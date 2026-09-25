Save $250 on this award-winning Elegoo resin 3D printer with an integrated heater and 16K resolution — 39% discount on the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K gets you a hugely accurate printer with fast speeds and a tilt-release vat

There's a stunning discount on a featured-packed resin 3D printer that'll save you 39% on its usual price, but only if you're quick. Thanks to the Elegoo Day makers sale, you can pick up the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin 3D printer for just $399, down from $649.99. You'll have to be quick, though, as Elegoo's sale ends in just a few days.

● Check out this deal on Elegoo's website

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is a slightly upgraded version of the model that we tested in our Saturn 4 Ultra review, which saw it score highly and gain an Editor's Choice award based on its brilliant performance. This deal brings an already featured-packed and good-value resin 3D printer down to an even more enticing price, with the upgrades including an integrated vat heater and upgraded Wi-Fi connectivity.

resin 3d printer Save 39% ($250.99) Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $399 at Elegoo Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.

With the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, you're getting a resin printer that includes a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen on the front, giving you full access to several of the built-in smart features to help you start printing. The build volume is 211.68 x 118.37 x 220mm, slightly smaller than the original 4 Ultra, but only just.

You also get a 10-inch, 16K LCD screen with this printer. For resin printer newcomers, this isn't a display, but a mask that helps to block or let UV light pass through to cure each individual layer of liquid resin that prints. You're getting a 11,520 x 5,120 resolution with this printer, giving you an accuracy of 14 microns. Compare and contrast to the humble human hair, which is around 70 microns in thickness. This improved over the original Saturn 4 Ultra's 12K screen.

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K's integrated vat heater is a real improvement on this model, which means you can maintain optimal resin temperatures for reliable prints, even in a really cold environment, giving you a solid 86°F or 30°C. You've also got mechanical sensors that help stop the plate from crushing the screen if a print fails, as well as a tilt-release feature that moves the entire tank away to peel resin layers one by one, giving you a 150mm/hr print speed. There's also power loss recovery to protect your print progress in an outage, as well as a built-in camera to help you monitor your print and create time-lapse videos.

The $399 sale price for the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 12K is a brilliant one for the upgraded version of one of our favorite resin 3D printers. With the Elegoo Day sale set to finish on September 29, you've only got a few days to dive into a new hobby or expand your existing collection with this very affordable resin printer.