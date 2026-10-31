Grab a new 3D printer this Halloween weekend, with prices as low as $199 — big discounts from Elegoo, Creality, Prusa and more, with filament and resin printers and consumables on sale

This Halloween weekend is the perfect time to think about buying a new 3D printer at a brilliant discount. Spooky season is nearly over, but as we hurtle towards the holiday season, the big names in the 3D printer world have slashed prices, making it even more affordable to pick up a new printer before the year is out. There are options that'll suit any skill set and experience, from total beginner to complete pro. We've put together some of the best deals you'll find on 3D printers right now, and you'll see discounts on some of the best 3D printer models out there.

● Check out Creality's 3D printer deals

● Check out Elegoo's 3D printer deals

● Check out Bambu Lab's 3D printer deals

● Check out Prusa's 3D printer deals

You'll see the biggest and best models on sale right now. There are models from Elegoo, Creality, Anycubic, Bambu Lab, and Prusa on sale, with resin and filament discounts to match, along with accessories.

You'll see the Bambu Lab H2D dropping to just $1,399, for instance. At the other end of the market, there's the Bambu Lab A1 Mini, now just $199, or the Creality Ender 3 V3 for $239. Or, you could pick up the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2, down to only $319.

These big names are running sales throughout the next few weeks as we head towards the Black Friday sales period, but just because the sales are live doesn't mean the stock will be there. If you want a bargain on a new 3D printer right now, here are the deals you'll want to look for.

Best 3D Printer Deals for Halloween

Save 11% ($60) Creality K1C 2025 3D Printer: was $559 now $499 at Creality Store An upgrade over the K1, the Creality K1C is a fully enclosed, Core XY 3D printer with a steel-tipped 4mm nozzle, running the easy-to-use Klipper firmware with a touchscreen. It has a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm and features an AI-supported camera to help with build issues and to record time-lapse videos. Read more Read less ▼

Prusa MK4S 3D Printer: $999 at Prusa We absolutely loved the MK4S 3D printer and gave it a perfect score in our review. The MK4S has a build plate size of 250 x 210 x 220 mm, a PEI spring steel flex plate, automatic bed leveling, and a color touchscreen interface. Also available on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

resin 3D printer Save 20% ($59.99) Elegoo Mars 4 Resin 3D printer: was $299.98 now $239.99 at Amazon If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($150) Creality Ender 3 V3: was $389 now $239 at Creality Store The Creality Ender 3 V3 is a great 3D printer for budget creators. It delivers great auto bed leveling, a fast Klipper-based 3D printer, and it uses fully open source software, allowing the community to add and improve its toolset. It offers a 220 x 220 x 250mm build volume and allows for printing PLA / PETG and TPU via a strong direct drive extruder. Check out our Creality Ender 3 V3 review for all of the technical details. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($80) Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 3D Printer Combo: was $449 now $369 at Elegoo Elegoo bundles four different colored (Black, White, Red, Blue) 1KG spools of PLA filament with their excellent Centauri Carbon 2 3D printer. Get printing straight away, and make 4-color prints with the 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume. Read more Read less ▼

resin 3d printer Save 20% ($130) Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $519.99 at Amazon Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills. Read more Read less ▼

resin 3d printer Save 14% ($100) Anycubic Photon P1: was $699 now $599 at Anycubic This dual color, dual material Anycubic Photon P1 printer is one of the most feature-packed consumer resin 3D printers on the market. Our Photon P1 review confirms that this is a beast of a printer, with a user-friendly setup and interface, along with some clever AI-inspired features to help you get by. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($300) Creality K2 Plus: was $1,299 now $999 at Creality Store The Creality K2 Plus is a core XY 3D printer with a large print volume, fast speed, and a heated chamber. It offers a generous 350 x 350 x 350 mm build volume and compatibility with PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 350 degrees) filaments, making it a printer for makers who want to get projects out the door. It's also a winner of a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award, which you can read more about in our Creality K2 Plus review. Read more Read less ▼

Best 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals for Halloween

Save 42% ($38.97) Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle: was $91.96 now $52.99 at Bambu Lab If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here. Read more Read less ▼

Sovol Filament Dryer: $49.99 at Amazon Filament that has absorbed moisture just makes for a horrible printing experience. TPU and PETG become a mess on the print bed. Using this filament dryer will keep your filament dry, and it is ready to use via the feeder tube on the lid. Pop the spools in the dryer, set the timer and temperature, and your filament will be dehydrated and ready to print your next project. Read more Read less ▼

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