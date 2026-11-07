Grab a new Elegoo 3D printer from as little as $159 right now, thanks to Black Friday sale, now live — early discounts mean you can score up to 54% off filament and resin machines, perfect for pro hobbyists and beginners
Big savings on filament and resin 3D printers right now
It's November, which means we're officially in the season for deals on tech. While it's a few weeks before the big sales event starts, 3D printer manufacturers are already slashing their prices. If you fancied investing in a new 3D printer ahead of the holidays, Elegoo's big sale has started, and it's slashing prices by as much as 54%, according to its website.
The combo deals are where you're going to save cash. Not only has the company cut the cost of a new resin or filament 3D printer, but it's also coupling the consumables you'll need to print with them. For instance, you can pick up an Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 bundle with 1KG of filament for $270, with the filament only costing you $1. The same applies to its resin printers, too, with a similar deal on the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K for $400.
● Check out Elegoo's 3D printer deals
Elegoo is a big name in the 3D printing world, with some of its models sitting in our best 3D printer guide. These discounts make it a brilliant time to invest in a new printer, whether you're a beginner starting out or a seasoned pro looking to expand their setup further.
Yes, this is officially Elegoo's Black Friday sales event, and it'll be running until December 1, but there's no guarantee that the printers themselves will still be around by then. We've seen stock dry up in previous events from the big brands before the sales are over, so if you want a printer to arrive before the holidays, you'll need to make sure you get your order in sooner, rather than later.
To help you pick, we've put together a list of some of the best Elegoo 3D printers currently on sale below.
Best Elegoo 3D Printer Deals
The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 combo offers a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and supports multi-material and multi-color 3D printing on a budget. Pay an extra $1 for 1KG of filament on top of your order.
Read moreRead less▼
The same as above, but without the attachments and filaments. Check out our Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 review.
Read moreRead less▼
Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.
This deal means you can get 1KG of resin with this printer for just a $1.
Read moreRead less▼
We loved the excellent 9K resolution as it brought crisp details to prints, making it ideal for gaming miniatures. As with many resin 3D printers, the small build volume is a downside, but these printers are made for detail, not large functional parts.
See our review of the Mars 5 Ultra 3D Resin printer.
Read moreRead less▼
Another $1 resin deal on top of an awesome 3D printer. Our Elegoo Jupiter 2 review makes clear that this is a brilliant printer for huge prints, with a 302 x 162 x 300mm print volume.
Read moreRead less▼
The Neptune 4 max has a 420mm x 420mm x 480mm build volume and can print with speeds up to 500 mm/s. Other features include a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle and automatic print bed leveling.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Max 3D printer.
Read moreRead less▼
If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm.
Read moreRead less▼
Elegoo bundles four different colored (Black, White, Red, Blue) 1KG spools of PLA filament with their excellent Centauri Carbon 2 3D printer. Get printing straight away, and make 4-color prints with the 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume.
Read moreRead less▼
The Neptune 4 Pro has auto-bed leveling with a 225mm x 225mm x 265mm build area, an intelligent segmented heat bed, a 300 °C high-temp nozzle, and up to 500 mm/s print speed.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D printer.
Read moreRead less▼
A 320 x 320 x 385 mm build volume with up to 500 mm/s print speeds, a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle, and automatic print bed leveling. Includes Wi-Fi/WLAN/USB transfer for importing prints.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus 3D printer.
Read moreRead less▼
This budget-friendly 3D printer comes with a direct drive suitable for use with TPU, PETG, and PLA, auto bed leveling, and a heated flex PEI textured platform, making it easy to use. Assembly takes less than an hour (seven screws) and produces clean, detailed prints.
See our Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro review for more performance details.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Elegoo 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals
Save some cash on a PLA Plus filament bundle. You get five 1KG filament reels with a variety of different colors available.
Read moreRead less▼
Rapid PETG for those ultra-strong print jobs. This bundle comes with five 1KG bundles
Read moreRead less▼
Four 1KG reels of PETG filament from Elegoo at a discount for a limited-time only. Various colors are available discounted, too.
Read moreRead less▼
A 10% discount on beginner-friendly PLA filament bundles at Amazon across a range of colors.
Read moreRead less▼
PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints.
This two-pack is ideal for makers who want to stock up on filament to feed their latest 3D printer purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
This resin from Elegoo is water-washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.
Read moreRead less▼
This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins.
Read moreRead less▼
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.