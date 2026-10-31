Grab a new 3D printer this Halloween weekend, with prices as low as $199 — big discounts from Elegoo, Creality, Prusa and more, with filament and resin printers and consumables on sale
Upgrade your hobbyist setup with one of these 3D printer sales
This Halloween weekend is the perfect time to think about buying a new 3D printer at a brilliant discount. Spooky season is nearly over, but as we hurtle towards the holiday season, the big names in the 3D printer world have slashed prices, making it even more affordable to pick up a new printer before the year is out. There are options that'll suit any skill set and experience, from total beginner to complete pro. We've put together some of the best deals you'll find on 3D printers right now, and you'll see discounts on some of the best 3D printer models out there.
● Check out Creality's 3D printer deals
● Check out Elegoo's 3D printer deals
● Check out Bambu Lab's 3D printer deals
● Check out Prusa's 3D printer deals
You'll see the biggest and best models on sale right now. There are models from Elegoo, Creality, Anycubic, Bambu Lab, and Prusa on sale, with resin and filament discounts to match, along with accessories.
You'll see the Bambu Lab H2D dropping to just $1,399, for instance. At the other end of the market, there's the Bambu Lab A1 Mini, now just $199, or the Creality Ender 3 V3 for $239. Or, you could pick up the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2, down to only $319.
These big names are running sales throughout the next few weeks as we head towards the Black Friday sales period, but just because the sales are live doesn't mean the stock will be there. If you want a bargain on a new 3D printer right now, here are the deals you'll want to look for.
Best 3D Printer Deals for Halloween
A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more.
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The Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but this one has the original AMS included.
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The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 combo offers a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and supports multi-material and multi-color 3D printing on a budget. Pay an extra $1 for 1KG of filament on top of your order.
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The same as above, but without the attachments. Check out our Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 review.
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We loved the excellent 9K resolution as it brought crisp details to prints, making it ideal for gaming miniatures. As with many resin 3D printers, the small build volume is a downside, but these printers are made for detail, not large functional parts.
See our review of the Mars 5 Ultra 3D Resin printer.
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The latest version of the Bambu Lab A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features include full AMS compatibility, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume. See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.
Also available: Bambu Lab A1 with LED Lamp Kit for $419 at Amazon
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A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured.
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An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos.
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This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories.
Work next to the printer without distraction, thanks to the low noise "silent mode" that lets the A1 print at under 48 decibels of noise.
Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.
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The Neptune 4 max has a 420mm x 420mm x 480mm build volume and can print with speeds up to 500 mm/s. Other features include a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle and automatic print bed leveling.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Max 3D printer.
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If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm.
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The Creality Ender 3 V3 is a great 3D printer for budget creators. It delivers great auto bed leveling, a fast Klipper-based 3D printer, and it uses fully open source software, allowing the community to add and improve its toolset. It offers a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume and allows for printing PLA / PETG and TPU via a strong direct drive extruder.
Check out our Creality Ender 3 V3 review for all of the technical details.
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Top-of-the-line performance with Bambu Lab's flagship printer solution. The H2D is bigger than the X1 Carbon and, with optional extras, can be converted into a laser printer/cutter. The H2D is compatible with the AMS2 multi-color and multi-material printing attachments. Features include touchscreen controls, dual-nozzle printing, a 350mm x 320mm x 325mm build volume, and auto bed leveling.
See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.
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The H2S is a variant to the H2D, and it's a good, reliable option for large volume printing. This combo also ships with the AMS at a discount.
Check out our Bambu Lab H2S review next.
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This H2D combo ships with the 3D printer mentioned above, along with the AMS addon. See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.
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Elegoo bundles four different colored (Black, White, Red, Blue) 1KG spools of PLA filament with their excellent Centauri Carbon 2 3D printer. Get printing straight away, and make 4-color prints with the 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume.
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The Neptune 4 Pro has auto-bed leveling with a 225mm x 225mm x 265mm build area, an intelligent segmented heat bed, a 300 °C high-temp nozzle, and up to 500 mm/s print speed.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D printer.
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Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.
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This dual color, dual material Anycubic Photon P1 printer is one of the most feature-packed consumer resin 3D printers on the market. Our Photon P1 review confirms that this is a beast of a printer, with a user-friendly setup and interface, along with some clever AI-inspired features to help you get by.
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A 320 x 320 x 385 mm build volume with up to 500 mm/s print speeds, a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle, and automatic print bed leveling. Includes Wi-Fi/WLAN/USB transfer for importing prints.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus 3D printer.
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The Creality K2 Plus is a core XY 3D printer with a large print volume, fast speed, and a heated chamber. It offers a generous 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume and compatibility with PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 350 degrees) filaments, making it a printer for makers who want to get projects out the door.
It's also a winner of a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award, which you can read more about in our Creality K2 Plus review.
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Best 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals for Halloween
If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here.
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ABS is a strong, inexpensive, impact-resistant plastic that needs a high-temperature nozzle; it's the same material that Lego bricks are made from. You can pick this up at this lowest price with 10 or more items. Multiple colors are available.
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PETG is a good option for strong 3D printed models that need to be sturdy and weather resistant. Pick up this best sale price with at least 10 rolls. Multiple colors are available.
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Filament that has absorbed moisture just makes for a horrible printing experience. TPU and PETG become a mess on the print bed. Using this filament dryer will keep your filament dry, and it is ready to use via the feeder tube on the lid. Pop the spools in the dryer, set the timer and temperature, and your filament will be dehydrated and ready to print your next project.
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Grab this rainbow-themed PLA printer filament for nearly half price. Three different styles, all with smooth color transitions throughout, are on offer.
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This resin from Elegoo is water-washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.
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This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins.
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This Hyper Series PLA filament is perfect for beginners. It's strong, rigid, and easy to print, with this 1KG spool available in a range of colors and combinations.
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This starter pack gives you four 1KG PLA (Polylactic Acid) filament spools, in bambu green, jade white, gray, and black colorways. This is one of the more forgiving materials for beginners.
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More Tech Deals
If you're looking for further savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, or CPU Deals pages.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.