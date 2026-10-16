Gun-rights activist unveils world's first 'AI-made' 3D-printed firearm — .22 caliber handgun created by an 'AI that can generate guns' called GatGPT

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Its creator calls it the WASP

3D printed gun
(Image credit: Defense Distributed)

Gun rights activist Cody Wilson, known for creating the world's first 3D-printed firearm over a decade ago, has unveiled a new creation he claims is "the first AI-made gun." Dubbed the WASP, the weapon is 3D-printed and was designed by an artificial intelligence model he has creatively named 'GatGPT,' The Verge reports.

The report describes the WASP as "little more than a pistol barrel attached to a spring-loaded plastic box" that closely resembles another 3D-printed, single-shot weapon made by Wilson known as Liberator. As you can see from the image below, the weapon faintly resembles a regular firearm, but boasts a very strange grip and somewhat unconventional design.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Scott_Tx
    I'm surprised this didn't come from OpenAI and that it didn't go on a shooting spree.
    Reply
  • thrus
    Given AIs understanding of hands that grip seems reasonable.
    Reply
  • tntdyno
    yea, no.

    all the ais say that this is misuse and they will deny the prompt...

    nice try.
    Reply
  • WJS_
    tntdyno said:
    yea, no.

    all the ais say that this is misuse and they will deny the prompt...

    nice try.
    You don't even know how AI works, do you?
    Reply
  • WJS_
    Making your own firearms for personal use has always been legal in the US. Anyone trying to pretend otherwise is a liar. Yes, that includes most of the mainstream press.
    Reply