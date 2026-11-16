Grab a beginner-friendly Anycubic 3D printer for under $300, back at its record-low price — 17% discount for Prime subscribers nets you a 4.5-star multi-colored filament printer with auto bed leveling

You can pick up a serious discount on an Anycubic 3D printer right now. The Anycubic Kobra X is on sale at Amazon for $299.99, back down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. This 17% discount nets you a printer that scored you one of our Editor's Choic awards, along with a four and a half star score in our Anycubic Kobra X review.

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This is an entry-level printer with a lot of potential for beginners and pros. Its multi-material ACE Gen 2 system is built in, meaning you don't have to worry about pausing your printer to switch out colors. Our testing saw that, with a four-color print with 776 color swaps, the Anycubic Kobra X was 10 hours faster than the Bambu Lab A1, despite otherwise-similar printing speeds (and a very similar design). If you want more complex, multi-colored prints, this is the better option.

Save 17% ($60) Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer: was $359 now $299 at Amazon All-time low price The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.

This printer, which launched earlier this year, even supports additional ACE Gen 2 systems; you can connect up to four to it, meaning you can manage prints with up to 19 different colors. Our review found it to be a fairly quiet printer during use, requiring very little filament retraction, and it worked flawlessly printing with a range of different materials.

It also has a 49-point full auto leveling system, along with an RFID tag reader, which will work with Anycubic filaments to help it quickly identify what filament you're using. It has a build volume of 260 x 260 x 260 mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23 in), ships with a direct drive extruder, and comes with a range of options to connect and manage it, including over USB using the built-in touch screen, via a network connection, or by using the app or cloud service.

There's also a 720p camera to help you with real-time monitoring and for error alerts, along with AI-driven anti-foreign object and spaghetti detection to quickly alert you if there's a print issue.

The $299.99 sale price for this Anycubic Kobra X 3D printer makes it a great option for a beginner looking to start printing, or a pro looking for a second printer for multi-colored models. It's back down to a record low price for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to be signed in and have an active Prime membership to get this Anycubic printer at this discounted price.