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Grab a new 3D printer this Halloween weekend, with prices as low as $199 — big discounts from Elegoo, Creality, Prusa and more, with filament and resin printers and consumables on sale

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Upgrade your hobbyist setup with one of these 3D printer sales

Halloween 3D printer deals
(Image credit: Future / Anycubic / Bambu Lab / Elegoo / Creality)
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This Halloween weekend is the perfect time to think about buying a new 3D printer at a brilliant discount. Spooky season is nearly over, but as we hurtle towards the holiday season, the big names in the 3D printer world have slashed prices, making it even more affordable to pick up a new printer before the year is out. There are options that'll suit any skill set and experience, from total beginner to complete pro. We've put together some of the best deals you'll find on 3D printers right now, and you'll see discounts on some of the best 3D printer models out there.

Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro
Save 12% ($70)
Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro: was $579 now $509 at Bambu Lab

A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more.

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Bambu Lab P1S with AMS
Save 13% ($70)
Bambu Lab P1S with AMS: was $549 now $479 at Amazon

The Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but this one has the original AMS included.

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Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo with 1KG filament for $1
Save 18% ($80)
Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo with 1KG filament for $1: was $449 now $369 at Elegoo

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 combo offers a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and supports multi-material and multi-color 3D printing on a budget. Pay an extra $1 for 1KG of filament on top of your order.

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Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2
Save 11% ($40)
Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2: was $359 now $319 at Elegoo

The same as above, but without the attachments. Check out our Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 review.

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Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra 9K
Save 23% ($79)
Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra 9K: was $338 now $259 at Elegoo

We loved the excellent 9K resolution as it brought crisp details to prints, making it ideal for gaming miniatures. As with many resin 3D printers, the small build volume is a downside, but these printers are made for detail, not large functional parts.

See our review of the Mars 5 Ultra 3D Resin printer.

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Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer
Save 35% ($140)
Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer: was $399 now $259 at Bambu Lab

The latest version of the Bambu Lab A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features include full AMS compatibility, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume. See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.

Also available: Bambu Lab A1 with LED Lamp Kit for $419 at Amazon

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Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer
Save 18% ($100)
Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer: was $549 now $449 at Bambu Lab

A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured.

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Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer
Save 11% ($60)
Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $499 at Creality Store

An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.

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Prusa MK4S 3D Printer
Prusa MK4S 3D Printer: $999 at Prusa

We absolutely loved the MK4S 3D printer and gave it a perfect score in our review. The MK4S has a build plate size of 250 x 210 x 220 mm, a PEI spring steel flex plate, automatic bed leveling, and a color touchscreen interface.

Also available on Amazon.

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Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer
Save 33% ($100)
Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer: was $299 now $199 at Bambu Lab

This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.

Work next to the printer without distraction, thanks to the low noise "silent mode" that lets the A1 print at under 48 decibels of noise.

Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.

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Elegoo Neptune 4 Max
Save 36% ($200)
Elegoo Neptune 4 Max: was $559 now $359 at Elegoo

The Neptune 4 max has a 420mm x 420mm x 480mm build volume and can print with speeds up to 500 mm/s. Other features include a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle and automatic print bed leveling.

See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Max 3D printer.

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Elegoo Mars 4 Resin 3D printer
resin 3D printer
Save 20% ($59.99)
Elegoo Mars 4 Resin 3D printer: was $299.98 now $239.99 at Amazon

If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm.

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Creality Ender 3 V3
Save 39% ($150)
Creality Ender 3 V3: was $389 now $239 at Creality Store

The Creality Ender 3 V3 is a great 3D printer for budget creators. It delivers great auto bed leveling, a fast Klipper-based 3D printer, and it uses fully open source software, allowing the community to add and improve its toolset. It offers a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume and allows for printing PLA / PETG and TPU via a strong direct drive extruder.

Check out our Creality Ender 3 V3 review for all of the technical details.

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Bambu Lab H2D 3D Printer
Save 30% ($700)
Bambu Lab H2D 3D Printer: was $2,299 now $1,599 at Bambu Lab

Top-of-the-line performance with Bambu Lab's flagship printer solution. The H2D is bigger than the X1 Carbon and, with optional extras, can be converted into a laser printer/cutter. The H2D is compatible with the AMS2 multi-color and multi-material printing attachments. Features include touchscreen controls, dual-nozzle printing, a 350mm x 320mm x 325mm build volume, and auto bed leveling.

See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.

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Bambu Lab H2S with AMS
Save 17% ($250)
Bambu Lab H2S with AMS: was $1,499 now $1,249 at Bambu Lab

The H2S is a variant to the H2D, and it's a good, reliable option for large volume printing. This combo also ships with the AMS at a discount.

Check out our Bambu Lab H2S review next.

