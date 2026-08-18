Start your 3D printing journey with Bambu Labs' awesome P1S printer and AMS color-printing module bundle for the all-time low price of $499 in Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale

Thanks to the 60th Anniversary Sale event taking place at retailer Best Buy, we've spotted a host of great deals on some of our favorite tech gadgets. Falling back to the lowest price we've seen since Prime Day earlier this year, Bambu Lab's excellent P1S 3D printer and AMS color printing module combo bundle is back to just $499, saving $50 off the normal retail price we see for this combination. That's $50 you can put towards some reels of filament to start you on your 3D printing journey, or to just stock up on some new colors if you're a seasoned 3D printing veteran.

● Check out this deal at Best Buy

We had the chance to review the Bambu Lab P1S and awarded this printer an Editor's Choice award after our extensive testing. The P1S comes semi-assembled for an easy 15-minute setup out of the box. The printer features automatic bed leveling, an abundance of presets in the slicer software, and exceptional print speeds with up to a 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit. Thanks to the P1S's fully enclosed print space, the ability to produce high-temperature prints with fewer errors is increased, plus the P1S sports an ample build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm for your creations to come to life.

The P1S has a new younger sibling in the P2S, which is why we've seen some lovely discounts on this excellent printer. The P1S still uses a proprietary .4mm nozzle on its direct-drive extruder and has easy automatic print bed levelling for a quick setup process. Plus, for hassle-free print removals, there's a PEI textured spring steel sheet. Bambu Labs' P1S has multiple wireless options, including both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, with a microSD card slot for loading your print creations locally. You can navigate the menus and settings with the built-in LED screen, and thanks to the included AMS unit in this bundle offer, you can have up to four different color filaments installed for multi-color printing.