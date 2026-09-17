The exceptional Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer could be yours for just $349 — Fall sale drops the popular beginner-friendly printer to a new low price

It's not even Prime Day yet, but we're already seeing a lot of individual fall sales popping up from a lot of online tech retailers. Now, 3D printer sales are pretty common, with some manufacturers seemingly offering almost year-round discounts, but today's fall sale deal on a new Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer is a new all-time low price of just $349. From what I can see. The last time this model of printer was on sale, the price was $399, so a saving of $50. That means more money for filament to start you off on your new 3D printing hobby journey.

● Grab this deal at Bambu Lab's store

Bambu Lab makes some of our favorite 3D printers, with the P1S scoring highly in our review and receiving an Editor's Choice award. An excellent choice for beginners or seasoned printer enthusiasts, the P1S is easy to set up, arriving semi-assembled and requiring only 15 minutes to get up and running. Featuring automatic bed leveling, easy-to-use presets, a built-in LCD screen and control panel, a time-lapse camera, a fully enclosed printing area, and the capability to later attach a multicolor AMS filament unit, the P1S is a great choice, especially at this price.

Save 13% ($50) Bambu Lab P1S 3D Printer: was $399 now $349 at Bambu Lab You can start your printing and maker journey in just 15 minutes with the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer. The P1S is an enclosed printer, making it ideal for high-temperature filament printing, and arrives semi-assembled. Its 20000 mm/s² acceleration limit makes it fast, too, and you can even remotely monitor your prints via the built-in timelapse camera. Check out our Bambu Lab P1S review for a full, in-depth analysis.

It is worth noting that the P1S has been surpassed by the latest P2S 3D printer, but with the P2S still costing around $549, you do have to shell out $200 more for the newer model. With the P1S, you're still getting a fully enclosed printing environment, a good option for prints that require uniform high temperatures for cleaner prints. A build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and a large textured PEI spring steel sheet for removing your creations easily after they've finished printing.

The Bambu Lab P1S is a fairly speedy printer for the price, able to achieve up to a 20,000 mm/s² acceleration limit. The P1S comes with Bambu Lab's proprietary 0.4mm nozzles as standard, attached to a direct drive extruder. This gives better pressure control while you're printing, improving accuracy and avoiding excessive filament waste.

The built-in LCD screen and control panel let you easily control and set up your printer to start creating. WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity let you transfer your prints to the printer with ease, but there's also a microSD port if you want to transfer prints directly to the machine. To keep an eye on how your prints are doing, you can access the built-in time-lapse camera to make sure everything is running smoothly and is on track for a completed print.

This is a superb choice for a starting 3D printer for someone new to the hobby, especially if you're looking for a printer with an enclosure. At just $349, it's going to be hard to find a printer with this kind of pedigree for less.