Bambu Lab launches Halloween 3D printer sale with up to 30% off — P1S plunges to $399 alongside $250 off the H2D with AMS bundle, plus bulk spool discounts and pumpkin-themed bundles

Bambu Lab's brilliant 3D printers are on sale right now for Halloween. If you're in the mood for something spooky and you're looking to print some awesomely scary models, then a new 3D printer from Bambu Lab is the answer.

Bambu Lab's Halloween sale coincides with Amazon's Big Deal Days sales event between October 6 and October 7. Bambu Lab's sale is running even longer, with deals on sale until October 16. That means you'll see some discounts on Amazon, along with Bambu Lab's own website, for both printers and filament.

● Check out Bambu Lab deals at Amazon

● See all Bambu Lab Halloween sale deals

It also means you can pick up savings of up to 30% directly from Bambu Lab. One of the biggest printers on sale is this $250 discount on the Bambu Lab H2D with AMS combo, down to $1,749. You can also pick up some of the other favorites, like the Bambu Lab P1S for $399, as well as the A1 for $299. These represent big price drops compared to their original pricing earlier in the year, with the P1S originally priced at $699, and the A1 $399.

However, it's the consumables that are seeing the biggest discounts right now. Bambu Lab is running a 30% discount on filament when you buy it in bulk. If you pick up two items, you'll get 5% off, with the full 30% off given for 10 items or more.

You can find the best Bambu Lab deals that are currently running listed below. We've included links to Bambu Lab printers that we've previously reviewed, too, which you can check before you buy to see a full run-through of each printer's performance to help you make your decision.

Bambu Lab Deals on 3D Printers

Bambu Lab P1S with AMS 2 Pro: $579 at Bambu Lab A mega saving on the Bambu Lab P1S with the new AMS 2 Pro included. The AMS 2 Pro is a big upgrade, supporting adding a 65°C heated filament dryer, faster motors, new ceramic feed inlets, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab P1S with AMS: $549 at Amazon Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab P2S 3D Printer: $549 at Bambu Lab A great refresh of the P1S, with a better nozzle, screen, camera, and improved cooling system. This is the new standard to which other 3D printers will be measured. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab Filament Deals

You'll need filament with your 3D printer, unless it's a resin printer, as it's the material you'll need to start printing with. You can pick these up from third-party manufacturers, but right now, Bambu Lab is running a 30% off discount when you buy them in bulk.

These discounts mean you can score between 5% with two items, up to the full 30% off with 10. Check out the deals you can find below, with more colors available at Bambu Lab's website. There are also some awesome Halloween-themed bundles that you can pick up on sale, too.

Save 13% ($6.55) Bambu Lab Halloween Special - Pumpkin Family Bundle: was $48.97 now $42.42 at Bambu Lab Another fun, family-friendly Halloween bundle for your new 3D printer to help you print your own pumpkin this year. This kit comes with two PLA Basic rolls, one in orange and another in Bambu Green, along with a LED flame tea light to put inside. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($9.97) Bambu Lab PLA CMYK Lithophane Bundle: was $75.96 now $65.99 at Bambu Lab If the more basic colors of the classic pack don't appeal, and you're curious to try making your own piece of 3D-printed art, you can choose this CYMK Lithophane bundle. You get four 1KG PLA spools in cyan, yellow, magenta, and jade white to experiment with here. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals

AMS addons (Automatic Material Systems) for Bambu Lab printers will allow you to print with multiple different colors at the same time, while also helping to keep your filament dry and secure. Depending on the 3D printer combination and compatibility, you can link multiple units together, too.

These don't appear to be on sale at the moment, but if you're upgrading your existing kit, you might want to pick one up anyway.

Bambu Lab AMS: $249 at Bambu Lab Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab AMS 2 Pro: $299 at Bambu Lab Compatible with Bambu Lab's X1 and P1 series of 3D printers, the AMS - Automatic Material System provides an enclosure for multiple filament spools and also keeps them dry for better printing results. Check printer specs to see if additional accessories are needed for compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab AMS lite: $199 at Bambu Lab Bambu Lab's AMS lite - Automatic Material System can be matched with Bambu Lab's A1-series of 3D printers for making prints using multiple filament colors. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab A1 Mini with AMS Lite: $369 at Amazon Grab the A1 Mini with the AMS Lite add-on. This isn't on sale, but it is cheaper than buying the two separately. Read more Read less ▼

Bambu Lab AMS HT: $139 at Bambu Lab A single spool attachment for high-performance filaments. Air-tight containment can keep filament moisture-free, or dry filament with its up to 85°C temperature setting. Link them together for multi-color printing. Read more Read less ▼

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