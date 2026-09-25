Save $250 on this award-winning Elegoo resin 3D printer with an integrated heater and 16K resolution — 39% discount on the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K gets you a hugely accurate printer with fast speeds and a tilt-release vat

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A featured-packed resin 3DP at a brilliant price

Elegoo Saturn Ultra 4 16K deal
(Image credit: Future / Elegoo)

There's a stunning discount on a featured-packed resin 3D printer that'll save you 39% on its usual price, but only if you're quick. Thanks to the Elegoo Day makers sale, you can pick up the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin 3D printer for just $399, down from $649.99. You'll have to be quick, though, as Elegoo's sale ends in just a few days.

Check out this deal on Elegoo's website

Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K
resin 3d printer
Save 39% ($250.99)
Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $399 at Elegoo

Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.