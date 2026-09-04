It's the Labor Day weekend, and now's a great time for you to get started with a brand new hobby: 3D printing. Creality's flash sale for Labor Day has slashed the prices of its flagship range of 3D printers, with up to 50% off right now. If you've been waiting for the chance to jump into the 3D printing world, this is the perfect opportunity.

You've got some of Creality's best printers on sale right now, along with resin and filament discounts for those who need to top up their materials. One of the biggest discounts you'll want to take advantage of is the Creality K1, which is down to just $299 right now, saving you half compared to its usual list price.

● Check out Creality's 3D printer deals

Other sales you'll want to look at include the beginner-friendly Creality Ender 3 V3 Plus, now priced at just $339, along with the Creality SparkX i7, which features in our best 3D printers guide and has dropped to just $229.

That said, these Labor Day 3D printer sales won't last forever. These discounts are running until September 15, 2026, at 23:59 ET, although Creality might pull the sale early if it proves too popular, so you'll want to get your order in quickly. You can check out our roundup of Creality's best discounts on 3D printers below.

Creality 3D Printer Deals

Save 26% Creality Sparkx i7 Series 3d Printer: was $309 now $229 at Creality Store The Sparkx i7 is simple to build, easy to use, and maintain. This combo comes with the CFS (Creality Filament System) Lite for easy four-color 3D printing that just works like a charm. We had no issues testing it, even with soft TPU, as our Creality Sparkx i7 review explains. With a 260 x 260 x 255m build volume, this is an efficient, compact multicolor 3D printer for beginners. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($180) Creality K2 Combo: was $549 now $369 at Creality Store Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% ($300) Creality K2 Pro Combo: was $1,099 now $799 at Creality Store The Creality K2 Pro Combo is another core XY 3D printer with multicolor capability built in, included in this bundle. The 300 x 300 mm build plate and heated/cooled chamber allow for fanciful, colorful designs that can take the heat, and also include a pair of internal cameras for AI build monitoring. The printer also received a four-star rating. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($190) Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $369 at Creality Store An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($140) Creality Ender 3 V3 Plus: was $479 now $339 at Creality Store The upgraded model of the ol' reliable Ender 3, the Creality Ender 3 V3 Plus is a great 3D printer for budget creators. It delivers great auto bed leveling, a fast Klipper-based 3D printer, and it uses fully open source software, allowing the community to add and improve its toolset. It offers a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume and allows for printing PLA / PETG and TPU via a strong direct drive extruder. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($50) Creality K2 SE 3D Printer: was $299 now $249 at Amazon One of the smaller Creality printers, the K2 SE comes without sides and a door, but still offers 500mm/s high-speed printing, and support for multi-color printing with an optional CFS unit. The K2 SE sports a 220×215×245mm build volume. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($350) Creality K1 Max 3D Printer: was $899 now $549 at Creality Store This large Core XY-style 3D printer delivers smooth prints with a fast 600 mm/s max speed and a hefty 300 x 300 x 300 mm build volume. The K1 Max uses AI Lidar and a camera to control and keep an eye on your prints. Hands-free, fully automatic bed leveling and calibration make printing easier and less time-consuming, with instant reporting of any machine/printing errors. Check out our Creality K1 Max review for the full run-through. Read more Read less ▼

Creality 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals

Save 19% ($6.99) Creality USA Fast Resin UV Curable Resin 1kg: was $35.99 now $29 at Creality Store This 1KG of Creality Fast Resin is a good option for quick curing resin printing, especially if you need good flexibility and rigidity. Secure bigger discounts by buying in bulk, with up to 25% off when you buy 20 or more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($10.90) Creality Hyper PLA RFID 3d Printing Filament - 1kg: was $31.90 now $21 at Creality Store Described as 'filament that can talk', this Hyper PLA RFID filament supports print speeds up to 600 mm/s. But, more importantly, it has a built-in RFID chip which, when using it with supported 3D printers like the K2 series and Creality Hi, allows it to automatically identify the type, color, and other relevant info for optimized printing. Read more Read less ▼

Creality 3D Printer Accessories

Creality Raptor Pro 3D Scanner: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Creality Store Grab high fidelity 3D models for printing using the Creality Raptor Pro. It has two scanning modes (blue light and infrared) and features accuracy of up to 0.02mm for blue light scanning, or up to 0.075mm for infrared. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% Creality 3D Printer Tool Kit: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon You get everything that you could ever need to keep your 3D printer running at optimal efficiency, and best of all, it rolls up into a tool wrap. Read more Read less ▼

More Tech Deals

Check out our Amazon Labor Day and Best Buy Labor Day tech deals pages for more limited-time discounts this weekend.

If you're looking for further savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, or CPU Deals pages.

You can also join the Tom's Hardware deals Discord for up-to-the-minute hardware deals.