Brandon and Justin Nudelman, both from Staten Island, New York, are due to be sentenced after being convicted of running an illegal operation selling untraceable 3D printed firearms, also known as ghost guns. According to SILive.com, the duo’s operation started out as an idea around a pool table and eventually turned into a full-blown interstate operation, complete with sports cars and houses featuring secret rooms and compartments.

According to the testimony of Ronnie Mershon, one of the Nudelman brothers’ online business associates, they first learned about 3D printing weapons online. These resources are easily accessible on the internet, which is why California is suing a website hosting 3D printed gun files, as well as another one that posts guides and instructions on how to use them. The group focused on 3D printing gun frames, which legitimate weapon manufacturers serialize to make the firearm easier to trace in case they’re involved in a crime.

However, a 3D printed gun frame is not enough to build a complete ghost gun. You still need other parts, like barrels, slides, magazines, and springs. Mershon said during the trial that another associate the group met online, Michael Daddea, helped them purchase these parts on eBay, allowing them to complete the firearm and sell it online. He also helped with the sale and transfer of these weapons, which buyers called “pole, thang, piece, or stick.” Aside from selling ghost guns, the group also 3D printed and sold conversion kits dubbed “Nintendo”, which added a switch allowing weapon owners to turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic firearm.

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