Grab a beginner-friendly Anycubic 3D printer for under $300, back at its record-low price — 17% discount for Prime subscribers nets you a 4.5-star multi-colored filament printer with auto bed leveling
A top performer, back at its lowest price
You can pick up a serious discount on an Anycubic 3D printer right now. The Anycubic Kobra X is on sale at Amazon for $299.99, back down to its lowest ever price on Amazon. This 17% discount nets you a printer that scored you one of our Editor's Choic awards, along with a four and a half star score in our Anycubic Kobra X review.
● Check out this 3D printer deal on Amazon
This is an entry-level printer with a lot of potential for beginners and pros. Its multi-material ACE Gen 2 system is built in, meaning you don't have to worry about pausing your printer to switch out colors. Our testing saw that, with a four-color print with 776 color swaps, the Anycubic Kobra X was 10 hours faster than the Bambu Lab A1, despite otherwise-similar printing speeds (and a very similar design). If you want more complex, multi-colored prints, this is the better option.
All-time low price
The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.
This printer, which launched earlier this year, even supports additional ACE Gen 2 systems; you can connect up to four to it, meaning you can manage prints with up to 19 different colors. Our review found it to be a fairly quiet printer during use, requiring very little filament retraction, and it worked flawlessly printing with a range of different materials.
It also has a 49-point full auto leveling system, along with an RFID tag reader, which will work with Anycubic filaments to help it quickly identify what filament you're using. It has a build volume of 260 x 260 x 260 mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23 in), ships with a direct drive extruder, and comes with a range of options to connect and manage it, including over USB using the built-in touch screen, via a network connection, or by using the app or cloud service.
There's also a 720p camera to help you with real-time monitoring and for error alerts, along with AI-driven anti-foreign object and spaghetti detection to quickly alert you if there's a print issue.
The $299.99 sale price for this Anycubic Kobra X 3D printer makes it a great option for a beginner looking to start printing, or a pro looking for a second printer for multi-colored models. It's back down to a record low price for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to be signed in and have an active Prime membership to get this Anycubic printer at this discounted price.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.