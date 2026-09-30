Save 60% on your first month of Meshy 7 AI — streamline your 3D printing workflow for less

AI has transformed the way we do things in life. If you are passionate about 3D printing, Meshy 7 is a tool you should try. This AI-powered platform can revolutionize your workflow by bringing your ideas to life as quickly as possible, with no modeling skills required. If you are not already on board, Meshy is running a special offer for new customers. They can enjoy a 60% discount on their first month’s subscription with the exclusive code TOMESHY60.

Instead of spending hours modeling from scratch, Meshy 7 gives you a platform to generate print-ready 3D models of your ideas in minutes. All you need to do is feed the AI with text prompts and 2D images (sketches, drawings, or photographs), and Meshy 7 will prepare the 3D model, which you can send to the best 3D printers to commence the print job. Meshy 7 produces some of the best 3D models with regard to speed and quality.

Meshy 7, the latest model launched in August of this year, brings many improvements over its predecessor. The AI has improved significantly, and your projects come out very close to what you imagine, eliminating the need for repeated prompts or going back to the drawing board. 3D models from Meshy 7 feature improved geometry and texture quality, with greater accuracy to the original image.

Meshy 7: at meshy.ai Meshy is a very powerful AI platform that can generate 3D models from text prompts or 2D images to significantly streamline your 3D printing workflow. Enjoy your first month at 60% off with the TOMESHY60 discount code.

Meshy currently offers four subscription plans: Free, Starter, Pro, and Premium. The Free plan is a great way to get started and explore the platform’s capabilities. However, 3D printing enthusiasts or professionals should choose a paid tier, which offers higher priority in the generation queue, faster processing speeds, and the ability to run more concurrent tasks.

Newcomers get 50% off their first month on the Pro, Premium, and Ultra plans, which are regularly priced at $40 and $20, respectively. The savings do not stop there. Use code TOMESHY60 at checkout for an additional 10% off. The code has no expiration date, so you can take your time and explore Meshy 7's benefits with this risk-free deal.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.