Man arrested for selling $50 3D-printed machine gun conversion kits to undercover cops — ‘Glock switches’ turn pistols into fully-automatic weapons

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This tiny little part is considered a machine gun, and possessing it carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

a 3D-printed &quot;Glock switch&quot; next to a seized gun
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) agents arrested 19-year-old Emani Rey Justavino of Jacksonville, Florida, after he sold them “Glock switches” on two separate occasions. According to News4Jax, these 3D-printed devices are designed to convert semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic weapons, which is a federal offense. More than that, the mere possession of these devices is already considered a violation of the law and carries a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison.

The complaint says that the ATF learned that someone who goes by “J.B.J.” was selling the devices on Instagram, so an undercover source contacted him in order to make a purchase. They were then redirected to someone with the Instagram handle “904hottshop,” who agreed to sell four 3D-printed conversion devices for $200 on August 18. The undercover source and another undercover agent met Justavino at a restaurant, who then redirected them to “Ray,” who lived in a nearby home and handed over the items for the agreed price.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.