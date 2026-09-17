The exceptional Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer could be yours for just $349 — Fall sale drops the popular beginner-friendly printer to a new low price

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Pick up a new hobby and try 3D printing this fall

Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer
(Image credit: Future)

It's not even Prime Day yet, but we're already seeing a lot of individual fall sales popping up from a lot of online tech retailers. Now, 3D printer sales are pretty common, with some manufacturers seemingly offering almost year-round discounts, but today's fall sale deal on a new Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer is a new all-time low price of just $349. From what I can see. The last time this model of printer was on sale, the price was $399, so a saving of $50. That means more money for filament to start you off on your new 3D printing hobby journey.

Grab this deal at Bambu Lab's store

Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer
Save 13% ($50)
Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: was $399 now $349 at Bambu Lab

You can start your printing and maker journey in just 15 minutes with the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing, and arrives semi-assembled. Its 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit makes it fast, too, and you can even remotely monitor your prints via the built-in timelapse camera.

Check out our Bambu Lab P1S review for a full, in-depth analysis.

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Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.