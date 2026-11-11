Prusa launches new carbon-fiber and carbon-nanotube-filled 3D printing filament for electronics manufacturing —  material dissipates electrostatic energy for static-sensitive electronics

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A new PETG ESD filament just entered the market, and it's a better value than the competition.

Prusa i3 printhead
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Prusa released its new Prusament PETG ESD on Tuesday: a carbon-fiber and carbon-nanotube (CNT)- filled, electrostatic-dissipative (ESD) PETG filament meant to protect static-sensitive electronics. While it’s great for enclosures for a Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and the like, Prusa is targeting the filament more toward electronics production than hobbyist use; however, it’s cheaper than the non-ESD Prusament PETG Carbon Fiber at only $56.99.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.