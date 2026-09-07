Start your 3D printing journey for just $169 with these Elegoo printers before Labor Day ends — lock in up to 35% off the easy-to-use Neptune 3 Pro or go large with the Neptune 4 Plus for massive model printing

The Labor Day tech deals are nearly finished, but there are still a few discounts on 3D printers that a budding hobbyist won't want to miss. The price of two popular Elegoo Neptune printers has dropped, with a discount of up to 35% available for buyers who are quick. You've got less than a day to grab these discounts before these beginner-friendly 3D printers shoot back up in price, however.

Both of these 3D printers are significantly cheaper than the prices you'll find at big retailers, including at Amazon. Elegoo's price drop means you can pick up the Neptune 3 Pro for just $169, while the Neptune 4 Plus is priced at only $309. We've tested and scored both printers highly in past reviews, with a near-perfect 4.5 stars for both, with each delivering a strong set of features that pros and beginners will love.

The Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro is the older and cheaper model, but it's still a workhorse worth considering. Our Neptune 3 Pro review back in 2022 saw us shower it with praise over its auto-leveling abilities, direct drive, and quiet operation overall. It's an easy printer to assemble and start using, which makes it a good option for beginners. The direct drive extruder, meanwhile, means it's fine with difficult-to-use filaments like TPU, with a (fairly standard) 225 x 225 x 2280 build volume to work with.

Auto-leveling, along with its heated PEI build platform, round out the Neptune 3 as a good start option for someone looking to start printing models at home.

Save 27% ($116) Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus: was $425 now $309 at Elegoo The Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus is a large 3D printer sporting a 320 x 320 x 385 build volume, perfect for cosplayers and those who want to print big. Faster printing requires better cooling and the Neptune 4 Plus shares the same ludicrously large part cooling fan as the Pro, meaning this 3D printer will speed through your projects while keeping the quality finish that you expect.

Meanwhile, our Elegoo Neptune 4 Plus review proves what a strong option this more advanced model is for anyone looking to print on a larger scale. It has a dual-gear direct drive extruder, but the MVP is its huge 230 x 230 x 285mm build size. That makes this Elegoo printer a sheer powerhouse for printing, and a standout choice for any creators who are looking for speed and scale without a huge budget.

This is a premium option over the Neptune 3 Pro, and it comes with extra features like acceleration sensors, integrated Wi-Fi connectivity, and uses the popular open-source firmware for control, making it better to use.

Choosing either of these Elegoo Neptune printers won't leave you disappointed. Beginners can start off with the Neptune 3 Pro, a great 3D printer for someone looking for a well-spec'd 3D printer that's easy to assemble and use. If your funds stretch a little higher, you can go for the Neptune 4 Plus instead, a feature-filled upgrade for larger models.

The sale prices of $169 for the Neptune 3 Pro and $309 for the Neptune 4 Plus make these Elegoo 3D printers affordable and accessible, especially for somebody who hasn't owned one before. These discounts are ending soon, with the Neptune 3 Pro set to go back up in price in less than a day. If you're interested, you're going to need to be quick to secure these sale prices for yourself.