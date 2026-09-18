Save up to 40% on Elegoo 3D printers during its September sale, from just $159 — Elegoo Day deals mean you can save on a new FDM or resin printer, with big bulk discounts on consumables
Grab a 3D printer with a discount, thanks to Elegoo Day
Elegoo has a huge sale right now, making it a great time to pick up a new 3D printer. This special Elegoo Day sale on new 3D printers is running throughout September to celebrate its community of makers, with limited-time discounts across its whole range, with resin and filament also on sale. You can score up to 40% off a new 3D printer right now, but you'll have to be quick about it.
● Check out these Elegoo 3D printer sales
Elegoo has placed almost its entire range of 3D printers on sale. One of its best offers lets you pick up an Elegoo Centuari Carbon 2 Combo, along with 1KG of filament, for just $400. The printer is just $399 right now, but the extra dollar gets you 1KG of PLA filament on top.
You've also got 26% off the ultra-big OrangeStorm Giga, now $2,299. At the other end, you can score 37% off the Neptune 4 Plus, down to $269. Beginner-friendly resin printers, like the Mars 5 Ultra, are also on sale, down to $259.
This Elegoo Day flash sale isn't going to be around forever. The discounts will end on September 29, 2026, at 3 AM ET, but there's no guarantee that the stock will last until then, so you'd better be quick.
Elegoo FDM 3D Printer Deals
The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 combo offers a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and supports multi-material and multi-color 3D printing on a budget. Pay an extra $1 for 1KG of filament on top of your order.
Grab the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo on its own for $399 instead with this link.
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The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 is a fully enclosed, fast Core XY printer with a 256 mm cubed build volume, a solid metal frame, metal side panels, and a glass front door.
Check out our Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 review.
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The Neptune 4 max has a 420mm x 420mm x 480mm build volume and can print with speeds up to 500 mm/s. Other features include a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle and automatic print bed leveling.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Max 3D printer.
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A 320 x 320 x 385 mm build volume with up to 500 mm/s print speeds, a 300 °C high-temperature nozzle, and automatic print bed leveling. Includes Wi-Fi/WLAN/USB transfer for importing prints.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus 3D printer.
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The Neptune 4 Pro has auto-bed levelling with a 225mm x 225mm x 265mm build area, an intelligent segmented heat bed, a 300 °C high-temp nozzle, and up to 500 mm/s print speed.
See our review of the Elegoo Neptune 4 Pro 3D printer.
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Very close in specifications to the Neptune 4 Pro, sharing the 225 x 225 x 266 mm build volume and 500 mm/s max print speeds. Use USB or LAN to transfer your prints to the printer.
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This budget-friendly 3D printer comes with a direct drive suitable for use with TPU, PETG, and PLA, auto bed leveling, and a heated flex PEI textured platform, making it easy to use. Assembly takes less than an hour (seven screws) and produces clean, detailed prints.
See our Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro review for more performance details.
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A budget Core XY 3D printer that prints fast and without compromising on quality. I love this printer and it works extremely well for all of my ideas and projects.
Check out our full review on this awesome 3D printer
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The OrangeStorm Giga is an absolutely massive machine for extra large prints that needs a room of its own and a dedicated power circuit. If you're planning to do industrial-style or large print jobs, this is the model you'll want to buy, as our OrangeStorm Giga review explains.
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Elegoo Resin 3D Printer Deals
We loved the excellent 9K resolution as it brought crisp details to prints, making it ideal for gaming miniatures. As with many resin 3D printers, the small build volume is a downside, but these printers are made for detail, not large functional parts.
See our review of the Mars 5 Ultra 3D Resin printer.
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Elegoo's top-tier Resin printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.
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If you want to start 3D printing or need a second machine for detailed models, a resin 3D printer is a good buy. Elegoo's Mars 4 is a compact and easy-to-use resin 3D printer. With a 4K resolution, your prints will be crisp, and a layer cure time of 2.5 seconds means you won't be left waiting. When compared to FDM printers, the build volume is small at 143 x 89 x 175 mm.
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The Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra can make eye-popping 12K prints. Lots of tilting with a tilting resin vat and a tilting hood for easy access. Print fast whilst keeping an eye on your progress with a print monitoring camera that can also shoot time lapses.
See our review of the Saturn 4 Ultra 3D Resin printer.
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Elegoo's Saturn 3 uses a 10-inch 12K precision mono LCD with a 19 x 24 μm XY resolution. A laser-engraved build plate and 218 x 122 x 250 mm build volume.
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With a 10-inch 12K mono LCD display, the Saturn 3 Ultra has a large build volume of 128 x 122 x 260mm, while retaining a crisp print quality.
A Linux OS runs on the printer, enabling remote management of the print process and the ability to send files to the printer over Wi-Fi. In the box, you get a USB air purifier that pulls the nasty smell from the print chamber before it can leach out into the room.
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The Saturn 4 has a 218 x 122 x 220 mm build volume, a 10-inch 12K Mono LCD, a COB Fresnel collimating lens, and auto bed leveling with a powerful cooling system. Its sharp 12K resolution will help make sharp prints - perfect for building your miniature collection.
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Elegoo 3D Printer Filament and Resin Deals
This bundle features 10, 1KG spools of the PLA Plus filament. Grab this bundle if you're looking to print a lot of models over this holiday break!
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This is the PETG that Tom's Hardware editor Les Pounder recommends (and uses) in his own Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer, and in his own words, it's superb. It prints beautifully, even running at high speed and high temperatures.
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This 1KG spool of TPU 95A is great for projects that require a little flex and stretch. TPU is a soft material, best used for bumpers, wheels and objects that require a soft touch.
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This resin from Elegoo is water-washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them.
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PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints.
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PLA Plus is a stronger version of PLA. While not as tough as PETG, PLA Plus is stronger than, and prints using the same profile as PLA. We've used PLA Plus in a number of projects and found Elegoo's to be perfect for strong, functional prints.
This two-pack is ideal for makers who want to stock up on filament to feed their latest 3D printer purchase.
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This resin is best used with the Elegoo Saturn 8K/12K and 14K resin printers but it can be used with all Elegoo resin printers. This is a UV cured resin so you will need a wash and cure station for the best results.
The space grey color is ideal as a base for priming a model for painting.
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This photopolymer resin is designed to reduce printing time and to reduce volume shrinkage during the curing process to ensure a smooth finish. Suitable for most DLP/LCD 3D printers. Less odor than other resins.
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This bundle offers a faster and more efficient way of post-processing your print models. It has one station for curing and another for cleaning, allowing you to do both jobs at the same time. It is compatible with Elegoo Saturn and Mars series 3D printers.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.