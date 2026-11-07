Grab a new Elegoo 3D printer from as little as $159 right now, thanks to Black Friday sale, now live — early discounts mean you can score up to 54% off filament and resin machines, perfect for pro hobbyists and beginners

It's November, which means we're officially in the season for deals on tech. While it's a few weeks before the big sales event starts, 3D printer manufacturers are already slashing their prices. If you fancied investing in a new 3D printer ahead of the holidays, Elegoo's big sale has started, and it's slashing prices by as much as 54%, according to its website.

The combo deals are where you're going to save cash. Not only has the company cut the cost of a new resin or filament 3D printer, but it's also coupling the consumables you'll need to print with them. For instance, you can pick up an Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 bundle with 1KG of filament for $270, with the filament only costing you $1. The same applies to its resin printers, too, with a similar deal on the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K for $400.

● Check out Elegoo's 3D printer deals

Elegoo is a big name in the 3D printing world, with some of its models sitting in our best 3D printer guide. These discounts make it a brilliant time to invest in a new printer, whether you're a beginner starting out or a seasoned pro looking to expand their setup further.

Yes, this is officially Elegoo's Black Friday sales event, and it'll be running until December 1, but there's no guarantee that the printers themselves will still be around by then. We've seen stock dry up in previous events from the big brands before the sales are over, so if you want a printer to arrive before the holidays, you'll need to make sure you get your order in sooner, rather than later.

To help you pick, we've put together a list of some of the best Elegoo 3D printers currently on sale below.

Best Elegoo 3D Printer Deals

Save 41% ($274.98) Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K with 1KG resin for $1: was $674.98 now $400 at Elegoo Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills. This deal means you can get 1KG of resin with this printer for just a $1. Read more Read less ▼

resin 3D printer Save 20% ($59.99) Elegoo Mars 4 Resin 3D printer: was $299.98 now $239.99 at Amazon If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175mm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($80) Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 3D Printer Combo: was $449 now $369 at Elegoo Elegoo bundles four different colored (Black, White, Red, Blue) 1KG spools of PLA filament with their excellent Centauri Carbon 2 3D printer. Get printing straight away, and make 4-color prints with the 256 x 256 x 256 mm build volume. Read more Read less ▼

Best Elegoo 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals