bambu Lab's sale is running from October 16 to December 1, 2026. So you don't have to wait to find out what kind of discounts are going to arrive during Black Friday, as they're already here.

Bambu Lab H2C AMS Combo
Save 14% ($300)
Bambu Lab H2C AMS Combo : was $2,199 now $1,899 at Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab's Flagship 3D printer comes with an AMS color printing unit for multicolor printing, as well as being able to print twice as fast as other Bambu Lab multicolor printers.

See our review of the Bambu Lab H2C for more details.

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Bambu Lab H2D 3D Printer
Save 10% ($150)
Bambu Lab H2D 3D Printer: was $1,549 now $1,399 at Bambu Lab

Top-of-the-line performance with one of Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printers. Features include touchscreen controls, dual-nozzle printing, a 350mm x 320mm x 325mm build volume, and auto bed levelling, along with full AMS 2 compatibility.

See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.

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Bambu Lab H2D with AMS Combo
Save 9% ($150)
Bambu Lab H2D with AMS Combo: was $1,749 now $1,599 at Bambu Lab

This H2D combo ships with the 3D printer mentioned above, along with the AMS add-on.

See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.

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Bambu Lab H2S with AMS
Save 11% ($150)
Bambu Lab H2S with AMS: was $1,399 now $1,249 at Bambu Lab

The H2S is a variant to the H2D above, and it's a good, reliable option for large volume printing. This combo also ships with the AMS at a discount.

Check out our Bambu Lab H2S review next.

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Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro
Save 12% ($70)
Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro: was $579 now $509 at Bambu Lab

A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more.

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Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer
Save 9% ($20)
Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer: was $219 now $199 at Bambu Lab

This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto-calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.

Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.

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Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer
Save 13% ($40)
Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer: was $299 now $259 at Bambu Lab

The latest version of the Bambu Lab A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features include full AMS compatibility, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume.

See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.

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Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer
Save 18% ($100)
Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer: was $549 now $449 at Bambu Lab

A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured.

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Bambu Lab PLA Pure Pastel Pack
Save 26% ($17.97)
Bambu Lab PLA Pure Pastel Pack: was $67.96 now $49.99 at Bambu Lab

This pack of 4 x 1 kg spools comes in a variety of pastel colors and is a great choice for making toys. The PLA spools have passed EU food-contact testing and also give off fewer emissions whilst printing.

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Bambu Lab PLA Basic Starter Classic Pack
Save 26% ($18.97)
Bambu Lab PLA Basic Starter Classic Pack: was $71.96 now $52.99 at Bambu Lab

This starter pack gives you four 1KG PLA (Polylactic Acid) filament spools, in bambu green, jade white, gray, and black colorways. This is one of the more forgiving materials for beginners.

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Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle
Save 26% ($18.97)
Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle: was $71.96 now $52.99 at Bambu Lab

If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here.

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Bambu Lab AMS
Save 20% ($50)
Bambu Lab AMS: was $249 now $199 at Bambu Lab

Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results.

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Bambu Lab AMS 2 Pro
Save 23% ($70)
Bambu Lab AMS 2 Pro: was $299 now $229 at Bambu Lab

Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Check printer specs to see if additional accessories are needed for compatibility.

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Bambu Lab AMS lite
Save 20% ($40)
Bambu Lab AMS lite: was $199 now $159 at Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab's AMS lite - Automatic Material System can be matched with Bambu Lab's A1-series of 3D printers for making prints using multiple filament colors.

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Bambu Lab AMS HT
Save 14% ($20)
Bambu Lab AMS HT: was $139 now $119 at Bambu Lab

A single spool attachment for high-performance filaments. Air-tight containment can keep filament moisture-free, or dry filament with its up to 85°C temperature setting. Link them together for multi-color printing.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.