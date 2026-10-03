Bambu Lab launches Halloween 3D printer sale with up to 30% off — P1S plunges to $399 alongside $250 off the H2D with AMS bundle, plus bulk spool discounts and pumpkin-themed bundles
Grab a dangerously good discount on these top 3D printers
Bambu Lab's brilliant 3D printers are on sale right now for Halloween. If you're in the mood for something spooky and you're looking to print some awesomely scary models, then a new 3D printer from Bambu Lab is the answer.
Bambu Lab's Halloween sale coincides with Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event between October 6 and October 7. Bambu Lab's sale is running even longer, with deals on sale until October 16. That means you'll see some discounts on Amazon, along with Bambu Lab's own website, for both printers and filament.
● Check out Bambu Lab deals at Amazon
● See all Bambu Lab Halloween sale deals
It also means you can pick up savings of up to 30% directly from Bambu Lab. One of the biggest printers on sale is this $250 discount on the Bambu Lab H2D with AMS combo, down to $1,749. You can also pick up some of the other favorites, like the Bambu Lab P1S for $399, as well as the A1 for $299. These represent big price drops compared to their original pricing earlier in the year, with the P1S originally priced at $699, and the A1 $399.
However, it's the consumables that are seeing the biggest discounts right now. Bambu Lab is running a 30% discount on filament when you buy it in bulk. If you pick up two items, you'll get 5% off, with the full 30% off given for 10 items or more.
You can find the best Bambu Lab deals that are currently running listed below. We've included links to Bambu Lab printers that we've previously reviewed, too, which you can check before you buy to see a full run-through of each printer's performance to help you make your decision.
Bambu Lab Deals on 3D Printers
Top-of-the-line performance with one of Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printers. Features include touchscreen controls, dual-nozzle printing, a 350mm x 320mm x 325mm build volume, and auto bed levelling, along with full AMS 2 compatibility.
See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.
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This H2D combo ships with the 3D printer mentioned above, along with the AMS addon. You can also pick it up with the AMS 2 instead for $1,949.
See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.
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The H2S is a variant to the H2D above, and it's a good, reliable option for large volume printing. This combo also ships with the AMS at a discount.
Check out our Bambu Lab H2S review next.
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A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more.
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Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve.
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This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories. Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.
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The latest version of the Bambu Lab A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features include full AMS compatibility, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume. See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.
Also available: Bambu Lab A1 with LED Lamp Kit for $419 at Amazon
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Set the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer up in 15 minutes and start your printing and maker journey. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. Take a look at our review of the Bambu Lab P1S for more information.
This printer was originally $699, but it's now dropped in price to a steady $399.
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A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured.
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Bambu Lab Filament Deals
You'll need filament with your 3D printer, unless it's a resin printer, as it's the material you'll need to start printing with. You can pick these up from third-party manufacturers, but right now, Bambu Lab is running a 30% off discount when you buy them in bulk.
These discounts mean you can score between 5% with two items, up to the full 30% off with 10. Check out the deals you can find below, with more colors available at Bambu Lab's website. There are also some awesome Halloween-themed bundles that you can pick up on sale, too.
This is a brilliant combo kit for printing Halloween-style prints with your new Bambu Lab printer.
In the pack, you're getting a roll of PLA Basic in Pumpkin Orange, a roll of PLA Glow in Green, and two PETG Basic rolls, one in black and one in white.
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Another fun, family-friendly Halloween bundle for your new 3D printer to help you print your own pumpkin this year. This kit comes with two PLA Basic rolls, one in orange and another in Bambu Green, along with a LED flame tea light to put inside.
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Want to decorate your home with some spooky accessories? This Haunted House bundle ships with PLA Basic in black, along with PLA Basic in jade white, alongside an LED lamp kit for decoration.
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This starter pack gives you four 1KG PLA (Polylactic Acid) filament spools, in bambu green, jade white, gray, and black colorways. This is one of the more forgiving materials for beginners.
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The easiest material for beginners. Pick these up for $13.29 a roll if you buy at least 10.
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PETG is a good option for strong 3D printed models that need to be sturdy and weather resistant. Pick up this best sale price with at least 10 rolls. Multiple colors are available.
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ABS is a strong, inexpensive, impact-resistant plastic that needs a high-temperature nozzle; it's the same material that Lego bricks are made from. You can pick this up at this lowest price with 10 or more items. Multiple colors are available.
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The same filament as the one above, but in individual 1KG refills, and sold on Amazon. Various colors available.
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If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here.
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Bambu Lab Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals
AMS addons (Automatic Material Systems) for Bambu Lab printers will allow you to print with multiple different colors at the same time, while also helping to keep your filament dry and secure. Depending on the 3D printer combination and compatibility, you can link multiple units together, too.
These don't appear to be on sale at the moment, but if you're upgrading your existing kit, you might want to pick one up anyway.
Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results.
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Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Check printer specs to see if additional accessories are needed for compatibility.
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Bambu Lab's AMS lite - Automatic Material System can be matched with Bambu Lab's A1-series of 3D printers for making prints using multiple filament colors.
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Grab the A1 Mini with the AMS Lite add-on. This isn't on sale, but it is cheaper than buying the two separately.
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A single spool attachment for high-performance filaments. Air-tight containment can keep filament moisture-free, or dry filament with its up to 85°C temperature setting. Link them together for multi-color printing.
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Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.