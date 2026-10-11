State of California sues 3D printer filament company Polymaker for promoting ghost guns by marketing to 3D-printed gun community — state alleges company turns harmless PLA filament into a regulated 'firearm precursor part'

News
By
Published

The newly formed Consumer Fairness and Public Protection Division is also targeting Roblox and AppLovin.

People V Polymaker
A poster announcing three lawsuits launched by San Diego County. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

California is taking another swing at banning 3D-printed “ghost guns,” and this time the target is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of 3D printing filament. Polymaker LLC, headquartered in Shanghai with U.S. operations based in Houston, was named in a civil lawsuit filed October 5, 2026, by San Diego County Counsel on behalf of the People of the State of California. The complaint alleges that Polymaker marketed its filament in such a way as to appeal to gun enthusiasts and thus transform harmless PLA into a regulated “firearm precursor part.”

Under California law, a firearm precursor part is “defined to include any article marketed or sold to the public to become or be used as the frame or receiver of a functional firearm once completed, assembled or converted,” according to the civil complaint filed in San Diego County Superior Court. The County seeks disgorgement of profits, civil penalties and injunctive relief.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Denise Bertacchi
Denise Bertacchi
Freelance Reviewer

Denise Bertacchi is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware US, covering 3D printing. Denise has been crafting with PCs since she discovered Print Shop had clip art on her Apple IIe. She loves reviewing 3D printers because she can mix all her passions: printing, photography, and writing.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Eury
    But we the people have the right to manufacture personal firearms... Its not illegal, even tho the media and California try to make people believe that it is illegal
    Reply
  • fullysemiproblematic
    Lol now I'm going to produce short-barrelled ghost guns with suppressors and there's nothing you can do about it
    Reply