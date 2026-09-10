This $399 Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo with $1 filament is the perfect 3D printer deal for beginners — flash sale discount nets you a Core XY printer with four-color system and auto bed leveling
Pay $1 extra for 1KG of filament with your new printer
Elegoo is running a special sale on new 3D printers throughout September, in celebration of its community of makers. The Elegoo Day sale means that, right now, you can pick up an Elegoo Centuari Carbon 2 Combo, along with 1KG of filament, for just $400. You can actually secure it for $399, but the extra dollar nets you 1KG of PLA filament on top, which seems like a fair trade.
● Check out this deal at Elegoo
Introduced earlier in the year, this stripped-down version of the Centauri Carbon 2 scored 3.5 stars in our review. It's the cheaper model, with some missing features compared to its bigger sibling, but it's a worthy option for beginner makers, especially given its price.
In terms of specs, you're getting a Core XY 3D printer that uses the Canvas four-color system, with instant color switching and smart filament detection, and with a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256mm. You can expect to hit temperatures between 110C and 350C with this bed, which means you're able to print with some of the more problematic filament types like PET-GF and PCTG, although the printer offers support for a variety of materials, including PLA, PETG, TPU, and ABS.
The Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 combo offers a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and supports multi-material and multi-color 3D printing on a budget. Pay an extra $1 for 1KG of filament on top of your order.
Grab the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo on its own for $399 instead with this link.
You get a large touchscreen for controlling the printer, with features like calibration and auto bed leveling, and 31 intelligent sensors to help probe and level the print area, all designed to make the printer simple to use. The Carbon 2 Combo is easy to use, with great print quality that rivals Elegoo's pricier models.
The 3D printer market is filled with choice, but the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is a good, budget-friendly option for makers to try for just $400 right now. The fairly large build volume, fast print speeds, four-color filament system, and wide support mean you're able to get started with complex prints with ease. The $370 sale price includes 1KG of PLA filament, one of the best filaments for 3D printers to start out with due to its forgiving nature. You can choose between white, black, and grey filaments, with further sale discounts available on additional spools.
Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.