Save up to 40% on Elegoo 3D printers during its September sale, from just $159 — Elegoo Day deals mean you can save on a new FDM or resin printer, with big bulk discounts on consumables

Elegoo has a huge sale right now, making it a great time to pick up a new 3D printer. This special Elegoo Day sale on new 3D printers is running throughout September to celebrate its community of makers, with limited-time discounts across its whole range, with resin and filament also on sale. You can score up to 40% off a new 3D printer right now, but you'll have to be quick about it.

● Check out these Elegoo 3D printer sales

Elegoo has placed almost its entire range of 3D printers on sale. One of its best offers lets you pick up an Elegoo Centuari Carbon 2 Combo, along with 1KG of filament, for just $400. The printer is just $399 right now, but the extra dollar gets you 1KG of PLA filament on top.

You've also got 26% off the ultra-big OrangeStorm Giga, now $2,299. At the other end, you can score 37% off the Neptune 4 Plus, down to $269. Beginner-friendly resin printers, like the Mars 5 Ultra, are also on sale, down to $259.

This Elegoo Day flash sale isn't going to be around forever. The discounts will end on September 29, 2026, at 3 AM ET, but there's no guarantee that the stock will last until then, so you'd better be quick.

Elegoo FDM 3D Printer Deals

Save 18% ($45) Elegoo Neptune 4: was $249 now $204 at Elegoo Very close in specifications to the Neptune 4 Pro, sharing the 225 x 225 x 266 mm build volume and 500 mm/s max print speeds. Use USB or LAN to transfer your prints to the printer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($80) Elegoo Centauri Carbon: was $449 now $369 at Elegoo A budget Core XY 3D printer that prints fast and without compromising on quality. I love this printer and it works extremely well for all of my ideas and projects. Check out our full review on this awesome 3D printer Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($826) Elegoo OrangeStorm Giga: was $3,125 now $2,299 at Elegoo The OrangeStorm Giga is an absolutely massive machine for extra large prints that needs a room of its own and a dedicated power circuit. If you're planning to do industrial-style or large print jobs, this is the model you'll want to buy, as our OrangeStorm Giga review explains. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo Resin 3D Printer Deals

Save 39% ($250) Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649 now $399 at Elegoo Elegoo's top-tier Resin printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Elegoo Mars 4 Resin 3D printer: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175 mm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($110.99) Elegoo Saturn 3: was $369.99 now $259 at Elegoo Elegoo's Saturn 3 uses a 10-inch 12K precision mono LCD with a 19 x 24 μm XY resolution. A laser-engraved build plate and 218 x 122 x 250 mm build volume. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($76) Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra: was $375 now $299 at Elegoo With a 10-inch 12K mono LCD display, the Saturn 3 Ultra has a large build volume of 128 x 122 x 260mm, while retaining a crisp print quality. A Linux OS runs on the printer, enabling remote management of the print process and the ability to send files to the printer over Wi-Fi. In the box, you get a USB air purifier that pulls the nasty smell from the print chamber before it can leach out into the room. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($100) Elegoo Saturn 4: was $399 now $299 at Elegoo The Saturn 4 has a 218 x 122 x 220 mm build volume, a 10-inch 12K Mono LCD, a COB Fresnel collimating lens, and auto bed leveling with a powerful cooling system. Its sharp 12K resolution will help make sharp prints - perfect for building your miniature collection. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals

Save 29% Elegoo 10KG Rapid PETG: was $140 now $99.99 at Elegoo This is the PETG that Tom's Hardware editor Les Pounder recommends (and uses) in his own Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer, and in his own words, it's superb. It prints beautifully, even running at high speed and high temperatures. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo TPU Filament 1KG: $17.99 at Elegoo This 1KG spool of TPU 95A is great for projects that require a little flex and stretch. TPU is a soft material, best used for bumpers, wheels and objects that require a soft touch. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo PLA Plus Filament: $14.99 at Elegoo PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo 2-Pack PLA Plus Filament: $26.98 at Amazon PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints. This two-pack is ideal for makers who want to stock up on filament to feed their latest 3D printer purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo Upgraded 8K Standard Photopolymer 3D Printer Resin 405nm UV-Curing Resin: $21.99 at Elegoo This resin is best used with the Elegoo Saturn 8K/12K and 14K resin printers but it can be used with all Elegoo resin printers. This is a UV cured resin so you will need a wash and cure station for the best results. The space grey color is ideal as a base for priming a model for painting. Read more Read less ▼

Elegoo 3D Printer Resin LCD UV-Curing Resin: $19.99 at Elegoo This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins. Read more Read less ▼