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Bambu Lab H2D with AMS Combo
Save 20% ($400)
Bambu Lab H2D with AMS Combo: was $1,999 now $1,599 at Bambu Lab

This H2D combo ships with the 3D printer mentioned above, along with the AMS addon. See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.

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Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 3D Printer Combo
Save 18% ($80)
Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 3D Printer Combo: was $449 now $369 at Elegoo

Elegoo bundles four different colored (Black, White, Red, Blue) 1KG spools of PLA filament with their excellent Centauri Carbon 2 3D printer. Get printing straight away, and make 4-color prints with the 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume.

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Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro
Save 13% ($35)
Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro: was $274 now $239 at Elegoo

The Neptune 4 Pro has auto-bed leveling with a 225mm x 225mm x 265mm build area, an intelligent segmented heat bed, a 300 °C high-temp nozzle, and up to 500 mm/s print speed.

See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D printer.

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Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K
resin 3d printer
Save 20% ($130)
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $519.99 at Amazon

Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.

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Anycubic Photon P1
resin 3d printer
Save 14% ($100)
Anycubic Photon P1: was $699 now $599 at Anycubic

This dual color, dual material Anycubic Photon P1 printer is one of the most feature-packed consumer resin 3D printers on the market. Our Photon P1 review confirms that this is a beast of a printer, with a user-friendly setup and interface, along with some clever AI-inspired features to help you get by.

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Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus
Save 34% ($146)
Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus: was $425 now $279 at Elegoo

A 320 x 320 x 385 mm build volume with up to 500 mm/s print speeds, a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle, and automatic print bed leveling. Includes Wi-Fi/WLAN/USB transfer for importing prints.

See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus 3D printer.

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Creality K2 Plus
Save 23% ($300)
Creality K2 Plus: was $1,299 now $999 at Creality Store

The Creality K2 Plus is a core XY 3D printer with a large print volume, fast speed, and a heated chamber. It offers a generous 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume and compatibility with PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 350 degrees) filaments, making it a printer for makers who want to get projects out the door.

It's also a winner of a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award, which you can read more about in our Creality K2 Plus review.

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Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle
Save 42% ($38.97)
Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle: was $91.96 now $52.99 at Bambu Lab

If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here.

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Bambu Lab ABS - Black (40101) / Refill / 1 Kg
Save 35% ($6.65)
Bambu Lab ABS - Black (40101) / Refill / 1 Kg: was $18.99 now $12.34 at Bambu Lab

ABS is a strong, inexpensive, impact-resistant plastic that needs a high-temperature nozzle; it's the same material that Lego bricks are made from. You can pick this up at this lowest price with 10 or more items. Multiple colors are available.

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Bambu Lab PETG Basic - Black(30105) / Refill / 1kg
Save 35% ($5.95)
Bambu Lab PETG Basic - Black(30105) / Refill / 1kg: was $16.99 now $11.04 at Bambu Lab

PETG is a good option for strong 3D printed models that need to be sturdy and weather resistant. Pick up this best sale price with at least 10 rolls. Multiple colors are available.

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Sovol Filament Dryer
Sovol Filament Dryer: $49.99 at Amazon

Filament that has absorbed moisture just makes for a horrible printing experience. TPU and PETG become a mess on the print bed. Using this filament dryer will keep your filament dry, and it is ready to use via the feeder tube on the lid. Pop the spools in the dryer, set the timer and temperature, and your filament will be dehydrated and ready to print your next project.

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Creality Hyper Rainbow PLA 3d Printing Filament - 1kg
Save 49% ($17.05)
Creality Hyper Rainbow PLA 3d Printing Filament - 1kg: was $35.04 now $17.99 at Creality Store

Grab this rainbow-themed PLA printer filament for nearly half price. Three different styles, all with smooth color transitions throughout, are on offer.

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Elegoo Water Washable 3D Printer Resin
Save 28%
Elegoo Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $28.99 now $20.99 at Amazon

This resin from Elegoo is water-washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.

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Elegoo 3D Printer Resin LCD UV-Curing Resin
Save 23% ($5)
Elegoo 3D Printer Resin LCD UV-Curing Resin: was $21.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins.

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Creality Hyper Series PLA 3d Printing Filament - 1kg
Save 39% ($13)
Creality Hyper Series PLA 3d Printing Filament - 1kg: was $32.99 now $19.99 at Creality Store

This Hyper Series PLA filament is perfect for beginners. It's strong, rigid, and easy to print, with this 1KG spool available in a range of colors and combinations.

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Bambu Lab PLA Basic Starter Classic Pack
Save 42% ($38.97)
Bambu Lab PLA Basic Starter Classic Pack: was $91.96 now $52.99 at Bambu Lab

This starter pack gives you four 1KG PLA (Polylactic Acid) filament spools, in bambu green, jade white, gray, and black colorways. This is one of the more forgiving materials for beginners.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.

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