Open-source 3D printer uses $30 of classic LEGO bricks for 92% of its build — $180 "Studprint" relies on just 13 non-LEGO parts and prints a Benchy in 1.25 hours

News
By
Published

A traditional bed slinger made mostly of LEGO; the printbed, leadscrews, and even the gantry are LEGO.

Studprint LEGO 3D printer
(Image credit: Adam Turaj)
0

Adam Turaj, a Mechatronics Engineering student at the University of Waterloo, built an open-source LEGO 3D printer named “Studprint” with only 13 pieces of the printer not made out of LEGO. The bill of materials only totals $173.35, with $30 of the budget going to LEGO pieces that comprise 92% of the whole build. Turaj’s project got him flown to the Rocky Mountain RepRap Festival 2026, where he got to meet Prusa CMO Zack Freedman and presented Studprint to over 4,000 people at the event.

Earlier this year, Hack Club posted a challenge called Infill, calling makers and hobbyists to design their own 3D printers from scratch and receive a $350 grant to build their printers. Whoever submits a benchy with their printer gets a chance to be flown to the Rocky Mountain RepRap Festival 2026, and Turaj was one of them.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
TOPICS
Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.