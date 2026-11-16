Grab a beginner-friendly Anycubic 3D printer for under $300, back at its record-low price — 17% discount for Prime subscribers nets you a 4.5-star multi-colored filament printer with auto bed leveling

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A top performer, back at its lowest price

Anycubic Kobra X 3D printer deal
(Image credit: Future / Anycubic)
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You can pick up a serious discount on an Anycubic 3D printer right now. The Anycubic Kobra X is on sale at Amazon for $299.99, back down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. This 17% discount nets you a printer that scored you one of our Editor's Choic awards, along with a four and a half star score in our Anycubic Kobra X review.

Check out this 3D printer deal on Amazon

Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer
Save 17% ($60)
Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer: was $359 now $299 at Amazon

All-time low price

The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.