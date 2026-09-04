Grab a new 3D printer for as low as $229 right now in Creality's Labor Day flash sale, with up to 50% off — big sale discounts also include resin and filament bundles, along with 3D scanners and toolkits
Get started with a new hobby over the long weekend
It's the Labor Day weekend, and now's a great time for you to get started with a brand new hobby: 3D printing. Creality's flash sale for Labor Day has slashed the prices of its flagship range of 3D printers, with up to 50% off right now. If you've been waiting for the chance to jump into the 3D printing world, this is the perfect opportunity.
You've got some of Creality's best printers on sale right now, along with resin and filament discounts for those who need to top up their materials. One of the biggest discounts you'll want to take advantage of is the Creality K1, which is down to just $299 right now, saving you half compared to its usual list price.
● Check out Creality's 3D printer deals
Other sales you'll want to look at include the beginner-friendly Creality Ender 3 V3 Plus, now priced at just $339, along with the Creality SparkX i7, which features in our best 3D printers guide and has dropped to just $229.
That said, these Labor Day 3D printer sales won't last forever. These discounts are running until September 15, 2026, at 23:59 ET, although Creality might pull the sale early if it proves too popular, so you'll want to get your order in quickly. You can check out our roundup of Creality's best discounts on 3D printers below.
Creality 3D Printer Deals
The speedy, Core XY-style 3D printer delivers smooth prints at up to 600 mm/s, or ten times a regular 3D printer. You can check out our Creality K1 review for all of the technical details.
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The Sparkx i7 is simple to build, easy to use, and maintain. This combo comes with the CFS (Creality Filament System) Lite for easy four-color 3D printing that just works like a charm. We had no issues testing it, even with soft TPU, as our Creality Sparkx i7 review explains.
With a 260 x 260 x 255m build volume, this is an efficient, compact multicolor 3D printer for beginners.
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Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
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The Creality K2 Pro Combo is another core XY 3D printer with multicolor capability built in, included in this bundle. The 300 x 300 mm build plate and heated/cooled chamber allow for fanciful, colorful designs that can take the heat, and also include a pair of internal cameras for AI build monitoring.
The printer also received a four-star rating.
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An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.
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The upgraded model of the ol' reliable Ender 3, the Creality Ender 3 V3 Plus is a great 3D printer for budget creators. It delivers great auto bed leveling, a fast Klipper-based 3D printer, and it uses fully open source software, allowing the community to add and improve its toolset. It offers a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume and allows for printing PLA / PETG and TPU via a strong direct drive extruder.
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If a resin 3D printer is more up your street, this Halot-X1/X1 Combo Resin printer is a must-buy. Technically produced under the PioCreat brand as a Creality off-shoot, and scoring 4 stars in our review, this enthusiast-level printer provides consistent prints, comes equipped with a quick-release build plate, and has a user-friendly interface.
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The Creality K2 Plus is a core XY 3D printer with a large print volume, fast speed, and a heated chamber. It offers a generous 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume and compatibility with PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 350 degrees) filaments, making it a printer for makers who want to get projects out the door.
It's also a winner of a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award, which you can read more about in our Creality K2 Plus review. Grab the K2 Plus combo for $1,199 here.
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The speedy, Core XY-style 3D printer delivers smooth prints at up to 600 mm/s, or ten times a regular 3D printer.
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One of the smaller Creality printers, the K2 SE comes without sides and a door, but still offers 500mm/s high-speed printing, and support for multi-color printing with an optional CFS unit. The K2 SE sports a 220×215×245mm build volume.
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This large Core XY-style 3D printer delivers smooth prints with a fast 600 mm/s max speed and a hefty 300 x 300 x 300 mm build volume. The K1 Max uses AI Lidar and a camera to control and keep an eye on your prints. Hands-free, fully automatic bed leveling and calibration make printing easier and less time-consuming, with instant reporting of any machine/printing errors.
Check out our Creality K1 Max review for the full run-through.
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Creality 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals
Grab a terrific deal on 2KG of PLA filament from Creality. This budget bundle is perfect for picking up some plastic for getting started on your latest 3D creations.
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Grab this rainbow-themed PLA printer filament for nearly half price. Three different styles, all with smooth color transitions throughout, are on offer.
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This Hyper Series PLA filament is perfect for beginners. It's strong, rigid, and easy to print, with this 1KG spool available in a range of colors and combinations.
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This Hyper ABS 3D printer filament, available in 1kg spools, is reportedly five times faster than typical ABS alternatives. It has high temperature resistance, and has nearly double the durable strength of its PLA counterparts. A good option for enthusiasts looking to branch out.
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This 1KG of Creality Fast Resin is a good option for quick curing resin printing, especially if you need good flexibility and rigidity. Secure bigger discounts by buying in bulk, with up to 25% off when you buy 20 or more.
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This extra rigid resin for your 3D printing is a good option for high precision prints. It's fast, and has big discounts for bulk buys right now.
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Need a high quality, high detail resin print? This 1kg Creality High Fidelity resin is the option you'll want to choose. It's high quality, low shrinkage, and great value.
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A cheaper PLA 1KG filament spool, but still a solid option for beginners on a budget. Available in a range of colors and supports print speeds up to 300 mm/s.
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Described as 'filament that can talk', this Hyper PLA RFID filament supports print speeds up to 600 mm/s. But, more importantly, it has a built-in RFID chip which, when using it with supported 3D printers like the K2 series and Creality Hi, allows it to automatically identify the type, color, and other relevant info for optimized printing.
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PETG spools like this Hyper Series 1KG option are a good all-rounder, offering a nice balance between ABS and PLA for enthusiasts, with more moderate durability than ABS alternatives. Available in a range of colors.
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Creality 3D Printer Accessories
Grab high fidelity 3D models for printing using the Creality Raptor Pro. It has two scanning modes (blue light and infrared) and features accuracy of up to 0.02mm for blue light scanning, or up to 0.075mm for infrared.
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You get everything that you could ever need to keep your 3D printer running at optimal efficiency, and best of all, it rolls up into a tool wrap.
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More Tech Deals
Check out our Amazon Labor Day and Best Buy Labor Day tech deals pages for more limited-time discounts this weekend.
If you're looking for further savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, or CPU Deals pages.
You can also join the Tom's Hardware deals Discord for up-to-the-minute hardware deals.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.