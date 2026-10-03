Bambu Lab launches Halloween 3D printer sale with up to 30% off — P1S plunges to $399 alongside $250 off the H2D with AMS bundle, plus bulk spool discounts and pumpkin-themed bundles

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Grab a dangerously good discount on these top 3D printers

Bambu Lab Halloween sale deals
(Image credit: Future / Bambu Lab)

Bambu Lab's brilliant 3D printers are on sale right now for Halloween. If you're in the mood for something spooky and you're looking to print some awesomely scary models, then a new 3D printer from Bambu Lab is the answer.

Bambu Lab's Halloween sale coincides with Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event between October 6 and October 7. Bambu Lab's sale is running even longer, with deals on sale until October 16. That means you'll see some discounts on Amazon, along with Bambu Lab's own website, for both printers and filament.

Bambu Lab H2D 3D Printer
Save 11% ($200)
Bambu Lab H2D 3D Printer: was $1,749 now $1,549 at Bambu Lab

Top-of-the-line performance with one of Bambu Lab's flagship 3D printers. Features include touchscreen controls, dual-nozzle printing, a 350mm x 320mm x 325mm build volume, and auto bed levelling, along with full AMS 2 compatibility.

See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.

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Bambu Lab H2D with AMS Combo
Save 13% ($250)
Bambu Lab H2D with AMS Combo: was $1,999 now $1,749 at Bambu Lab

This H2D combo ships with the 3D printer mentioned above, along with the AMS addon. You can also pick it up with the AMS 2 instead for $1,949.

See our review of the Bambu Lab H2D 3D printer for more details.

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Bambu Lab H2S with AMS
Save 7% ($100)
Bambu Lab H2S with AMS: was $1,499 now $1,399 at Bambu Lab

The H2S is a variant to the H2D above, and it's a good, reliable option for large volume printing. This combo also ships with the AMS at a discount.

Check out our Bambu Lab H2S review next.

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Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro
Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro: $579 at Bambu Lab

A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more.

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Bambu Lab P1S with AMS
Bambu Lab P1S with AMS: $549 at Amazon

Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve.

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Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer
Save 27% ($80)
Bambu Lab A1 Mini 3D Printer: was $299 now $219 at Bambu Lab

This popular compact printer is solidly built with a full-metal linear rail system and bearings, features full auto calibration, vibration and flow-rate compensation, and compatibility with multi-color AMS accessories. Check out our review of the Bambu Lab A1 mini.

Also available on Amazon for $249

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Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer
Save 25% ($100)
Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer: was $399 now $299 at Bambu Lab

The latest version of the Bambu Lab A1 uses an upgraded heatbed cable with Kevlar reinforcement and thicker insulation for an improved product. Features include full AMS compatibility, full-auto calibration, and a 256x256x256 mm³ build volume. See our review of the Bambu Lab A1 for more details on this 3D printer.

Also available: Bambu Lab A1 with LED Lamp Kit for $419 at Amazon

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Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer
Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: $399 at Amazon

Set the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer up in 15 minutes and start your printing and maker journey. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing. Fast prints are standard thanks to the speedy 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. Take a look at our review of the Bambu Lab P1S for more information.

This printer was originally $699, but it's now dropped in price to a steady $399.

Also on sale at Bambu Lab's store for $399

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Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer
Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer: $549 at Bambu Lab

A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured.

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Bambu Lab Halloween Filament Special Combo - 4 Filament Rolls (4kg)
Save 15% ($11.69)
Bambu Lab Halloween Filament Special Combo - 4 Filament Rolls (4kg): was $77.96 now $66.27 at Bambu Lab

This is a brilliant combo kit for printing Halloween-style prints with your new Bambu Lab printer.

In the pack, you're getting a roll of PLA Basic in Pumpkin Orange, a roll of PLA Glow in Green, and two PETG Basic rolls, one in black and one in white.

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Bambu Lab Halloween Special - Pumpkin Family Bundle
Save 13% ($6.55)
Bambu Lab Halloween Special - Pumpkin Family Bundle: was $48.97 now $42.42 at Bambu Lab

Another fun, family-friendly Halloween bundle for your new 3D printer to help you print your own pumpkin this year. This kit comes with two PLA Basic rolls, one in orange and another in Bambu Green, along with a LED flame tea light to put inside.

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Bambu Lab Halloween Special - Haunted House Bundle
Bambu Lab Halloween Special - Haunted House Bundle: was $50.98 now $43.93 at Bambu Lab

Want to decorate your home with some spooky accessories? This Haunted House bundle ships with PLA Basic in black, along with PLA Basic in jade white, alongside an LED lamp kit for decoration.

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Bambu Lab PLA Basic Starter Classic Pack
Save 13% ($9.97)
Bambu Lab PLA Basic Starter Classic Pack: was $75.96 now $65.99 at Bambu Lab

This starter pack gives you four 1KG PLA (Polylactic Acid) filament spools, in bambu green, jade white, gray, and black colorways. This is one of the more forgiving materials for beginners.

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Bambu Lab PLA Basic - Jade White (10100) / Refill / 1 Kg
Save 30% ($5.70)
Bambu Lab PLA Basic - Jade White (10100) / Refill / 1 Kg: was $18.99 now $13.29 at Bambu Lab

The easiest material for beginners. Pick these up for $13.29 a roll if you buy at least 10.

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Bambu Lab PETG Basic - Black(30105) / Refill / 1kg
Save 30% ($5.10)
Bambu Lab PETG Basic - Black(30105) / Refill / 1kg: was $16.99 now $11.89 at Bambu Lab

PETG is a good option for strong 3D printed models that need to be sturdy and weather resistant. Pick up this best sale price with at least 10 rolls. Multiple colors are available.

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Bambu Lab ABS - Black (40101) / Refill / 1 Kg
Save 30% ($5.70)
Bambu Lab ABS - Black (40101) / Refill / 1 Kg: was $18.99 now $13.29 at Bambu Lab

ABS is a strong, inexpensive, impact-resistant plastic that needs a high-temperature nozzle; it's the same material that Lego bricks are made from. You can pick this up at this lowest price with 10 or more items. Multiple colors are available.

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Bambu Lab PLA Basic (1.75mm, 1kg) Refill
Bambu Lab PLA Basic (1.75mm, 1kg) Refill: $24 at Amazon

The same filament as the one above, but in individual 1KG refills, and sold on Amazon. Various colors available.

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Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle
Save 13% ($9.97)
Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle: was $75.96 now $65.99 at Bambu Lab

If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here.

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Bambu Lab AMS
Bambu Lab AMS: $249 at Bambu Lab

Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results.

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Bambu Lab AMS 2 Pro
Bambu Lab AMS 2 Pro: $299 at Bambu Lab

Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Check printer specs to see if additional accessories are needed for compatibility.

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Bambu Lab AMS lite
Bambu Lab AMS lite: $199 at Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab's AMS lite - Automatic Material System can be matched with Bambu Lab's A1-series of 3D printers for making prints using multiple filament colors.

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Bambu Lab A1 Mini with AMS Lite
Bambu Lab A1 Mini with AMS Lite: $369 at Amazon

Grab the A1 Mini with the AMS Lite add-on. This isn't on sale, but it is cheaper than buying the two separately.

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Bambu Lab AMS HT
Bambu Lab AMS HT: $139 at Bambu Lab

A single spool attachment for high-performance filaments. Air-tight containment can keep filament moisture-free, or dry filament with its up to 85°C temperature setting. Link them together for multi-color printing.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.