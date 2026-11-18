You can pick up a brilliant, feature-packed resin 3D printer with a $250 discount right now. This Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin 3D printer is down to just $399, down from $649.99, thanks to the BFDG16K coupon code that you'll need to apply at checkout.

● Check out this deal on Elegoo's website

This particular model is a slight upgrade on the one we've tested in our earlier Saturn 4 Ultra review. That printer scored highly and gained an Editor's Choice award, thanks to its performance. With this deal, you're getting the same design and many of the same features, but with upgrades that include an integrated vat heater and better Wi-Fi connectivity. This is a beginner-friendly option for someone looking to dip their toes into the detailed (and potentially messy) world of resin printing.

use coupon code BFDG16K Save 39% ($250.99) Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $399 at Elegoo Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills. Make sure to use coupon code BFDG16K to score the $250.99 discount.

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is a resin 3D printer with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen at the front. This means you can access several of its built-in smart features directly without needing to connect remotely. It has a build volume of 211.68 x 118.37 x 220mm, which is slightly smaller than the original 4 Ultra, but only just.

There's also a 10-inch, 16K LCD screen that comes with this printer. That isn't a display, in case you're a resin printer newbie, but a mask that you'll use to block or allow UV light to pass through and cure each individual layer as the print continues. You're getting a resolution of 11,520 x 5,120 with this printer, which matches up to an accuracy of 14 microns. That might not mean much, but a human hair has 70 microns of thickness, to give you a point of comparison. It's also an improvement over the original Saturn 4 Ultra's 12K screen.

You're also getting a much improved vat heater with this model. The Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K's integrated vat heater means you're able to maintain temperatures as you print, making the print process more reliable, even if the ambient temperatures around the printer are much colder, giving you a clear 86°F (30°C). There are mechanical sensors to help prevent the plate from crushing the screen if a print fails, along with a tilt-release feature that will move the tank away to peel resin layers one by one, with an overall 150mm/hr print speed. You've got power-loss recovery that will help to protect your print progress, even if there's an outage, and you've also got a camera built-in so you can create time-lapse videos of your progress, but it'll also let you monitor it as you go.

The $250.99 discount means you're getting the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K for a good price ahead of Black Friday, giving you a way to try out resin 3D printing without paying a huge price tag. The $399 sale price here is only valid if you use the coupon code BFDG16K at checkout, however.