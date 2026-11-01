Bambu Lab's Black Friday sale cuts up to $300 on the flagship H2C printer and more — deep cuts across company's 3D printer and filament lineup

Bambu Lab has arrived early for the Black Friday sales extravaganza. The big sales event doesn't hit retailers until late next month during the Thanksgiving Holidays, but Bambu Lab is striking out in front of the chaos by starting its Black Friday sales right now. You can already grab big savings on 3D printers and filaments ahead of the main event.

Bambu Lab's sale is running from October 16 to December 1, 2026. So you don't have to wait to find out what kind of discounts are going to arrive during Black Friday, as they're already here.

● Check out Bambu Lab's Black Friday deals

Already, we can see savings of up to $300 on their flagship H2C 3D printer combo directly from Bambu Lab. With further discounts across the entire 3D printer lineup. There are also big Black Friday deals available on filament and accessories.

We've listed the best Bambu Lab deals currently available below. We've included links to Bambu Lab printers that we've previously reviewed, too, which you can check before you buy to see a full run-through of each printer's performance to help you make your decision.

Bambu Lab Deals on 3D Printers

Bambu Lab Filament Deals

You'll need plenty of colorful filament with your 3D printer too, and there are a few great filament deals in the Bambu Lab Black Friday sale. These discounts mean you can stock up on more spools of filament for all your 3D printing projects. All Bambu Lab filaments have been tested to perform well on Bambu Lab printers for more reliable printing results.

Save 26% ($17.97) Bambu Lab PLA Pure Pastel Pack: was $67.96 now $49.99 at Bambu Lab This pack of 4 x 1 kg spools comes in a variety of pastel colors and is a great choice for making toys. The PLA spools have passed EU food-contact testing and also give off fewer emissions whilst printing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($18.97) Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle: was $71.96 now $52.99 at Bambu Lab If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals

AMS addons (Automatic Material Systems) for Bambu Lab printers will allow you to print with multiple different colors at the same time, while also helping to keep your filament dry and secure. Depending on the 3D printer combination and compatibility, you can link multiple units together for up to 16 different color combinations in your prints.

Save 20% ($50) Bambu Lab AMS: was $249 now $199 at Bambu Lab Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Read more Read less ▼